Like most academics these days, I spend a lot of time filling in online forms. Mostly, this is just an annoyance but occasionally I get something out of it. A recent survey in which the higher-ups tried to get an idea of how the workforce was feeling, asked the question “Do you think of the University as We or They?”.
Unsurprisingly given my reference to “higher-ups”, my answer was “They”. But giving the answer reminded me that, not so long ago, it would have been “We”. In its idealized form, a university was a self-governing community, with a well-understood teaching and research mission (which did not require a Mission Statement). All but the most senior management jobs were done by academics taking turns before returning to their real jobs. Administrative staff did essential work, largely independently, but didn’t conceive themselves as part of management.
The reality was inevitably less egalitarian and communitarian than this picture suggests, in all sorts of ways. Senior professors had too much power and inevitably, some of them abused it. And, given the times, lots of bad behaviour was tolerated that would not be now.
For good and ill, this has all been swept away, at least in Australia. Multiple layers of management are filled by people who have either left the academic life behind them or were never part of it. The university in this view, is not a community but a business enterprise, even if its ownership structure is rather opaque.
The reality is that of an ordinary workplace in which, most of the time, the interests of bosses and workers are in conflict (though, as in any workplace, there is a shared interest in the survival of the business). Senior managers see themselves as such and compare themselves to their corporate peers. Administrative job titles are those of the corporate sector (Chief Financial Officer and so on)>
Yet, as the question implies, there is a still a feeling that the university should be a We, and not merely in the sense of workers being willing to sing the company song. My own version of this is to think of the current regime as being temporary occupiers, from whom We will be liberated in due course. But others may take a more positive view – I’d be interested in commetnnts
{ 11 comments… read them below or add one }
David 09.15.24 at 2:22 am
Funny, I just posted a comment on this subject to Henry’s piece on the O’Brian novels, which had made me wonder if maybe university leaders don’t wrestle with the nature of their authority enough these days. Before last April I might have said “we,” but then my students got riot-copped: https://crookedtimber.org/2024/09/08/patrick-obrian-is-a-great-conservative-writer/#comment-835521
Matt 09.15.24 at 2:58 am
My own version of this is to think of the current regime as being temporary occupiers, from whom We will be liberated in due course.
I very much hope you’re right, but I fear that the real trend in Australia is to try to turn the university into and “it”, and mostly replace the teaching staff with recordings. See the news out of the “new” University of Adelaide:
The newly amalgamated Adelaide University has become the first Group of Eight institution in Australia to ditch face-to-face lectures, in a move condemned as accelerating the “death of campus life”… the new university wrote “most students” would no longer attend face-to-face lectures, which from 2026 would gradually be replaced by “rich digital learning activities”. “These activities will deliver an equivalent learning volume to traditional lectures and will form a common baseline for digital learning across courses, providing a consistent experience for students,” the university wrote.
The “rich digital learning activities” will be, no doubt, recordings and/or AI. Updates to recordings will be done by AI, with “learning” done in increasingly tic-toc sized bits. (I wish I was making this up, but it’s been the goal at places I’ve worked and do work.) The people who might be asked about “we” or “them” will largely be eliminated, some faster, some slower.
This talk of “volume of learning” and “common baseline” is super common bureaucratic academic speak in Australia, in my experience, and is a great example of how both students and staff are seen – very much as “units” to be dealt with. The discussion around foreign students fills me with similar dread, no matter which side of the discussion is talking. I see very little from anyone in the government that makes me feel any real hope on the issue. But maybe you’ll be right! I certainly hope so. It’s good that the Union at Adelaide is pushing back, but I’m not super optimistic for them.
J-D 09.15.24 at 5:40 am
I have not been asked this question, but if I were my response would not be ‘We’ and would not be ‘They’. My response would be:
‘Are you serious? What do you think you’re playing at? Do you feel comfortable taking a paycheque for this kind of thing? Aren’t you ashamed of yourself? Are people who know you aware of what you do for a living? How do you sleep at night?’
The fact that somebody thought it was worthwhile conducting a survey like this is itself evidence that there was no point conducting the survey. After all, suppose for a moment the result was that 100% of staff said ‘They’. What would the people receiving that response do about it?
John Q 09.15.24 at 6:06 am
“, suppose for a moment the result was that 100% of staff said ‘They’. What would the people receiving that response do about it?”
The default response is “beatings will continue until morale improves”
Neville Morley 09.15.24 at 7:33 am
The optimistic view is that significant elements of the origins of the university as a community of scholars do persist, embedded in its institutional structures as well as its public identity, and so could be a basis for a brighter future. The pessimistic view is that these traditions and values are cynically invoked as a means of getting the staff to identify with the university and so work harder without making a fuss.
engels 09.15.24 at 9:03 am
“, suppose for a moment the result was that 100% of staff said ‘They’. What would the people receiving that response do about it?”
Mandatory training on respecting managers’ pronouns
J-D 09.15.24 at 9:27 am
Actually, now that I think about it, what I would expect based on my past experience is that if a survey produced very bad results, it would not be reported, but after a discreet lapse of time a different survey would be conducted.
The Black Adder, Episode 4, ‘The Queen Of Spain’s Beard’
John Q 09.15.24 at 10:38 am
Engels wins the thread !
Ingrid Robeyns 09.15.24 at 12:35 pm
I fear this is universal, John, since it is the result of the neoliberal turn (in this case to the public sector) — and are their countries that have not been affected? And it’s very telling that they ask this question.
Presumably there wouldn’t be enough space of this, but my answer would be:
– at the lowest level, it’s luckily still ‘we’;
– at the next lowest level, it’s a mixture of ‘we’ and ‘they’,
– but as soon as you talk about the level of the Dean’s office and the management at the Faculty, and above, it is very firmly they – although it should be “we” – but THEY are indeed running it as if the university is theirs.
For CT readers who can read Dutch, a few years ago I co-published a pamflet on how the [Dutch] University (and the systems around it, such as the legal framework and HE funding) should be reformed, which echoes some of the things John writes about here: https://www.boom.nl/filosofie/100-9121_40-stellingen-over-de-wetenschap
There’s an Open Access file available there too: https://www.boom.nl/media/26/40_stellingen_open_acces(1).pdf?_ga=2.238924928.1256724170.1726403495-851839345.1726403495
Tim Holmes 09.15.24 at 4:35 pm
I’m not sure it’s a good idea to provide free intelligence to organisations that don’t ultimately care about your interests. I would only do so if you think you’ll get something out of it, ideally in coordination with others.
nastywoman 09.15.24 at 6:59 pm
‘Engels wins the thread !’v-
NOT
if we post:
WE LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT!