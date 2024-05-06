Run, Bezos, Run

A transcript from memory of an evening conversation with my two older sons:



“I heard that Jeff Bezos could run through the streets every day, throwing hundred dollar bills in the air, and he’d still be making money.”



“I wonder if that’s true?”





“Okay, how much is Jeff Bezos worth?”



“Uh [googling]… wow, it says about $203 billion.”



“Okay, so let’s say he can get three percent interest on that. That would be six billion dollars per year, which would be about… [taps on phone] oh, around 17 million dollars a day. So if he runs around throwing money in the air, eight hours a day, he’ll have to throw a little over two million dollars an hour.”



“That seems doable.”



“Does it?”



“How much does two million dollars weigh?”



“Checking… okay, so it says a hundred-dollar bill weighs one gram. Two million dollars is twenty thousand dollar bills, so that’s twenty kilograms. So that’s easy.”



“Yeah, but eight hours. That’s a hundred and sixty kilograms.”



“So he just has a guy behind him pushing a –“



[other two together] “No!”



“He has to do it alone.”



“Yeah.”



“Okay, fine. So he has a backpack with twenty kilograms in hundreds, he runs around throwing it, and every hour he goes back and refills.”



“Yeah, but then you have to take out refill time.”



“Fine, whatever. Give him five minutes an hour to refill the backpack.”



“Well, what about throwing the money? Let’s see. 17 million divided by eight hours is about 2.1 million per hour. He’s throwing 55 minutes per hour, so… wait a second [taps on phone]… he needs to throw about $38,000 per minute.”



“Don’t hundreds come in packs? Like, fifty or a hundred at a time?”



“Yeah, straps. A hundred hundreds to a strap.”



[other two stare]



“I just know that, okay?”



“All right, so that’s ten thousand. So he just has to chuck three straps a minute.”



[other two together] “No!”



“What no?”



“He has to throw /individual/ bills.”



“Yeah, one at a time. He can’t just fling a strap of hundreds at somebody. That’s cheating.”



“Okay fine, whatever. So he has to throw more than 300 hundreds in the air per minute.”



“That’s five … no, six per second. Six hundred-dollar bills every second.”



“Bit more, yeah.”



[general thoughtful pause]



“Well… maybe he’s flicking them like a card dealer?”



“Or he grabs a handful and releases them quickly as he runs. Like, letting them fall out through his fingers? That would work.”



“Wait a second. Is he running?”



“Of course he’s running!”



“I think he has to be. The man is throwing millions of dollars around. People will notice.”



“Yeah, he has to run or he’ll be mobbed.”



“Wait, but where is he doing this? Like, New York City?”



“No, that’s not fair. There shouldn’t be huge crowds. He has to have room to run.”



“Yeah, but he can’t be, like, in the middle of the desert either. There have to be some people around to grab the money he’s throwing. Otherwise, there’s no point.”



“So a small town or something?”



“Well, someplace with people, but not too many people. So he doesn’t have to /run/ run. If he just keeps up a jog, he should be okay.”



“Yeah, let’s say as long as he’s, like, trotting along, most people will be too busy grabbing the hundreds to try to tackle him.”



“Say a ten minute mile?”



[blank looks from two European-born sons]



“About six and a half minutes per kilometer? Let’s say seven. That’s a slow jog, but it’s definitely a jog.”



“But he has to keep this up for eight hours? That’s, like…”



“Almost two marathons… no, a marathon and a half. Ish.”



“Okay, but slow ones.”



“Yeah, but…”



“Bezos is pretty buff.”



“Yeah. A lot of billionaires get kinda squashy, but Bezos hits the gym.”



“Okay, but you want him to run two marathons — “



“More like one and a half, really. And slow ones.”



” — while also fling, fling, flinging his money away, six bills a second. Not counting reaching into the backpack and ripping the bands off the straps. And he has to carry the weight of the backpack, too.”

“Hmm.”



“Hmm, yeah. I mean, he’s buff and all, but this is more cardio, right?”



“Yeah this would be endurance. And speed and skill.”

[pause]

“Well, he gets five minutes off every hour.”



“Does he get lunch? Coffee break?”



“What do his employees get? Like, the warehouse guys.”



“Checking… okay it says it depends, but usually 15 minutes every four hours.”



“Hmm.”



“Hmm.”

— We all had to get up early the next day, so no conclusion was reached.