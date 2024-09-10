Leo Strauss and Mother Night

I will be brief. Straussianism is a set of interpretative practices along the following lines, as best as I understand it. The great philosophers and thinkers may have a specific private belief – let’s call it x. But they may not be able to say exactly what they want to say, especially when times are bad, and they risk making enemies. Hence, they need to write indirectly. This means that when a thinker is saying not-x, we should sometimes understand that they really mean to say x. They are communicating ambiguously – but the Truly Wise can grasp their real meaning.
The relationship between this esoteric tradition – Straussianism – and Leo Strauss is a little complicated. I’ve seen recent arguments that Straussianism has taken on a life of its own – has become vulgar, if you like, however much of a contradiction in terms Vulgar Straussianism might seem to be.
The obvious objection to Straussianism is the standard one. If you help yourself to the claim that when this or that Great Man is saying x, they may actually mean not-x or x, depending, you are making it harder to reach a shared understanding of the truth. If you further contend that only those who grok your particular hidden lore can distinguish sincerity from dissimulation, you can redefine the history of thought to mean whatever you want it to mean.
But there is a second – and perhaps more serious – objection. Straussianism – especially in its vulgar form – may present even more pernicious temptations to the writer than the reader.
If you conceive of yourself as a Straussian, and find yourself caught between the desires of different audiences with directly contradictory desires over what you write, you may adopt the following protocol. Write x to please Audience One, while throwing out subtle hints that actually you agree with Audience Two, and secretly believe, and are secretly arguing, not-x.
The dilemmas of this style of communication are the major theme of Kurt Vonnegut’s novel, Mother Night. Is Howard Campbell Jr, the American turncoat and Nazi propagandist, actually a secret anti-Nazi, who only boosts the arguments of evil people so that he can convey hidden messages that help the forces of good? Or is he a sincere Nazi, who sends coded messages as an aside or a failsafe? Nobody really knows, not even Howard Campbell Jr. He ends up in a horrible mess.
One could state the broader problem in game theoretic language. Straussianism makes it more difficult to reach a separating equilibrium in the communications game, which would allow you to clearly distinguish Nazis from anti-Nazis. And as with game theory more generally, you may also find yourself in infinite regress. Are communications about Straussianism themselves Straussian or non-Straussian? Is there any way to navigate the wilderness of beliefs, meta-beliefs and meta-meta-beliefs, except by assumption, so that expectations might actually converge on some shared truth? But since I think the problem of enacted Straussianism is practical, not abstract-theoretic, I’ll leave it at that, and say nothing further.
Peter 09.10.24 at 1:24 pm
That book made a huge impression on me in my Uni days. I’d say that its message has built itself into my ethical DNA.
J, not that one 09.10.24 at 2:11 pm
I think the bottom line for Straussianism is that the history of thought is unreachable through the superficially obvious means of reading the texts and reading the histories of them.
Then either the history of thought is irrelevant, or there’s a way of reaching it nondiscursively, or there’s an existential choice to be made that won’t ever be subject to any criticism by any other human ever.
Strauss assumes the ancient or traditional social order is inevitable and that for 99% of the people thought is irrelevant and that forbidding it to them is the best course. It’s really that simple. And then the Mother Night problem doesn’t arise.
oldster 09.10.24 at 2:20 pm
The real burden of Farrell’s message is of course carried by the frame:
“I will be brief.”
“… I’ll leave it at that, and say nothing further.”
Between those endpoints there is fluff, filling, expansion and misdirection — nothing of significance.
But what he has said at the beginning and ending — positions of maximal emphasis — provides sufficient indicia to recover his intent, for those able to descry it.
steven t johnson 09.10.24 at 2:23 pm
From a perspective of decades since reading the novel, a central premise is that, no, you can’t tell. And the unstated concluding moral is, maybe, probably, the best policy really is honesty, in the long run. The stance is that no compromise with Nazis is acceptable, only open and unremitting defiance is truly moral? I suppose a consequentialist approach might ask how it would have worked out if the coded messages had not been sent. But it’s like trolley problem approaches, the “correct” answer requires information unavailable. Requires counterfactual facts not in evidence, to repeat a cliche.
Straussianism, conceived as a textual reading strategy of looking for esoteric meanings, is fundamentally a practical question. First, one has to demonstrate there is censorship, or genuine penalties official and unofficial motivating self-censorship? Second, one has to demonstrate a pattern of deviations incompatible with the manifest content and professed aim? Third, one has to demonstrate the discovered pattern was intentional, not merely the rediscovery of the conventional wisdom or unexamined premises perpetrated unwittingly by a writer not fully in command of the material? There are no commercially available touchstones to distinguish the correct answers. Vonnegut’s Mother Night tells us I think the pursuit of intentions leads down a rabbit hole.
As to the game theoretic, not being a game theorist I’m way too far behind. I am puzzled even by the notion of a communications game where winning is correctly distinguishing Nazis and anti-Nazis. For that matter I don’t even know how one distinguishes the players of a miscommunication game from the players of a communication game. But then I suppose I’m just saying I’ve never understood how game theory can be a universal theory, because there is no universal game. Every potential player can be playing different games.
Brad DeLong 09.10.24 at 3:02 pm
There is one piece by Strauss where I think it is 99.99% certain that he is letting his hair down and saying what he believes plainly. I see no reason not to take him at his word here. Via Scott Horton https://balkin.blogspot.com/2006/07/letter_16.html:
To my knowledge, Leo Strauss never set out his “fascist, authoritarian, imperial” critique of the Nazis. It would have been a doozy…
Brad DeLong
Very, very few people in history have responded to the desire of the fascists to kill him by doubling down on their assertions of the truths of fascist principles.
LFC 09.10.24 at 4:04 pm
A classic critique of Strauss is M. Burnyeat’s “Sphinx Without a Secret,” published many years ago in New York Rev Bks.
The Strauss and Cropsey (eds.) History of Political Philosophy gives Straussian interpretations of figures from Thucydides to Heidegger (interesting that the book, at least the 3rd ed., concludes with him).
CJColucci 09.10.24 at 4:35 pm
I don’t have a problem with the idea that, say, Aristotle couldn’t safely say X, so he wrote not-X, perhaps in a way and with the intention of letting some select group know that he really meant X. I could imagine a scholarly enterprise devoted to finding actual evidence that there were people in the know who got it, and may have passed it on. This would involved literary and manuscript detective work of a high order, and my impression is that nobody is doing it, or has successfully done it. Am I wrong about this?
If that sort of thing is unavailable, then what we have is 2000-plus years of people reading the Aristotle That You Can Read and That Says What it Says, with its enormous influence. Where does that leave the Straussians?