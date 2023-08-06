How To Argue With Hanania – Now With More Nietzsche

Henry’s post on the correct way to argue with Hanania was good. In light of late revelations (probably you’ve heard), revisitation, for extra emphasis, may not be taken amiss. (Or skip it, if it looks like a dead horse.)

Henry’s point, riffing on DD (riffing on Galbraith, riffing on Friedman) is: you don’t want to get too distracted by bits of outrage bait, actually. That’s bait. And then, when you lunge for it – ‘a-HA!’ – Hanania does this ‘no one here but us social scientific centrists’ straight-faced sidestep.

That is, the ‘centrism’ schtick hinges on getting some alleged Big Facts accepted into evidence early, and then the game is rigged. A certain amount of plausible social science something-something and suddenly we are all radically anti-democratic race realists from the get-go.

One might say: well, he can’t pull THAT anymore, now he’s exposed. But bear with me. The lesson is evergreen.

To repeat: the game is to dangle outrage-bait, then that gets twisted at the last second into nothing of the sort, just clear-eyed tough-mindedness. Burkean conservatism. Foolish leftists and their utopian schemes!

More in sorrow than in anger, don’t you know.

Also, to the extent it isn’t Burkean, it is just consequentialist.

Consequentialism is a respectable ethos and obligatory among wonks. What’s the point of being a whitepaper pusher if you aren’t pushing some basically consequentialist calculation about policy past the point that regular folks’ ‘feelings’ extend? So this is how Hanania wants to forge – force – an alliance that runs from Matthew Yglesias to Steve Sailer.

Surely, if that isn’t centrism, it at least isn’t stormfront!

So, as Henry says, you end up missing the anti-democratic, ‘race realist’ face behind the ‘centrism’ mask. And yet, even that isn’t the final face, pinched though its features seem.

As we now know, Hanania isn’t a race realist. Hanania is a race idealist.

From Christopher Mathias’ exposé:

The bulk of Hoste’s [that’s Hanna’s sockpuppet handle] bigotry, however, was directed at Black people. He lamented what he saw as the growing preponderance of “miscegenation,” or white and Black people dating each other. “For the white gene pool to be created millions had to die,” Hoste wrote once. “Race mixing is like destroying a unique species or piece of art. It’s shameful.”

Note the distance between telling people they should respect a Big Fact because, though it is ugly, it is solid, and telling people that they should respect a Big Fact because, although it is fragile, it is beautiful.

So all the Burkeanism centrism and Effective Altruism bean-counting is a mask for an aesthetic vision of politics. It truly is a kind of quasi-Nietzschean Great Politics. (I like Nietzsche, but one must face facts.)

“If they had decency, blacks would thank the white race for everything that they have.”

It’s easy to just recoil from the stink of it. But let’s savour the layers of the stink of it.

This is not harsh consequentialism, though sometimes he talks like it’s that: “The biggest enemies of the Black Man are not Klansmen or multinational corporations, but the liberals who have prevented an honest appraisal of his abilities and filled his head with myths about equality and national autarky.”

It’s not even a mask of harsh consequentialism that masks just plain hate.

It’s not even just passive-aggressive animus, though – yeah.

No, this consequentialism looks like a mask for a deeper feeling that life would be more beautiful, more gracious, if blacks would thank the white race for everything they have. This is a positive aesthetic.

It is almost enough to make a fella believe in the supremacy of whiteness on the strength of the absurd!

“Hoste also commented on the attractiveness of the host of the series, a renowned broadcast journalist who has mixed-race heritage. “Soledad O’Brien has a skin tone and hair that most other blacks would kill for,” he wrote. “I think I understand why mulattos associate with their black side. For a ‘black’ chick, she’s a 10, for a white chick, a 7.”

You know, I’m not even going to analyse this one, except to say it seems too likely Hanania is likewise quantifying possibly schemes for race relations, on a ‘hotness’ scale. And, when he sees a 10, he finds some social science Big Fact why we should get it.

Now, why is this worth hammering on about? He won’t be fooling the NYT any more. He won’t apologise, since no one does (and he has written a paper on why you shouldn’t.)

It’s maybe worth noting the way Henry’s point about bait generalises.

This Graeme Wood piece on Bronze Age Pervert is pretty good. Wood notices that Michael Anton notices about BAP the same thing that Henry notices about Hanania. (Except Anton, being bad, likes it.)

“The affection has been repaid in print by Michael Anton, a former Trump-administration national-security official who wrote a 2019 essay in the Claremont Review of Books sympathetic to BAP, while noting his tendency to be “racist,” “anti-Semitic,” “anti-democratic,” “misogynistic,” and “homophobic.” Anton suggested (correctly, I think) that BAP’s vile utterances, whether sincere or not, serve a purpose: to keep whiny leftists so busy cataloging his petty thoughtcrimes that they overlook his more serious heresies.”

In an age of never-say-sorry, giving people ‘gotcha!’ fodder is an increasingly common rhetorical strategy. BAP hides behind comedy in more or less the same way Hanania hides behind centrism. (Everyone likes a joke! Comedy is, thus, a form of centrism!)

But again, we should push past. Maybe the best way is, first, to push against what I said above. I painted Hanania as a Nietzschean nut. But how can I be sure that the final mask is the real one? Why should someone’s ‘real’ self be the one he sockpuppeted more than 10 years ago. Why shouldn’t that be, instead, just the outrage mask he tried on for recreational purposes, whereas his soul is centrist and bean-counting effective altruism-minded?

Because if centrists edgelord as Ubermenschen, they aren’t centrists even when they aren’t in that mode. Not really.

Let’s put it in Big Facts terms (as Henry does.) Big Facts are hard-to-face. But a Big fact about hard-to-face facts is that people find them – well, hard to face. So if someone keeps facing them, they probably don’t find them hard to face, after all.

If Hanania were truly the sort of person who is likely to face Big Facts, even hard-to-face ones, he would be likely to face the Big Fact of it being unlikely he IS that sort of person. So, if he were honest, he would devote a lot more space to worrying he’s dishonest, and warning the reader he might be. Since he doesn’t, he probably isn’t – honest.

In Hanania’s case, of course, we can now skip liar-paradox-like reasoning because we have receipts. He isn’t honest about his motives.

But in other cases – the world of anti-woke is wide – we have Hanania only as a cautionary case.

One of the worst arguments on the internet is ‘if you are catching flak, you must be over the target.’ Because maybe you are an asshole. But the sheer popularity of alleged Big Fact-based anti-Woke arguments, like Hanania’s, is itself an inductive argument for – well, for Woke. Morally, we are what we want to turn out to be moral.

Should Hanania be cancelled?

There is a norm that you don’t sit down with a Nazi. That is fine, I think, and consistent with being a good, Millian liberal, which I hope I more or less am.

But ideas and arguments are different. I wouldn’t break bread with Carl Schmitt – or Heidegger – but I’ll read their books.

I totally admit ‘I won’t shake your hand but I’ll read your book’ gets kind of hopeless, when pushed. But what’s the alternative, really? Pretending I know it all? I don’t believe immoral ideas are miasma that infects you if you touch them with your mind.

But: you should massively discount Hanania’s ideas and arguments just because he is dishonest.

He’s a race idealist pretending to be a race realist pretending to be a consequentialist pretending to be a centrist pretending to only pretend to be a bit of an edgelord around the edges, which wraps back to the race idealism in some oroborous of bad faith, so who knows what is top and what is bottom. Approach with insulting skepticism.

It’s pretty unlikely others, who are like him, are utterly unlike him.

And if someone protests guilt by association, explain the Big Facts of life are hard. Wouldn’t be woke to ignore them.