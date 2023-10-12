On not knowing what to say about Gaza

I was meant to write a post this week, but then Hamas’s horrific assault on Israel happened, and now the civilian inhabitants of Gaza are once again living in fear (some of them have put themselves in the firing line; many have not). Since I have Arab friends and family, and have fond memories of Gaza, it all feels horribly close to home, and yet also impossibly distant. But of course, it has never been easy to know what to say about Gaza.
In the meantime, for a good example of what *not* to say about Gaza, you could try this piece. (In a nutshell, Yuval Noah Harari’s solution seems to be that Israel hands the problem over to a coalition of the willing who will administer Gaza colonial-style. I can envisage a few problems).
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Bob 10.12.23 at 1:35 pm
Here is a good example of what TO say about Gaza. Michelle Goldberg in this morning’s New York Times:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/12/opinion/columnists/israel-gaza-massacre-left.html
Patrick 10.12.23 at 2:07 pm
What is the benefit of having the international community administer Gaza as opposed to Israel administering Gaza? He throws the suggestion out there, but doesn’t really discuss the merits at all.
Seekonk 10.12.23 at 4:06 pm
I believe that it’s past time to resuscitate international arbitration. https://www.britannica.com/topic/arbitration/International-arbitration
The present requirement of a negotiated settlement has given a veto to rejectionists on both sides.
I think that the best (or least worst) arrangement is still a return to the 1967 borders per UN resolution 242 of November 1967. This outcome has been accepted by most Palestinians including Hamas. Iran and the Arab states have consistently said that they would agree to any settlement that the Palestinians accept. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Two-state_solution
The Israeli settlers in the West Bank should be bought out for a fair price that takes into account the cost of their relocation into Israel proper. The price in money is surely less than the cost of funding the continued use of force. Is it too late? The price in blood is incalculable.