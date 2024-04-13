Limitarianism update

Since my book Limitarianism: The Case Against Extreme Wealth came out, first in Dutch at the end of November, and then in the US and in the UK a few weeks later, I’ve given more than 60 media interviews and talks. Among them was a long interview in The Observer, a summary of the argument in The Nation and an OpEd in the LA Times, and interviews for the Brian Lehrer Show, Sean Illing’s podcast The Grey Area at VOX, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, Stuff – Tova’s political podcast in New Zealand, and many more. Recently I started giving interviews to German and Austrian journalists (and the first one got published here), as the German translation will be out in less than 2 weeks from now.

Bruno Giussani, curator of TED Countdown, wrote about my book “It’s curious how a book that should have unleashed a furious debate since it was published two months ago has gone almost unnoticed.” Personally, I am not at all unhappy with the interest by the media. The Atlantic recently published a book review that captures very well ‘the spirit’ of the book – that is, as I think it should be read (and that is: not as a policy to be implemented tomorrow, although there is a set of less radical policies that we should fight for today). Still, Giussani’s comment does contain some truth, because most interviews and bookreviews have been published in progressive outlets. The non-progressive mainstream media prefer to ignore the book, except in the Netherlands and Flanders where almost all quality newspapers published long interviews with me, including the business newspapers. There are a few exceptions, such as a dismissive bookreview in The Economist, which was not particularly impressive, as I will argue in my next blogpost.

One thing I find difficult to handle is the constant stream of emails from readers. Some are notes of thanks – people having had the intuition that we should cap personal wealth for a long time, and are pleased to see the arguments worked out (if you sent such an email and I did not respond: thank you for writing, and apologies for not being able to respond, despite trying to respond to as many of them as possible). Others are notes of insults – people saying I am an idiot, dangerous, that I will ruin the economy, or that my university should fire me (I’ve not had any evidence that any of those haters read the book, by the way). The third category is those who have serious questions or objections, either from their own personal lives, or from how this would affect society. It would be ideal if I could answer this last group of emails, but they require the most time. And the average daily time I spend responding to email is already ridiculously long. Still, I wish I could respond to those questions and criticism, since I feel I owe this to the readers, and one would hope it would take the discussion forward.

I’ve been pondering how to deal with his, and hope I have now found a solution. The time spent answering one email writer is not much less than what I’d need to write a brief blogpost here. Therefore I’ve decided I will start answering some of the questions and critiques here on CT, in a series ‘More on Limitarianism’, so that I’m not just engaging in a debate with one email writer, but hopefully with more people. Before I start, let me open the floor here for anyone who has comments, questions, suggestions on the book (or the ideas). I’m not promising I will be quick in discussing them in a blogpost (since the stream of media requests isn’t becoming any quieter just yet, and there are plenty of other tasks to do), but I do promise I will do my best to engage with as many of them as I can.