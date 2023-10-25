Retrofuturism

(Crosspost from my Substack blog, where post includes links and images)>
I don’t think I’m the only one to notice that Marc Andreesen’s ‘Techno-Optimist Manifesto’ has a curiously dated feel, as if the author had been cryogenically frozen around the time he cashed out of Netscape. Two points particularly struck me.
First, there his paean to market processes, which are represented as “Willing buyer meets willing seller, a price is struck, both sides benefit from the exchange or it doesn’t happen”
This statement might have seemed plausible at the height of the dotcom boom, which coincided with the high point of faith in ‘turbo-capitalism’. But it’s not at all descriptive of the way in which the Internet and the World Wide Web have developed, as Andreesen himself ought to remember.
Until the mid-1990s, the Internet and the World Wide Web were products of government funded organizations, developed by academics and other users without a profit motive. The associated software, including Andreesen’s Netscape Navigator were given away free of charge (Gopher, the main rival to the WWW, failed because the he University of Minnesota tried to cash in on it). The Internet rapidly displaced commercial enterprises like AOL (who tried to buy their way back in by acquiring Netscape, and were themselves bought by Time Warner in one of the most disastrous acquisitions of all time). Even after the Web was open to commerce, much of the innovation (blogs, Wikipedia, most recently the Fediverse) came from non-commercial sources.
But even the for-profit Internet doesn’t fit Andreesen’s description. Google, Facebook and other platforms don’t rely on exchanging their services at an agreed price. Rather, they provide a service that is free of charge, and make their money by serving ads and harvesting user data for other marketers. At a stretch, one might say that advertisements in traditional media represent an agreed price “watch 20 minutes of our sitcom, and consume 10 minutes of ads”. But cookies and trackers are surreptitious – no one can really know how much they are paying. We are seeing a gradual shift back towards subscription models, both for traditional media outlets and for new entrants like Substack. But these are the exception rather than the rule.
Hardware vendors like Apple come a bit closer to the traditional market model. But even they rely critically on ‘intellectual property’, that is, laws preventing competitors from supplying equivalent products.
The result of all of this is that, in the Internet economy, there is almost no relationship between contribution and reward. Andreesen is a billionaire while Tim Berners-Lee drove a used car for years (more recently, though, he has been reported as having a net wealth of $50 million). As Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow have pointed out , the crucial thing is to establish a choke-point at which wealth can be extracted. These choke points do more to hinder innovation than to promote it.
Then there’s his pitch for nuclear fission. Again, this made sense in the late 1990s. The reality of global heating, and therefore the need to stop burning coal was becoming undeniable. Alternatives such as wind and solar were prohibitively costly. So, the risks of nuclear accidents and the problem of managing waste were outweighed by the certainty of climate catastrophe under business as usual.
But in 2023 nuclear power is a dead duck, a C20 technology with a string of failed revivals in C21. New additions have barely kept pace with closures of old plants.
By contrast, solar PV is the biggest single example in support of techno-optimism. From essentially zero, it’s reached the point where annual additions are around 400 GW a year, almost as much as the total installed capacity of nuclear. Costs have plummeted and, after some generous initial support from government, most of the process is being driven by markets. There is no better case of creative destruction than the rise of solar PV
Andreesen’s failure to recognise this illustrates two points
• He’s ignorant and doesn’t choose to inform himself, instead gullibly following sources that pander to his confirmation bias
• He’s driven not by rational belief in the progress of technology but by rightwing culture war politics
Finally there’s Andreesen’s rejection of the precautionary principle, which has been endorsed by quite a few generally sensible people, including Daniel Drezner . The precautionary principle has been interpreted in all sorts of different ways, from the common sense of “look before you leap” to the absurdity of “don’t do anything that might go wrong”.
But the most sensible interpretation, and the one relevant to the current debate is that of a burden of proof on innovators (I wrote about this with Simon Grant, here). That is, the precautionary principle, as applied to any particular domain, says that innovators should have to demonstrate in advance that their proposed innovation will not be harmful.
The opposite view, summed up by aphorisms like “move fast and break things” and “better to seek forgiveness than permission”, is that innovation should not be constrained. Negative consequences can be dealt with after the event, and, if necessary, rules can be adjusted to prevent a repetition.
