Why has global biodiversity governance failed so badly?

Later this month it will be World Biodiversity Day, and we will again celebrate the remarkable contributions that biodiversity makes to the resilience and productivity of the earth’s ecosystems. But it will also be a fitting time to face the continued failure of our institutions to grasp the scale of biodiversity loss. Or, if not to grasp it, to respond in any way adequately.

The figures speak for themselves. Since 1992, the Convention on Biological Diversity has been charged with agreeing global targets for biodiversity conservation. The Aichi Biodiversity Targets for 2011-2020, for instance, aimed to halve the rate of habitat loss, protect 17% of terrestrial ecosystems, and much else besides.

None of those targets were met. In response, the Kunming-Montreal Agreement recently agreed to protect 30% of ecosystems by 2030, to restore 30% of degraded ecosystems, and so on and so on and so on. On current projections, these targets are going to be missed too, by some distance. Like Canute ordering the tides to stop, it turns out that setting targets, by itself, achieves nothing.

So why has the biodiversity governance regime failed so spectacularly? Presumably for some of the same general reasons that, for all of our climate summits and agreements, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. The job of meeting biodiversity targets is delegated to states. The only state duties that are in any way binding relate to reporting and monitoring alone – and we are indeed monitoring and reporting our way towards ecological oblivion. Governments that want to take serious measures to tackle biodiversity loss face the threat of capital flight, real or imagined. And so on.

The low political salience of biodiversity probably helps too, even when compared to climate change. Very few people are out there campaigning for biodiversity. Many people have a pretty shaky idea of what it is, and why it is important – in this respect we are decades behind climate change. Policy goals like Biodiversity No Net Loss are hard to grasp, and there is evidence that they lull voters into a false sense that, if successful, biodiversity will, well, actually stop disappearing (spoiler alert: that really isn’t what No Net Loss usually turns out to mean).

Either way, ‘biodiversity loss’ has not had the same convening power as ‘climate change.’ And leaders who fail to meet targets they themselves have accepted are not held to account for that. To repeat an anecdote from my recent book on the subject, when it emerged that Rishi Sunak had no plans to attempt Climate COP27, the public outcry rapidly brought about one of his trademark U-turns. But his failure to attend Biodiversity COP15 passed almost without notice.

Perhaps climate change itself has gobbled up much of the attention available for environmental issues. But the environment is about so much more than climate! And some climate policies – like ocean fertilisation, or solar radiation management – could turn out to be pretty bad for biodiversity. One thing which is needed – and is still lacking, after year after year of World Biodiversity Days – is anything resembling a climate movement for the planet’s biodiversity.