Academic bystanders and Sold a Story

If you haven’t yet listened to Emily Hanford’s Sold a Story, you probably should, now. It’s brilliant, if profoundly depressing. Very brief synopsis: the methods routinely used to teach children to read in the US don’t work well for large numbers of children, and the science of reading has been clear about this for decades. Three academics in particular — Lucy Calkins of Teachers College, and Irene Fountas and Gay Su Pinnell of the Ohio State University — are responsible for promoting these bad practices (which are pervasive), and persisted in doing so long after the research was clear, and have gotten very rich (by the standards of academics) from the curriculum sales/speaking circuit.[1] Hanford’s documentary has single-handedly changed the environment, and in the past couple of years State departments of education and even school districts throughout the country have been scrabbling to reform, often under the eye of state legislators who have been alerted to the situation by the amount of chatter that Sold a Story has generated.

Go and listen to it.

Although a great admirer of Hanford’s work, which I have known and followed for many years, it took me a while to listen to Sold a Story. By the time I did I was familiar with the basic narrative which, I think, freed my mind to wonder about something that Hanford doesn’t discuss. The role of academic bystanders. People like me.



Here’s the thing. I sometimes see things that colleagues elsewhere in the university do and think they might be intellectually in error. If you’re in a university, so do you. But there is, as in many professions, a very stringent norm of not rocking the boat. This is, in general, a good norm, because academia has more than its share of cranks, more than its share of arrogant shits, and, not coincidentally, more than its share of arrogant shit cranks. (I say more than its share: a higher proportion, anyway, than I encountered in the office furniture moving business, though maybe that field just had less than its share). So: norms that dis-embolden such people have their place. But: in this case, the science of reading has been so clear, for so long, and the practices that Calkins, Fountas and Pinnell peddle have been so damaging, that it might sensibly have been worth overcoming the norm. And the way universities work mean that a substantial amount of Fountas and Pinnell’s work will have been looked at, at least formally, by colleagues in other, but related, disciplines, deans, etc, over many many years.[2] It’s hard to believe — or at least its hard for me to believe — that nobody thought to themselves “the research designs here look very weak”/”the methods by which these results have been found look very dodgy”/”what the hell kind of research is supporting these recommendations which are, on their face, obviously bad?”. It’s easy to believe — or at least its easy for me to believe — that people would have thought those things and not taken action.[3]

There’s no conclusion here. Nor even an argument! Just a query really: what obligations do academics have to scrutinize the actions of colleagues who are operating outside of their immediate areas of expertise?

[1] Hanford doesn’t work out exactly how rich it has made them. But contacts in the publishing world suggest that a successful textbook in a large discipline can earn the author more than their annual salary (especially if they require it for their own large course): my guess is that the same is true for curriculum sales, especially because we are thinking about States and school districts here, not college classes. Maybe someone here can enlighten us.

[2] I single out Fountas and Pinnell because I know how their university works, much like mine. Teachers College is private, and only contains Education and related fields, as far as I know, so might be different.

[3] I was reminded of all this after a colleague excitedly walked into my office last week to tell me that Arthur Laffer was not only speaking on our campus the next day but was actually alive. He convinced the (brilliant) 21-year old student whom he interrupted that this was important enough to justify interrupting our meeting by talking with her about Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. From a hurried email exchange with a friend who, unlike me, knew Laffer and, really unlike me, has seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, I gather that Milton Friedman had the measure of Laffer.