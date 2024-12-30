I’ve avoided post-mortems on the US election disaster for two reasons.
First, they are useless as a guide to the future. The next US election, if there is one [1], will be a referendum on the Trump regime. Campaign strategies that might have gained the Democrats a few percentage points in November 2024 won’t be at all relevant in 2026 or 2028, let alone in the aftermath of a regime collapse further in the future.
Second, by focusing on the marginal shifts between 2020 (or even 2012) and 2024, these post-mortems miss the crucial fact that the divisions in US politics have been more or less constant[2] for the last 30 years, as this graph from the Pew Foundation shows.
Throughout this period the Republican Party has been competitive only because, it has received the consistent support of 60 per cent of white men.
Of course, that wouldn’t be enough without some votes from non-whites and women. But there is no group other than white men where the Republicans have had a reliable majority over the past 30 years.
More precisely the Republicans represent, and depend on, angry white men. I first heard the term “angry white men” in relation to the 1994 mid-term election when the proto-Trump Newt Gingrich led the Republicans to their first House of Representatives majority in 40 years. The 1994 outcome was the culmination of Nixon’s Southern strategy, bringing Southern whites, angry about their loss of social dominance in the Civil Rights ere, into the Republican camp.
All that has really happened since then is that white American men, fuelled by a steady diet of Fox News and talk radio, have got angrier and angrier. This was concealed, for a while, by the fact that the Republican party establishment had sufficient control over nomination processes to ensure that most candidates were relative moderates. But over time that control has eroded, and the establishment itself has been taken over by angry white men, predominantly Southerners.
What are angry white men angry about? Lots of the discussion focuses on economic disappointments. But there are plenty of high-income Republican. The Republican affiliation of white men has remained constant through boom and bust, recovery and contraction. There has been a shift of support between more educated (now less Republican) and less educated (more Republican) white men, reflecting the increasingly stupid content of the anger diet, but there is no shortage of college-educated consumers and purveyors of white male anger.
Angry white men are overwhelmingly Christian (non-Christian white men mostly support the Democrats, and it used to be argued that they were deeply concerned about a variety of moral and ethical issues, mostly around sex and gender. But Trump has trashed all of their supposed values, notably including principled opposition to abortion, without losing any support. They are still vociferously bigoted against trans people, but really, any target will do.
Political success is going to make angry white men even angrier. By silencing their opponents they can, in the immortal words of the New York Times Editorial Board acquire “the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed”, but they will still be shunned, and know that they are being derided behind their backs.
Perhaps if the Democrats had been a bit luckier or cleverer in 2024, another four years might have been enough to change things, but there’s no point in regretting that now. Perhaps Trump’s rule will be so chaotic as to bring the whole enterprise crashing down around him. Or, perhaps, this shrinking minority of the population will continue to hold the vast majority of positions of power indefinitely into the future, relying on increasingly stringent repression to secure their hold.
Is there a solution to the problem of angry white men? If there is, I can’t see it, except for the eternal fact that all things must pass.
fn1. Of course, the forms of an election will be observed, as they are almost everywhere in the world. But if the press is tightly controlled, the police and army under political directions political opponents silenced or jailed, the rituals of an election don’t imply the possibility of a change of government.
fn2. The only notable trend is the increase in Republican suppport among Hispanics. This is a complicated topic, which I don’t propose to discuss here. Please, no comments on this, or on short term changes between 2020 and 2024/
Cheez Whiz 12.30.24 at 9:12 pm
The direct solution to angry white men is to outvote them. It is possible, but there is no reproducable formula beyond waiting for a once-a-generation genius campaigner. The Republican media, financial, and political networks have proven more reliable at scraping out presidential wins. The only other option for Democrats is a radically different messaging philosophy that can better motivate their own base and reach some “independent” voters, but that is mostly a “then a miracle happens” solution. Beyond the difficulty of conjuring that new approach, there’s been lots of evidence the party structure is not interested in any “radical” changes.
