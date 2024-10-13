Sunday photoblogging: punch card loom

by Chris Bertram on October 13, 2024

Kids today probably don’t know about punched cards, but when I was at school we all had to play around with them a bit as we learnt about state-of-the-art computing …. But the technology derives from weaving, and from the Jacquard loom of 1804.

Punched card weaving machine