The precautionary principle isn’t universally applicable. There’s widespread (maybe not universal) support for applying it to new medicines, whereas not many people would want to apply it to new restaurant menus (assuming they complied with existing health standards).
Looking at Andreesen’s manifesto, three cases come to mind. First, since he’s now a financier, there is the case of financial innovation. The default here is to allow any innovation that complies with the rules covering existing financial instruments. In my view, this has turned out very badly, most obviously in the leadup to the GFC, but also with more recent innovations like Buy Now, Pay Later, not to mention cryptocurrencies, in which Andreesen is heavily invested.
Then (not mentioned in the manifesto) but maybe in the background there’s the case of genetically modified crops. Here the precautionary principle was applied early on, following the Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA. This process allowed research that established, fairly convincingly, that food produced from GM crops was just a safe as that produced using crops developed by traditional breeding and selection (also a form of genetic modification). That finding didn’t end controversy over issues like corporate control, or debate over specific innovations like Roundup-Ready (glyphosate-tolerant) crops, but it gave pretty good assurance that the nightmare scenarios floating around at the time of the initial discoveries would not materialise.
Finally, of course, there are recent developments in Artificial Intelligence, from which Andreesen hopes to make a lot of money. I’m not convinced by the apocalyptic scenarios put forward by people like William McAskill (and linked in some obscure way to the idea of ‘effective altruism’). But I also haven’t seen a clearly convincing counterargument to say that such an apocalypse can’t happen, or, at least, is less of a concern than other risks it might tend to offset, for example by generating enough prosperity to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict. And that’s also true of risks that aren’t existential such as the possibility of large-scale fraud through techniques like voice replication. Following the logic of the precautionary principle, I’d prefer (if possible) to slow down the pace of development and try to understand the consequences before they are irreversible.
None of this makes me a techno-pessimist. But, having seen lots of glowing visions of the future crumble into dust, I’m not impressed by Andreesen’s revival of 20th century tech-boosterism. Scientific progress provides us, collectively, with a range of technological options. The choice between them should be made wisely and democratically, not by the whims of venture capitalists.
Alex SL 10.25.23 at 6:55 am
Well, that observation about market ideology isn’t new or restricted to this person. Billionaires will hardly admit that they don’t deserve their obscene wealth and earned it only from establishing choke points, so they have to claim it is due to innovation and/or fair exchange, i.e., they have “created value” that others were willing to pay for. In reality, of course, there are two problems. First, exploitation of labour. Second, the existence of the kinds of profits that make a billionaire possible is proof of market failure. But again, they will hardly admit that, so they have to pretend publicly that they do not understand how functioning markets would work (competition driving down prices to where nobody can make billionaire-creating profits).
And because of a combination of ignorance and sycophanty, they have a large audience who also either doesn’t understand what markets are or pretends not to understand it.
Regarding financial innovations, I am not an expert, so I might be missing some subtleties, but it seems to me that there has not been any need for financial innovation since ca. the 1940s or so. The point of finance is not to develop new consumer gadgets or cure cancer but to raise investment capital on one side and to allow people to make investments on the other while avoiding the kind of systemic risk that can crash the economy if things go wrong. How to do that was well sorted out decades ago. Financial “innovation” of the last few decades has taken two forms: (1) automated high-speed trading, which I would at a minimum describe as of questionable value to society, and (2) undermining and evading regulations to take on more risk or simply do crimes, like pyramid schemes or plain embezzlement, in other words, direct harm to society.
Cryptocurrency is the perfect example. That “industry” or “ecosystem” would have no reason to exist if not for doing something that is clearly illegal in traditional finance, like wash trading, Ponzi schemes, or insider trading, and claiming that it is fine because crypto is not traditional finance and therefore not covered by regulation. It is as if I argued to the police that I can drive 120 km/h in a school zone because I put a big sticker on my car that says “not a car”.
Regarding AI, the clearly convincing counterargument to say that such an apocalypse can’t happen is physics. Singularitarians have read A Fire Upon The Deep and somehow missed that it is fiction, that it describes events that are already known to be somewhere between deeply implausible and physically and biologically impossible. We could just as well discuss the consequences of Sauron getting his ring back. More plausibly, public communication will be further swamped by automatically mass-produced disinformation and plagiarism while the data centers running the AI draw so much electricity that it offsets any savings from decarbonisation efforts.