somebody who walks down the street and keeps their ears open 12.30.24 at 10:20 pm
there is a bit of an unexamined assumption here. looking carefully at the history of america, with the exception of a couple of convulsions here and there, couldn’t it be said that america is an angry white man beating the hell out of his wife, spitting on racial minorities, screaming slurs at gay people, robbing beggars, shooting the elderly, drone-striking civilians and poisoning children? when offered the choice between these actions and democracy, america doesn’t choose democracy. when offered the choice between these actions and prosperity, america doesn’t choose prosperity. when offered the choice between these actions and peace, america doesn’t choose peace. what store of virtue do we think america has and what is the evidence that it is sufficient to run a country on? plenty of americans don’t seem to be interested. they prefer the anger. when trump leads us to war in mexico his popularity will rise by double digits and the media will say “finally he is acting presidentially” and what, exactly, will be the counterargument? that america doesnt rule by tantrum? since when?
Brad 12.30.24 at 10:58 pm
“Throughout this period the Republican Party has been competitive only because, it has received the consistent support of 60 per cent of white men.”
Literally just as accurate a statement: Throughout this period the Republican Party has been competitive only because it has received the consistent support of over 50 per cent of white women.”
Sashas 12.30.24 at 11:04 pm
Angry white men aren’t going to stop being angry. They’re mimicking a pattern that they perceive as successful (the Musk types, the Trump types) and pointing out that they seems miserable and awful is easily countered (/s) by noting “yeah but they’re rich”. The point is not to change them as individuals, but to neutralize their power and in the long term guide the next generation to be better.
The problem is that the angry white men and their allies have enough power right now that facing off against them directly (e.g. the presidential election) does not seem to be working. We should keep doing that, but perhaps we should be doing other things too. This is where I personally turn to local organizing. I live in a rural area where people are not used to having their doors knocked except during election season, and where people are certainly not used to being listened to. There’s room to build coalitions that are based around political action but not tied to the presidential election cycle.
I am not optimistic about the fate of the US at the moment, but local power building can also be applied to resistance if political opposition is made illegal.
John Q 12.30.24 at 11:34 pm
@3 Literally not true “Throughout this period the Republican Party has been competitive only because it has received the consistent support of over 50 per cent of white women.”
Look again at the graph.
Alex SL 12.31.24 at 12:46 am
The underlying question is who is meant to enact a solution. There are four potential groups with agency: (1) the angry white men themselves; (2) the leaders, con artists, influences, and scammers who rile them up in their anger, amplify the anger, and ride that anger to profit or power; (3) the media insofar as the do not fall in the second group; and (4) the public and voters insofar as they do not fall into the first group.
The angry white men could just not. They could say, I have it good, and good for that black guy that he has been able to build a business or become president. That is why I keep coming back to the fact that voters have responsibility for how they vote, and consumers have at least some responsibility for what they buy. However, a premise of the OP is that they won’t change, so that’s that.
Similarly, their leaders have no incentive to change. But one may note that one of the ways this can end is that after a catastrophic outcome, a consensus is reinstated on the right half of the political spectrum that there are limits to how much you are allowed rile up the rubes with anti-immigrant sentiment to win an election, and those who overstep those limits get shunned, as was the case for a few decades after the catastrophe of nazism.
That leaves the media and the wider public. As far as I can tell, the only strategy that works is to de-platform and ridicule the leaders of the angry white men. The angry white men and voters in the middle need to see a very clear signal that those aren’t serious people, that their demands are nonsense or damaging to the nation’s interests, and that the hate-mongering targets good people who are also human beings with legitimate interests and feelings.
Make Trump’s deranged Christmas message front-page news every day for two weeks. Point and laugh. Laugh in their faces whenever they use words like ‘woke’ or claim that the government forces gender reassignment surgery on high school students. Laugh at them in interviews, live on camera. Humanise immigrants and refugees, and trans people, and all other groups that the right targets. Explain what would happen to services and the economy if all foreigners were deported from the country, be it USA or Germany. When Musk interferes in an election, seize his assets in that country and put out an arrest warrant with Interpol. Pass a law that billionaires like Murdoch cannot own media in any country they aren’t a citizen of, and break up media conglomerates to ensure no single citizen has undue influence on public opinion.
