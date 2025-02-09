The business end of the university

Around a decade ago when I was fairly new to my academic job, I made an uncharacteristically politic decision to attend the annual Politics Dinner, which each year featured a lecture from an Australian politician.

That year it was my (then) least favourite politician. Christopher Pyne was then the government minister responsible for higher education under what we thought was surely the worst Prime Minister we would ever see (oh, the innocence).

Pyne had an absolutely terrible idea about uncapping fees for undergraduate students, which was a way to compel a generation of young people to mortgage their future earnings to prop up the annually-escalating present value of salaries for university execs.

Politics (Australian and Comparative) was among my cluster of teaching at the time. When I walked into the room one of my Politics 101 students was there.

Feeling a little smart arsey, mostly because I was there to hear Christopher Pyne speak, I asked the student: What is the difference between horizontal fiscal equalization and vertical fiscal inequality? Poor young fella was stricken, until I told him I was joking – it was an early lesson in ways not to be a teacher, in fact.

I sat in my designated place on a front table and introduced myself to the woman on my right. I was tempted, I told her, to performatively read Ivan Illich’s Deschooling Society, which I happened to have in my bag. I love that book, she said.

To my left was a (conservative) Liberal party bloke, a staffer as I recall. I introduced myself and quickly told him that I had recently published my first book, a history of universities.

He was not terribly interested.

Very keen, he was, however, to tell me with great gusto and unfailing confidence, that ‘universities are businesses’.

Which was pretty much the narrative of my book, except. You know. Critical (ie well this is crap, isn’t it?) and historicised, (ie look how this happened…it wasn’t always like this, which also means we can do something else).

Liberal Bloke was likely around 20 years older than me and a guest of the university so I was polite. So it would seem, I said with distinct non-commitality.

No, Liberal Bloke responded, now with a finger pointing in the direction of my face. They are businesses.

Oh for the confidence of a white middle aged Liberal Party Bloke. God-like, he was able to declare it and, just like Light at the Dawn of Creation, it was so. Universities became ‘businesses’.

Actually that is pretty close to how it happened. I discuss that further on my substack.

But first, it seems likely, hopeful even (though I hardly dare invoke hope about universities any more) that the ‘business ideologues’ time is up. A few days ago the Australian government announced a Parliamentary Inquiry into the Quality of Governance in Australian higher education.

The union (NTEU) has been asking for this for ages, citing poor workforce planning (they sacked 4800 people 2020-1 and then hired 3600 in 2023), acting against the public interest (shutting down courses and research we need), seem immune to conflict of interest rules, paid millions to consultants all while making work insecure, and conducting millions of dollars of wage theft (officially $226 million and counting). Oh and, on average, each institution has six or more executives earning more than the State Premier, who surely has a job at least as complicated as theirs: they go on about how ‘complex’ their jobs are…which is really starting to sound like ‘too hard for me’.

Time to give it to someone else?