Matt 10.25.23 at 10:53 am
We are seeing a gradual shift back towards subscription models
One semi-related area where this is very common is with software, where you usually no longer buy the program and then (maybe) update when the version you have is not up to date or, perhaps, is no longer supported or compatible, but where you get a license, essentially renting the software for some time. I’m far from convinced this is a good thing!
But, it seems to apply also to some apps, which is the way that lots and lots of people access the internet these days. (This seems to me to be a move away from the web and a bit more like the old AOL or Compuserve model.) Of course, lots of apps are free, and depend on adds or other things, but many cost money, too, either to install or use. That seems like a significant change from the web of the late 90s or early 2000s.
J-D 10.25.23 at 11:00 am
The story is told of the billionaire 6th Duke of Westminster that he was asked what advice he would give to a young entrepreneur wanting to succeed and that his response was ‘Make sure they have an ancestor who was a very close friend of William the Conqueror’.
engels 10.25.23 at 12:54 pm
Billionaires don’t need to justify their wealth; they have armies of lawyers, academics, media people, etc to do it for them.
We are seeing a gradual shift back towards subscription models
As Fry and Laurie foresaw:
oldster 10.25.23 at 7:17 pm
” (I wrote about this with Simon Grant, here) ”
Link missing.
Brett 10.25.23 at 8:26 pm
The funniest part is the nuclear stuff. Not just because the actual history of cheaper nuclear power is at odds with his libertarian inclinations (the only affordable nuclear power was done by governments or monopolistic utilities), but because it’s mostly culture war grievance. Conservatives who don’t deny that climate change has happened have come to associate solar power with progressive/leftists/environmentalists and hate that, so they’ve latched on to nuclear power in return . . . even though it’s basically the power generation equivalent of airships these days in terms of civilian use.
John Q 10.25.23 at 8:50 pm
Oldster, I mentioned at the beginning that this is a crosspost from my (free subscription) Substack. Unfortunately, links and images don’t transfer easily. Here’s the link you asked about
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/6bjbqaadp02izjnfb9uhk/Grant-S.-and-Quiggin-J.-Journal-of-Economic-Behavior-Organization-2013-Bounded-awareness-heuris.pdf?rlkey=y2g9v7ubjqv9w8vj8kffw9ipt&dl=0
oldster 10.25.23 at 10:38 pm
Thanks for the link, John, and I apologize for having missed the note at the top, which would have directed me to your ‘stack.
Chetan Murthy 10.26.23 at 4:26 am
Regarding Andreesen’s worship of Teh (sic) Market, I always go to Delong (and via him, Negishi): https://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/must-read-welfare-economics-and-existence-of-an-equilibrium-for-a-competitive-economy-negishi-2006-metroeconomi.html
In other words, Andreesen is full of it.
But also, I feel compelled to note that his “case for Bitcoin”: https://a16z.com/why-bitcoin-matters/
is ….. a giant heap of mendacious bullsht. I mean, a giant heap. Lies upon lies upon lies. When a man lies this much, Daniel Davies’ 1-minute MBA becomes relevant (again via Delong): https://blog.danieldavies.com/2004/05/d-squared-digest-one-minute-mba.html
His post is worth reading, but here’s a teaser: “Fibbers’ forecasts are worthless.“
Doug M. 10.26.23 at 9:38 am
“By contrast, solar PV is the biggest single example in support of techno-optimism. From essentially zero, it’s reached the point where annual additions are around 400 GW a year, almost as much as the total installed capacity of nuclear.”
Solar isn’t baseload.
Solar isn’t baseload.
Solar isn’t baseload.
I absolutely love solar and wind. Love them! But they are not baseload. The sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. So unless you want to sit in the dark on a still, cold winter evening, you need you some damn baseload.
(No, “smart” grids won’t solve this problem. They can help a bit, but they are not a magical fix.)
(No, storage can’t solve this problem. We don’t have any storage technologies (yet) that are within a couple of orders of magnitude of what we need. Maybe we will in 30, 40 or 50 years. But we definitely do not have them now.)
We need baseload, and we need a lot of baseload. So we need a technology that is (1) cheap, (2) carbon-free, and (3) massively scalable.
The problem is, that technology doesn’t exist yet. At best, we get two out of three. So, natural gas is cheap and scalable, but not carbon-free. Heat pumps are cheap and carbon-free, but they don’t scale. And nuclear is carbon free and scalable, but it’s stupidly expensive.
