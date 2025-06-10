Platform work, redux

A few days ago, I experienced a strange auditive mix-up. My favorite German radio program, Deutschlandfunk, sent a documentary about “platform workers”. Uber, Deliveroo, etc., you might think, but no. This was about workers on oil platforms in Norway: about the oil boom in the North Sea, about the hard work on the oil rigs and as diver, about the many long-term health issues that arouse, and about the long battle for recognition and compensation. The Norwegian parliament has recently set up a compensation scheme for the families of the victims of a particularly egregious neglect of safety standards, which led to the capsizing of a whole platform in 1980, with 123 deaths.
Today, we think of “platform workers” as individuals contracting with online platforms for executing online or offline services, often at lousy pay.
But depending on the alternatives available to them, in times of declining labor rights, platform work may still be preferable to many individuals. However, the companies seem hardly more interested in the long-term well-being of workers than the Norwegian government and oil companies were. In the latter case, workers were at least formally recognized as employees; as is well known, the delivery drivers and cyclists are, most of the time, formally independent contractors with no long-term protection whatsoever.
Beyond the same label, however, there is something interesting in how value gets created in these two types of work. You don’t so much hire workers to produce something by working together, combining different skills sets in a collaborative process (of course, even then the usual question about the “means of production” arises). Rather, there is an independently existing resource, and the platform is created to extract value from it. In the fossil case, it is gas and oil in the ground under the sea, in the case of digital platforms, it is the informational system that allows harvesting purchasing power from customers. What they have in common is that work here “creates values” by tapping into resources that are already there, and that, arguably, belong at least in part to the public. The workers, more than in many other jobs, are the Marxian “appendages to the machines”. As the case of oil rig workers shows, moreover, being highly skilled does little to reduce the dependence.
One might debate whether in the digital case, the resources are as much “given” as in the fossil case. The oil and gas are already there, in the ground, on public land or under the sea. But, it might be said, in the case of the digital infrastructures, the possibility of enabling profitable exchanges would not be visible and, in that sense, not exist, if the apps had not been programmed. True, but then the oil and gas have also remained invisible and untapped for centuries, for lack of the right technology. Moreover, the technologies that make possible digital platform work have not been created by these companies themselves. As Mazzucato and others have argued, much of the research that enabled the creation of the internet was publicly funded. And individuals use their privately owned mobile phones or computers to interact with the apps that organize “platform work”. In that sense, the digital platform companies are also tapping into a public resource that could also have been used rather differently.
The Norwegian oil profits, after all, mostly went into a sovereign wealth fund that has become the largest in the world, from which generations of Norwegians will benefit. Of course, this is no justification for how workers have been treated – neither here nor in the case of digital platform work. But just imagine what it would mean if the profits(*) made by companies that erect platforms onto the public resources that is the internet went into sovereign wealth funds as well! This could happen through taxation or through public ownership of the platforms (depending on where one stands on bigger questions about political economy).
States have often not been better than private companies when it comes to the treatment of workers and other stakeholders in platform cases. Apparently, when an organization, whether public or private, can tap into resources from which value simply flows, by erecting literal or metaphorical platforms, greed is likely to take over.(**) Protecting workers and stakeholders therefore remains an urgent concern, no matter where the profits flow. And yet, this latter question is also one that we should ask with regard to all forms of platform work, on oil rigs, digital apps, and beyond.
(*) Of course, not all of them are profitable and some have gone out of business, etc. But I am here assuming that overall, there is the potential for profit extraction.
(**) The exploitation of the Gas field in Groningen, where the victims were not so much workers but rather local inhabitants who suffer from the induced earthquakes, is a sobering case study in this respect.
Zamfir 06.10.25 at 10:45 am
When you say: Rather, there is an independently existing resource, and the platform is created to extract value from it.
Is that really so different from other work? An oil platform takes a resource that is not directly useful, crude oil under the ground, and transforms into something closer to being useful, namely crude oil in a pipeline or a ship. That’s clearly not a trivial step, and does require lots of skill sets working together.
