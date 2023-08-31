Summer 2023 Fun Reads

Quick round-up of books I read for fun over the summer. I’m mostly reading books about ecology and network design for other things, so perhaps my fiction brain isn’t quite optimised for full immersion at the moment, but I’ve not really sunk deep into anything I’ve read for some time.

‘You made a fool of death with your beauty’ is a novel by Nigerian writer Akwaeki Emezi about a bereaved young American artist who’s just started dating again. A lot of it happens in an unnamed Caribbean island where there’s a love triangle, an engaging and convincing art project and a captivating older man at the height of his creative and personal game. I really enjoyed how it concerns Black people and Blackness, centred on love in unexpected places and also the chemistry of two artists in different fields and different generations, how each opens up a world to the other. Plot-wise, it’s mostly about how two people figure out the emotional and familial constellations required for them to be together, so that felt slightly anticlimactic towards the finish. But I don’t often read romance, and, well, it is bound to be about whether the protagonist’s couple makes it. And it was good to read about Black joy and queer friendships and love without the gathering dread of older narratives where someone must be about to take a massive fall. The only slightly off-putting thing – and perhaps this is generational – is the rather YA-ish first person, repetitive self-doubting. That’s a quibble. The language, the setting, clothes, celebrations and dialogue are all wonderful. Solid recommend.

‘The Female Persuasion’ by American novelist Meg Wolitzer was a 2018 #MeToo, Trump-appalled tale of a very nothing-y young woman who’s assaulted at a college party and goes on to become the protégé of a Second Wave feminist. It was just so unbelievably long. I think there’s a certain kind of American writing that assumes we (for whoever the ‘we’ is, presumably only other Americans?) care about how the Twinkies tasted in 1980-whatever and how the TV schedule was and the endless supposedly sociological minutiae of white middle class suburban life – though I’m also reminded of the truly unreadable 2017 novel by Paul Auster that just went on and on and ON about baseball, a dull game at the best of times and, well, Auster is no Don DeLillo, put it that way, and 4321 is no Underworld – and that these trowelled on novelist’s wodges of starchy consumerist specificity convey something vitally important about the characters and their social milieu that we couldn’t learn from, I don’t know, call me Alice Munroe, a gesture? One single truncated thought? Wolitzer’s more-is-more pads the thing out by about 20% and is such an aggressive and unjustified claim on the reader’s attention, and to such low returns. If you already know what a Twinkie is, you know. And if you don’t, you don’t fucking care. Not for a page at a time, anyway. Otherwise, this novel concerned a plain Jane kind of protagonist who’s good at falling on her feet, never being the first to see or do something but often being the canniest and best-paid. A betrayer of friends, a writer of whatever the millennial version of Second Wave feminism is – some combination of leaning into your joy or forgiving yourself or some such – I had no fucks to give at 400 pages in and, frankly, had began to doubt the whole twentieth century novelistic enterprise. So often novels use the quiet, judge-y, hovering protagonist as a bird’s eye on the scene it aims to survey. (I knew Nick Carraway. Nick Carraway was a friend of mine. Novelist, you’re no Nick Carraway.) So often, this character’s final vindication is that they Write a Book. Honestly this whole move seems like self-justification on the part of writers who store shit up to write about instead of actually doing or saying things when they count. Or as soon as possible after – we’re only human. But perhaps I’m just being spiteful. Anyway, not Wolitzer’s best, and I’d like her stuff much more if there were fewer DETAILS. But … there is one truly shocking, heart-rending and utterly true moment in this book, and how people spin off from that and the shapes lives take in response to it feels accurate, earned and right. When she’s good she really is good. Emotional verisimilitude yes. Shopping lists and TV summaries, no.

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfield. So I should say I was reading all these while jetlagged or travelling to and from Australia, if that’s not already obvious. In fact, I think I bought all three in the airport, or certainly with a view to reading in a traveller’s diminished condition. I read Romantic Comedy on the plane back and it was perfect. It takes the sexist conceit that on the US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, gorgeous female celebrities sometimes marry the IRL schlubby male comedians, but never when the gender roles are reversed. So it’s about a bruising encounter and later a lockdown epistolary romance between a gorgeous male popstar and a perfectly average in all respects woman comedian. I LOVED this book. It has all the beats you’d expect, and all the traditional warts-and-all and self-loathing of the female protagonist, but it digs a little deeper into the why of the relationship. And the guy in it is just very decent. He’s had therapy and uses it every day. I know of no greater aphrodisiac. He knows his limits and how he needs to live, and makes himself open and vulnerable to a potential partner who has wisecracked or flat out lied her way out of every meaningful encounter in her romantic life. I just really, really enjoyed reading about these two frail and broken – and funny and clever – humans figuring out a way to be together. Again, as per Emezi’s gorgeous novel, I suppose that is just one of the fundamental human stories. And both novels play it out with a frankness about politics and sexuality that is utterly refreshing and disarming. It also helps that every single character in each of them has PLENTY of money to enjoy. So the tourism was fun, too.

Well, I thought I’d do all the summer’s books, but that was just a couple of weeks in July, and here we are at 1000 words. The only other I’ll recommend is a nonfiction, Sam Knight’s The Premonitions Bureau, about an idea in 1960s UK to collect people’s premonitions of disasters to see if they were accurate and could predict future ones. It’s a short, surprising, challenging (of ideas) and quietly heartfelt book. It’s got some strange ideas – he seems to think Freud’s notion of emotional transference worked as a literal psychic power, beaming information from one person’s head to another – but how the book works centrifugally around the Aberfan disaster and the ultimate professional failure of a non-conforming psychiatrist give it freight and depth. A lesser writer may have mocked people’s openness to the uncanny and their hope and grief-motivated beliefs, but Knight quietly nudges forward amidst mid-century disasters the failure and pathos of one man’s life. Very strong recommend.

What were your summer reads?