That said, visceral resistance to nuclear is just as dumb and retro as woo-woo let’s built lots of fission plants, it’s cool and also annoys the libs! The one big problem with fission is that it’s expensive. Okay, we should at least be looking at ways to make it cheap.
Maybe that’s not doable! But since cheap nuclear would be a game-changer, we absolutely should be pushing more research money at the problem.
Doug M.
Alex SL 10.26.23 at 1:12 pm
As always, I am puzzled why, if my territory of ca. 400k people is running on 100% renewable electricity, it wouldn’t be possible to do the same for a nation of 40M people by building 100x the amount of solar, wind, and storage.
I am also puzzled why people who promote nuclear power not merely as a transitional solution but as THE solution do not seem to realise that uranium will, just like fossil fuels, run out one day, whereas the resources used for renewables and batteries can be recycled, meaning that what they are really saying is that, if they are right, technological civilisation is unsustainable and will have to be dismantled ASAP. Or maybe they do know that uranium is limited but just don’t understand the implications.
Tim H. 10.26.23 at 1:46 pm
Not exactly baseload, but overbuilt wind and solar and a lot of storage capacity should be close enough.
bekabot 10.26.23 at 2:33 pm
I’ve never seen the word ‘baseload’ used in such a ceremonial way before. Interesting effect.
Doug M. 10.26.23 at 4:18 pm
“As always, I am puzzled why, if my territory of ca. 400k people is running on 100% renewable electricity, it wouldn’t be possible to do the same for a nation of 40M people by building 100x the amount of solar, wind, and storage.”
See my repeated use of the word “scalable”, above.
Also, note that there’s a difference between “my little territory produces electricity equal to its needs” and “my little territory produces all the electricity it needs”.
“do not seem to realise that uranium will, just like fossil fuels, run out one day”
Go and google “breeder reactors”, what say.
(Breeder reactors aren’t a magical solution. But TLDR at least in theory, no, the uranium wouldn’t have to run out for a very long time.)
Doug M.
Doug M. 10.26.23 at 4:21 pm
“Not exactly baseload, but overbuilt wind and solar and a lot of storage capacity should be close enough.”
— Alas, no.
Really, no. Not close enough or even close to close enough. The storage problem is actually quite hard.
Again: we’re about two orders of magnitude short of the storage that we’d need, and there is no current or plausible near-future technology that is going to close that gap.
Doug M.
Doug M. 10.26.23 at 4:27 pm
“I’ve never seen the word ‘baseload’ used in such a ceremonial way before. Interesting effect.”
— It bears repeating, because I keep seeing people who should know better claiming that wind and solar have solved our problems.
They have not. They are wonderful, they’re a huge help, they’re a great step in the right direction. They’ve prevented gigatonnes of carbon emission already! They’re going to prevent still more! All good!
But the world needs power that runs 24/7 — baseload.
Doug M.
John Q 10.26.23 at 6:23 pm
@Doug M
My thoughts on “baseload” from 2009
https://johnquiggin.com/2009/07/22/the-myth-of-baseload-power-demand/
As regards storage, additions of battery storage capacity are already outpacing new nuclear plants, and growing fast
https://www.pv-magazine.com/2023/09/28/us-set-to-install-66-gw-of-storage-on-2023-27-period-says-woodmac/
But even if all your claims were accepted, nuclear would still be no more than an expensive backup technology, providing reliability to a system based primarily on solar and wind. That’s a long way short of Andreesen’s claims.
Doug M. 10.26.23 at 7:35 pm
I’m sorry, but that post from 2009 was wrong then and is still wrong now. Just for starters, you estimate baseload demand based on a couple of airy assumptions, instead of… just googling it? Which was doable in 2009, and is even more so today?
And then this: “Any electricity supply system likely to exist in the next 40 years and capable of meeting peak power demand will have no problems meeting baseload demand” — no, that is a non-fact statement. It looks like you’re confusing nameplate capacity with capacity factor, and those are two completely different things.
Additions of battery storage capacity: yes, and total storage capacity is still about two orders of magnitude smaller than what we need. (That’s without going into the particular issues — environmental, waste disposal, lifecycle — with building hundreds of gigawatts of batteries; at this level we can handwave those.)
