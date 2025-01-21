Ravenna’s submerged crypt

Inspired by Chris’s recent photo-blogging post, I thought I’d share a less well known little gem about (the original) Ravenna: not a byzantine church interior full of mosaics, but the submerged crypt of an early medieval Church (the Basilica of San Francesco), populated by goldfish (and the inevitable coins thrown in for good luck).
Incidentally, it’s also the church where Dante Alighieri’s funeral was celebrated (he was exiled in Ravenna).
Chris Bertram 01.21.25 at 3:23 pm
Lovely! Ravenna was on my to-visit list a couple of years ago, but we ended up not being able to fit it in. Next time!