If this were done, it would likely limit angry white men and their hangers-on to 30% of the vote, containing the problem at least in any sane electoral system. But it hasn’t happened over the last few decades, and it won’t happen now, so I can only assume that the result will be something similar to 1929 followed by something similar to WW2. Not a carbon copy, of course, but some similar level of disaster adapted to the current geopolitical situation and level of technology, then followed perhaps by two generations of leaders who have re-learned the dangers of trashing all rules and institutions and journalists who have re-learned not to say, aha Dr Expert, that is very interesting, now let’s see what Mr Fraud Who Is Also Openly A Nazi thinks so that we may have Balance.
As an aside, the instruction on off-topic discussions seems very restrictive in this case. Sure, one shouldn’t make this a discussion about naval warfare, but if applied as narrowly as it reads to me, it would make it impossible for anybody to argue that an OP is based on wrong assumptions. Surely it must be possible to disagree with an author on CT in that way?
PatinIowa 12.31.24 at 1:02 am
Not only will anger be amplified by a permissive attitude on the part of those whose voices will not be shut down, it will be intensified by the fact that some of those angry white folks are beginning to realize they’ve been had.
See the HB-1 dustup. (Full disclosure: I’m here in the US because my Canadian father took a faculty job at an American medical school, a job thousands of Americans would have jumped at. He wasn’t even cheaper. All five of us arrived with green cards, if you can believe it.)
The Democrats haven’t shown any ability to deflect that anger from themselves, since the Republicans are better at identity politics, so good at it that not enough people recognize their version of identity politics as the first and most basic version in US politics.
I’m sympathetic to Sashas’s prescription above, pessimistic because I tend to agree with somebody who walked down the street.
John Q 12.31.24 at 1:13 am
Alex SL,
If someone wants to argue, contra the OP, that the 2024 election was sui generis and will, unlike the previous 30 years, be a relevant guide for the future, they are welcome to do so.
But if they just want to talk about what the Democrats did wrong in 2024, there are vast tracts of the Internet devoted to this topic, and many people eager to debate it.
LFC 12.31.24 at 2:00 am
With the possible exception of the era of Eugene Debs, there has never been a prospect of a mass-based socialist (or strongly social-democratic) political party in the US. That said, in quite a few other respects domestic politics in the US has roughly mirrored the kinds of divisions and contests that other “advanced” or “developed” countries have experienced. In some respects, e.g. the absence of a single-payer national health system, the U.S. is an outlier, but in other respects it isn’t. Partly because the baleful legacy of slavery and segregation continues to influence, albeit in sometimes complicated or indirect ways, the contours of American politics, it is not difficult to jump to the kind of view expressed by “somebody who walks down the street” @2, who sees basically the entire history of the U.S. as consisting of angry white men “spitting on” everyone else. However, that this is a rather incomplete view should become clear, I think, to almost anyone who sets aside some time to read a narrative account of U.S. history, whether as told by a Howard Zinn, an S.E. Morison, or pretty much anyone in between.
Tom Slee 12.31.24 at 2:44 am
I just added a comment to Serene Khader’s post which, with a minor edit, fits here too. So I shall repeat myself.
Highlighting a particular demographic subgroup of voters often seems like a way to blame a bad “them” instead of a good “us”: white men in this case (angry!), or “boomers” or “white women” in Serene Khader’s post (can we just forget them?) or rural voters. Any such group includes a minority that does not fit the broad brush being applied, of course (40% here, although maybe just the non-angry ones?). Or even a majority, but a smaller majority than previously.
Which is just to say that, from outside the US, the relevant group we need to give up on increasingly seems to be “Americans”. White, black, men, women, whatever. Are they all to blame? Of course not. And some of my best friends are Americans. But as a group, well…