The USA currently burns through about 4 million gigawatt hours of energy per year, give or take. Total electrical storage capacity is currently about 22,000 gigawatt hours. By 2030 we’re going to double that — woo! — to about 45,000 gigawatt hours. That’s still nowhere near enough.
Andreesen’s claims: no, I’m addressing your claim, that “nuclear power is a dead duck”. Nuclear power is stupidly expensive, and that’s a huge problem. But if that problem were solved, nuclear might suddenly become a very active waterfowl indeed. IIUC, you’re saying that nuke plants are somehow /necessarily/ too expensive and that they can /never/ be made cheap. I’m saying, you’re assuming your conclusion; citation needed.
(Weirdly, this is reminiscent of critics of solar power back in the 1980s, who correctly pointed out that solar electricity was several times more expensive than electricity from good old coal. Which, at the time, it was!)
Doug M.
bekabot 10.26.23 at 9:03 pm
“It bears repeating”
…and you repeated it. Well done, sir. Mission accomplished.
Alex SL 10.26.23 at 10:20 pm
Doug M,
I am sorry if I somehow miss your point, but I really don’t get how being two orders of magnitude short on storage can’t be solved by building more storage. There are various technological options, and they can be rolled out in a fraction of the time it takes to build a new nuclear power plant. Indeed it can be expected that even just chemical batteries will get significantly better and cheaper in half the time it takes to build another nuclear power plant. (This isn’t, you just wait, in ten years we will have god-like super-AI, these should be plausibly solvable engineering problems.)
To put it another way, nuclear power only makes sense as a bridging technology, but building new nuclear power plants is too slow and expensive for it to work as a bridging technology.
Unless fusion finally comes into its own, but after decades of being a decade away from a break-through, I will believe that the moment the first fusion reactor that actually contributes to power production is turned on, and not a minute earlier. In the meantime, wind and solar just keep expanding.
John Q 10.27.23 at 2:13 am
Doug M. You seem to have missed my point. You can’t “just Google” baseload demand, because demand for electricity, like everything else, depends on prices. When the post was written, there wasn’t enough demand to keep coal-fired generators running at night, so we had off-peak discounts of around 50 per cent. As solar becomes the dominant source, night-time electricity becomes more expensive and (assuming prices are allowed to adjust) “baseload” demand falls.
Ultimately, “baseload” demand consists of that part of demand for which “always-on” power is essential, leading to willingness to pay high prices: for your argument to work, the price has to be high enough to cover the cost of new nuclear. Some industrial processes meet that definition, such as aluminium smelters, but not manyy,
In any case, we don’t really need to speculate. If you are right, we should see an upsurge in new nuclear, particularly in China and India, where there isn’t much of a problem with anti-nuclear activists. It’s not happening so far.
Neville Morley 10.27.23 at 5:33 am
Doug M @18: “The USA currently burns through about 4 million gigawatt hours of energy per year, give or take. Total electrical storage capacity is currently about 22,000 gigawatt hours. By 2030 we’re going to double that — woo! — to about 45,000 gigawatt hours. That’s still nowhere near enough.“
Contrasting these numbers – enormous current use, tiny storage capacity – seems to imply that storage capacity needs to be equal to current/anticipated use. Really? The sun never shines, the wind never blows, for a whole year? I can’t imagine you actually mean that, but what is the calculation for how much storage is actually required?
Doug M. 10.27.23 at 10:18 am
Doug M,
“I really don’t get how being two orders of magnitude short on storage can’t be solved by building more storage.”
— because none of the technological options currently on hand can easily be scaled up by two orders of magnitude.
So, for instance, batteries. The longest-lived grid scale batteries right now, and the most promising for large scale storage generally, are lithium ferrophosphate. They’re not necessarily the best, mind. There are other battery types that have higher energy density, and LiPO3 batteries can undergo mechanical expansion as they age, which causes nontrivial engineering problems. On the other hand, they’re cheap-ish and safe. And while they require an uncommon element (lithium), it’s one that can be recycled with a high degree of efficiency (~96%). More to the point, at grid scale they can survive ~~10,000 cycles, which is a lot.
Okay so in an all-wind and solar grid they would be cycling at least once per day, sometimes more. At 1.5 cycles /day, that’s a lifetime of ~21 years, meaning we have to replace 5% of them every year. So… every year we have to build 5X more LiPO3 batteries than all the batteries of all sorts that exist in the world right now.
