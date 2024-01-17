The JPP saga — and the way forward

This is a post that will mainly be of interest to academic political philosophers, as it concerns what happened to The Journal of Political Philosophy, and I’m assuming readers know what happened to that journal recently (if you don’t, you can read first this, and then this piece on Daily Nous).

Earlier today I attended a meeting that Wiley organised at the Eastern Philosophical Association meeting, and want to share my impression as well as share the three conclusions that I draw from this session.

The announcement was that Wiley would answer questions and talk to the community of political philosophers. But anything they said about why this happened was at such a general level and in vague formulations, that those in the room didn’t really get any new factual information. Wiley stressed repeatedly that they respected editorial independence. Wiley did say that they had underestimated the response from the community, and that they were here to listen to the community, and gather from the community ideas to how to take the journal forward.

That Wiley was there with some clear business-goals was clear, since at the end I approached a young person who had been frantically taking notes. I was assuming he was, like me, going to write up a blogpost – perhaps he was a friend of Justin Weinberg, I thought, doing a guest post for Daily Nous. When I introduced myself and asked him whether he was writing for a blog or for whom he was taking those notes, he revealed that he was a Wiley-employee.

So Wiley has its own notes on this session. Here are mine.

In essence, I understand the claims that Wiley makes as follows:

(1) Wiley needs to standardise the way they operationally proceed, because of pressures in this industry. Open Access publishers are fully standardised, Wiley has thousands of editors they are working with, and they can’t do things differently for every journal. The industry is changing and they need to adapt [to survive in the industry? To keep up profits?]

(2) On the particular case of JPP and the firing of Bob Goodin, they didn’t really say anything, except that they “couldn’t continue working with the editor and fulfil their role as a publisher”. And when they described that role, there was lots of talk about the needs of ‘operational standardization’. Apparently, even within that small room, they could not provide details. They only claimed that some things posted on the firing of Bob Goodin on social media were not true, but did not say what was or what wasn’t true. So the people in the room were left completely in the dark.

(3) They did answer the question about ownership: “Wiley is the owner of JPP, since Bob Goodin sold it to us.” I would draw from this statement the lesson that, ideally, we should find ways to own our own journals.

(4) When Annie Stiltz shared her experience with Wiley as editor of Philosophy and Public Affairs, in which she was put under pressure to publish a much larger number of papers and Wiley refused to accept her as an editor for many months, the reaction from Wiley was that they acknowledge that she had had a bad experience but that none of the people in that team where still working at Wiley. Still, to my mind no reassurance was given to why what PAPA had experienced would not happen again.

(5) Annie Stiltz also mentioned that there was pressure on the journal by Wiley to move to publishing in html. She mentioned that this might be a suitable model for the sciences, but which philosopher reads html, she asked? To this the publisher responded that “most of our readers read html” and that it was an accessibility issue. Whether that was “most of all readers, across all the sciences and humanities” or “most of the philosophers”, was not clear. It was also unclear to me whether they would want to publish html next to publishing in pdf, or replace the former with the latter (that makes a big difference, obviously).

When the floor was opened for discussion, the following things (in addition to 4 & 5 above) came up. There were more things that came up, but I couldn’t keep complete track, so hope that the other philosophers in the room can correct me if need be, and complement my reporting and impressions.

(6) Jonathan Quong, an associate editor of JPP and now of the new journal Political Philosophy reminded Wiley that more than one thousand political philosophers had signed the petition in which they pledged not to submit, referee, or provide editorial services for the journal. So, he concluded, JPP doesn’t have a future. To which Wiley responded “thank you for that statement” — and that was it.

(7) Someone asked what would happen with the papers that are submitted now, given that there is no editorial team. They are received, and the authors get notified that the papers can currently not be processed. In essence, until there is a new editorial team, the papers are not being reviewed. I think under those conditions, it is unwise for anyone to submit a paper to JPP.

(8) When I asked them what they were planning to do with the journal given the boycot, they said they feel that the community would be underserved without the changes they are envisioning, and that they picked up some of the comments of the younger scholars on social media [including blogging], and that they want “to widen out the journal to new topics”. There are allegedly ongoing conversations with political philosophers. I responded that JPP should be buried.

(9) Carol Gould, editor of the Journal of Social Philosophy, then suggested that we shouldn’t ditch JPP. Instead, Wiley should change the name of the journal, to make a clear cut with JPP. She stressed that the field needs more journals. Not all good papers can get published, and young scholars need a place to publish their work.

(10) Jonathan Quong noted that Wiley mentioned repeatedly during the meeting that they are not political philosophers and that they respect academic independence. “Yet how can they then appoint a new editorial team?,” he asked. To this question, Wiley responded that they are in touch with the community, and that they are gathering advice on whom to ask for these editorial roles. No names were mentioned. There are multiple realities consistent with what they said, including that no-one is giving them useful advice. The fact that after so many months since the announcement that Goodin would be fired they still do not have an editor, doesn’t bode well.

I came away with three thoughts on this.

First, this was a meeting Wiley set up to limit the damage. I doubt, though, that anyone in the room who signed the petition, has changed their mind. If anyone did, please do let us know in the comments section. Wiley did not give any details that could help me change my mind. All Wiley had said could have been preceded by the sentence: “Because of our mission to increase our profits”, …. we need to standardise our procedures / increase the number of papers we publish / work with editors who do what we ask them / want to talk to political philosophers to improve our image etc. etc. One may arguably object that I’m being a bit cynical here, but then I am a scholar of capitalism and Wiley is above all a capitalist enterprise.

Second, we, political philosophers, need to talk amongst us what we need in terms of journals to serve the needs of all political philosophers, including political philosophers who currently don’t get their papers published because acceptance rates are so low. Are the acceptation rates too low? Do we need more journals? Do we need to expand the current journals?

Third, we, political philosophers, also need to talk about good practices. Carol Gould suggested that journals should adhere to the APA’s guidelines on good publishing practice, which includes the strong recommendation of triple blind anonymous review. JPP didn’t have that, and its “true successor” Political Philosophy doesn’t have that either. There are also concerns that it’s really hard to publish on some topics in political philosophy in the journals that we have, such as nonwestern political philosophy.

I strongly support the solidarity of political philosophers against Wiley’s top-down decision making, which I still consider a violation of academic autonomy. I have not heard anything in this session to make me change my mind. But the attack on JPP also brought out more in the open some voices who are worried about how the field of political philosophy journals looks like. In the context of a journal under attack, it is understandable that we don’t want to conflate these two discussions. Whatever criticism one might have on the old JPP, we must not let that be used as ammunition by Wiley to let them get away with what they did.

So what then should we do? We, political philosophers, should take control over our future. We should not contribute to the revival of JPP, so that it is clear to Wiley and any other publisher what we do not tolerate. But we should also have a discussion, outside the sessions organised by publishers trying to do damage controle, what we need in terms of journals – whether we have enough journals, whether their practices can be improved, and whether they are sufficiently pluralistic in terms of methods, traditions and topics. And that conversation can’t just take place at the APA, since journals are international, and political philosophers are spread over the globe. In order to make it accessible to all, perhaps it is a conversation we can have on blogs?