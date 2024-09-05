Am I The Immoral Person

Plain People of Crooked Timber: can’t see why you’re drafting us in here so often after leaving us out in the cold for five years or whatever, we are busy people with our own lives and so on.

Me: but I love you and you’re the best!

Plain People of Crooked Timber: well if you’re going to resort to flattery, I suppose it’s alright but you should probably give it a rest for a bit after this.

Me: OK, is it immoral to convince people they hold immoral beliefs, despite knowing they may commit immoral actions as a result? Should I troll people into being bad people?

Plain People of Crooked Timber: those are daft questions and the answers are obviously yes and then no.

Me: OK, but hear me out. Anti-abortion believers’ stated views are that fertilised embryos are people (with souls) even when they haven’t implanted into the uterine wall. Blastocysts too. This entails regarding IVF as a grotesque parade of murder. Multiple embryos are produced, several implanted due to the staggering cost of a single round, and then the number often brought down via selective abortion since who wants to have triplets sweet Christ not to speak of quadruplets, and one is usually not thriving as much, so it’s easier to make a decision. Well, easy; I have never been in this position and many people probably find it far from easy, and perhaps even agonising, who am I to say, and I am deeply sorry for people in this difficult situation, which may be the worst of their lives. I retract the whole easy concept I am being ignorant and even unkind. BUT all of this is completely moral at every stage and every level and I am cheering on everyone who does this, best of luck, I hope this works for you and you have all the children you wish for. I love mine and everyone who wants children should be able to have them, just as people who don’t want children should be able to not have them.

The remainder lie forever in stasis like the astronauts of some commercial venture the Weyland-Yutani Corp has deemed unprofitable, or are destroyed, with fewer than five percent adopted by some other couple. I hope that changes if people want it to, I hope they all get used and people get to pay less for what is an unreasonably exorbitant procedure. Carry on! Also, if they were not used, kept in stasis, or discarded, that would also be moral and right and not murder under any conceivable definition of murder.



However irrational anti-abortion people are logically required to think this the murderiest string of murders ever, much worse than an ordinary abortion affecting usually only one or perhaps two alleged unborn people. Which, I must add, is totally fine and people should get abortions not only for life of the mother reasons, often emphasised, but also for the reason that they don’t want to be pregnant and have a child right then. This should be emphasised more. It is a great reason to have an abortion, maybe the best. Not wanting to be pregnant.

Now, I saw an anti-abortion nutcase on twitter trying to explain that if he and his fellows adopted or stated these anti-IVF views they would seem crazy (oh, so sad) and like opponents of a popular procedure done to create babies, their nominal goal in life. The word white is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that last sentence. So, he said, they should either learn to think of this in the proper light of its somehow not being murder (nice try, asshole) or shut up about it because it would make them look bad and undo the massive gains they have made. And then people came at him hard. And I was…well, one of those people. I checked his profile to see whether he was a Catholic of a very tedious sort, and yes, he was one of those who have somehow missed the literal entire point of Catholicism and think they know better than the Pope because he is too woke.

You know, Protestantism is RIGHT HERE if at any time you wish to just step away to Anglicanism or Episcopalianism and get all the good outfits and thuribles but not believe the Pope is…the Pope. Also our hymns are better, check it out. Anyway, as an alleged Catholic I advanced my views with the mystery of the sacred behind them, and browbeat him until he admitted it was murder. But is that wise?

What if I convince some morons that this is murder, in some deeply tragic way that makes libertarian bros who oppose abortion because (???) cry at night? Not really, it’s some weird control/punishment thing for them because liberal women won’t have sex with them and also shouldn’t be able to vote (???!!?!). Well, I would never say that to anyone who has gone through the procedure despite opposing abortion rights herself, because I am a jerk on the internet, not an actual monster and I’m very glad that worked out for her. Because every stage of this procedure is right and good and women should do whatever they want, even when they don’t think other women should be able to do what they want. But what if the result of this trolling is that more people say, “yeah, we should ban IVF” which would be very bad? I wouldn’t realistically be doing that as my nibbling around the edges with bad-faith trolling is unlikely to affect real-world policies.

But the whole point of trolling is to get people to see that their views are deeply contradictory and that they should either submit or ragequit and block you. So I would be spending my time trying to convince people to realise they are evil, and that seems wrong, even if it is tempting because they are idiots who are unable to think things through to a conclusion. So should I stop?

Plain People of Crooked Timber: we already said it was a daft question and that you should absolutely not do it. What was all this faffing about for and why are you going to drag us here and there to tell you things you know perfectly well yourself, honestly, look in your heart and you’ll see this is much worse than trolling bad-faith Learn Latin men who want to revive the Crusades and have the head of a white marble statue as their pfp. But never some Roman woman with a terrible, towering wig of curls that took some slave four hours to do. No, it’s Amor Patriae from 1777, honestly kind of sus.

Me: I didn’t think you would say sus, it’s unlike you.

Plain People of Crooked Timber: fine they’re dryshites.

Me: so I should just write my books and play Animal Crossing and never comment ever on the internet? I made a mosque on my island you know, a really great one, and then I felt obliged to make a church and temple as that’s the Singapore way of avoiding sectarian strife. Ruined temple: ok. Church is proving very difficult. I mean, I have a pulpit, but I guess I need designs for special panels of stained glass. I saw a portrait of Cromwell in the National Portrait gallery yesterday, he looked odious.

Plain People of Crooked Timber: would you stop giving out? Now you’re just trying to distract from the issue. Go onto Pinterest and get stained glass designs I don’t care if your design slots are full. Get rid of those tassels for the edge of carpets. You have both cross-island and up-island tassels to lay carpets each way it’s uncalled for. And you’re over-using the party-lights arch, give over.

Me: but it’s so–

Plain People of Crooked Timber: and don’t induce people to be evil.

Me: yeah ok, you’re right. [sighs and looks at phone]