That’s kind of a lot, and we start to run into some scaling problems. Like, 96% recycling efficiency for the lithium sounds great! But (1) the recycling process itself is energy-intensive. As in, we’re going to have to dedicate gigawatt-hours of power, a nontrivial fraction of total output, to recycling our batteries. And then, (2) when we’re talking about an entire planet using LiPO3 batteries, it turns out that to make up that missing 4% we’ll need to mine a lot more lithium. Like, a LOT more. Like, so much that we’ll run out of lithium in just 20 years or so.
(People keep overlooking this: most storage technologies require limited resources! Batteries require rare elements, pumped storage can only be done at a limited number of specific sites, and so forth.)
Now this stuff gets fractally complicated. If we improve the efficiency of lithium recycling from 96% to 98%, we double the amount of time before we run out lithium. (This is much easier said than done, because physics, but it’s not formally impossible, also because physics.) Also, getting lithium from seawater is a potentially interesting option that is being explored right now. (We can totally do it already; it’s just stupidly expensive.)
So I’m not going to say it’s impossible. I /am/ going to say that it’s a hard problem, and we don’t have current solutions on hand, and that it’s lazy to just airily assume that Technological Progress and The Market will just magically solve it. You can’t just say “these should be plausibly solvable engineering problems” without at least looking at why these particular problems are problems and why they haven’t yet been solved.
“after decades of being a decade away from a break-through, I will believe that the moment the first fusion reactor that actually contributes to power production is turned on, and not a minute earlier.”
Here we agree. There’s been a lot of buzz about fusion pilots lately, but when you look closely at them it’s stuff like “we achieved Q(reaction) > 1, producing over a megajoule of energy!” yeah dudes a megajoule woo that’s about 20 kilowatt-minutes. If you could convert it into electricity at 100% efficiency, it would let me watch a single episode of live-action One Piece. For grid scale you need to scale that reaction up by… six orders of magnitude? seven? and that’s before you build an actual fusion plant around it.
I’m on record as saying that I don’t expect to see commercial fusion before 2050 at the earliest, and I won’t be surprised if we never see it at all.
Doug M.
Zamfir 10.27.23 at 10:19 am
@ Neville, the US does not have 22,000 GWh of electricity storage capacity! 22,000 GWh/year is the amount of electricity stored each year in the US, nearly all in pumped hydro sites. That number represents the same storage being filled and emptied many times within one year. Simultaneuous storage capcity of pumped hydro is in the order of 500 GWh, not tens of thousands. Battery storage capacity is around 25 GWh. These are used pretty much daily, so batteries store some thousands of GWh/year.
If you use storage daily, or perhaps weekly, then the cost of that storage can be divided over all those cycles, and this justifies fairly high costs. Batteries are now getting in the cost range ballpark if they can be used daily.
The difficult part is storage for only a few times a year, or even less. In a system based on wind and sun, you need that. If that were done as batteries, the cost is staggering. Roughly put, if you build a battery that can store 3 days of power that you plan to use once a year, then it would be cheaper to build a nuclear plant (at Olkiluoto costs), run it for those 3 days, then turn it off for the rest of the year. Improvements in battery cost have to be massive, to make it viable for infrequently used storage.
In current European models for future low-CO2 grids, the bulk of long term storage would come from hydrogen generated in summer, stored underground like we do with NG today, then burned in a massive fleet of OCGTs in winter to cover periods when wind speeds are low. That storage system has low cycle efficiency, but also much lower capex than alternatives (under fairly reasonable extrapolations of costs for PV and electrolysers).
John Q 10.27.23 at 7:33 pm
A crucial point in this discussion is that any reversible physical process is an energy storage technology. You put energy in going one way, and extract it, with a loss, going the other. That’s true of chemical processes (batteries, electrolysis), pumped hydro, coiled springs, even just raising heavy weights.
That makes for a complicated, but almost certainly soluble, problem when you want to store lots of energy over different durations, different requirements for discharge speeds etc.
The other crucial point, as I’ve already mentioned is that prices matter. If 100 % reliability is super-expensive, most users will pay less and accept occasional interruptions. That’s why most people don’t have backup generators in their homes.
Maybe a few new nuclear plants will form part of the response, but at this stage it doesn’t look likely that this will happen without massive government subsidies.