That work is of course enabled by the existence of the underground oil. But that is no different from any production process that turns material resources into products or intermediate goods. Or consider transportation, which does not transform the physical product, but does increase its value in critical way, by moving it to a location where it is useful.
Pretty much all work will at the same time tap into pre-existing resources and structures, and also add some (often valuable) transformation of its own.
wetzel-rhymes-with 06.10.25 at 6:43 pm
The social production of information by AI marketers and the social production of oil are like the social production of the truth in clinical research. The truth doesn’t exist except as an expression that agrees with facts, so the truth also has to be produced and expressed to exist. There is no such thing as an independently existing resource. Oil is a social production. If the oil were not produced, it would not be a resource.
nicopap 06.11.25 at 9:21 am
You aren’t the first to suggest public ownership of gig platforms. I’ve absolutely no idea where I saw this first though, I think it was an interview of an African app developer published in restofworld.org, or maybe Piketty.
The issue is the network effect. What distinguishes Uber, airbnb from the local ethical alternatives is that you have The One App To Rule Them All, regardless of your destination, you can more or less rely on finding an airbnb or an Uber.
You can setup a worker-, state-, or user-owned alternative to those apps for your city, region, but Mr. Tourist will need to know about them, and be willing to install the app on their phone. It’s now harder than ever to make this info available, and honestly, it’s perfectly reasonable to refuse to install an app. And you also have to go through the Google and Apple filter to even dream about getting the app to your users.
So what’s the alternative? Standards. They already exist for public transportation (GTFS). Though not for fares. It’s possible to setup standards for cabs, food delivery, bike renting, fares.
Then, the apps would be independent of the provider or network. There could even be several apps! The user picking the one they like the most.
An example of a standard in action that is used around the world (if not widely) is the Fediverse. Here you have a network of independent providers that are tied together with a protocol (ActivityPub) and that you can access with a diversity of apps (web apps, native mobile or desktop apps). You might not have heard of the Fediverse, but Mastodon is an example of a network that runs on it.
But hey, transportation is one of those things that can be leveraged to force someone to install an app, due to the nature of transportation (you could, like Rousseau, decide on a whim to go from Venice to Paris by foot, but that’s not your everyday man). And people in position of advising politicians on tech policies do like to have this access. I take the examples from where I live: DonkeyRepublic, the app to access the public bike renting infrastructure, integrates Facebook and Google trackers; the CFF (Swiss federal train company) app has even more trackers.
It’s how the world is today, but it’s not a fatality, nor is it even the best way of doing it. It’s a contingency. Tech that is user-respecting and doesn’t have a sleazy middleman skimming off the profit exist, it’s just a political decision to only listen to experts who don’t benefit from them.
No need for innovation or new technologies, what we need is actually use the existing technology.
Now does it solve the issue of worker repression? The “Chokepoint Capitalism” lens would say “yes”: You restructure the market such as the one powerful entity is eliminated, that gives more leverage to users and workers. But I’ve my doubt when it comes to delivery. The business model is not very profitable in the first place, so there is not much margin for better salaries. The main driver for the adoption of gig delivery is more the degradation of base salaries that allow for a workforce in less profitable markets, rather than new apps. But I’m not an expert in the field, and I’m probably missing a lot of other factors and be very wrong.
The parallel to the oil platform workers holds somewhat: The one powerful actor has no incentive to protect the multitude of weaker actors. Though unlike oil platforms, the current power relationship in gig work is not inherent to the work itself, but contingent.
Lisa Herzog 06.12.25 at 7:05 am
You’re right that the difference with other forms of work is gradual – there is a spectrum between extracting from something pre-given, and creating together. Ultimately, at the deepest philosophical level, all value creation is building on the shared cultural resources and in this sense it may not even make sense to want to distinguish between the value created by some versus others. And yes, network effects are a real issue, which standards might address, but it’s not so easy to switch over if people are used to an easy-to-use commercial version that has a brand name. I don’t know how high salaries in the delivery business might ever become; I see lots of young people doing it and the relevant comparison might be something like – in the past – delivering newspapers. As an additional income for a bit of pocket money, it may be fine, but I don’t know whether it can become more…