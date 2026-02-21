The US state has proved itself dispensable

Not long after Trump took office, I observed that the status of the US as the “indispensable nation” could not be sustained. A year later, the US, considered strictly as a state actor, is already dispensable and has, in fact, been largely dispensed with, by Europe in particular. The standing ovation given to Rubio in Munich recently (made almost unavoidable when his retinue jumped to their feet in Stalinesque fashion) should not obscure the fact that almost no one interpreted it as anything more than a politer restatement of Vance’s tirade a year ago. At that time, Europe needed to keep Trump on-side to prevent a sudden collapse in support for Ukraine and to avoid an all-out trade war.
None of that is particularly relevant now. Europe (include Ukraine) has held Russia to a standstill for a year despite the complete cessation of US military aid. The US is still relevant as an arms exporter and as a patchy supporter of sanctions against Russia, but that’s about it. Trump has turned his attention to his desire to rule the Americas from Nunavut to Tierra del Fuego, as well as returning to the forever wars of the Middle East.
US discussions of European military dependence commonly assume that independence requires the attributes of a superpower: global reach, expeditionary capacity, and a highly centralised state authority. But Europe does not need to replicate a superpower model. It needs only sufficient political cohesion and integrated military capability to deny territorial aggression on its own continent. In that sense, the relevant model is a Greater Switzerland: coordinated and capable enough for credible defence, without aspiring to global hegemony and without transforming itself into a unitary — or even fully federal — state.
Measured against this objective, Europe has already surpassed the US. Ukraine alone has more troops, hardened by years of war, than the US, and Europe as a whole many more. Europe’s armaments industry, much derided in the early years of the war, is now churning out munitions (particularly artillery shells and drones) at a capacity far greater than that of the US. There are gaps, notably in missile defence, but these are being closed quite rapidly.
Against this, arguments for continued dependence on the US commonly focus on logistics, command-and-control, and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance). These arguments sound impressive, but collapse on closer investigation.
Logistics is the clearest example. Before Trump, analysis of a possible war with Russia assumed a massive lift of US forces to Europe for which only the US had any capacity. But it’s clear that this won’t happen. Europe will have to fend (almost) entirely for itself. The resulting logistics problems are immense, but they all involve land transport within Europe – bridges that can’t support the weight of tanks for example.
In fact, the dependence now goes the other way. The global force projection capacity of the US depend critically on bases in Europe like Rammstein, not to mention the UK-leased Diego Garcia. Until recently, a loss of US access to these bases was unthinkable. But it would be a low-cost path to retaliation in the event of an occupation of Greenland.
The same points apply to command-and-control. The US military is central to NATO and would be crucial in the (now improbable) event of a war between NATO and Russia. But in the actual war between Ukraine/Europe and Russia, it’s irrelevant. At the operational level, Ukraine is in charge of its own military. At the logistical level, it’s increasingly integrated with Europe.
Finally, there is ISR. Most of the work these days is being done by drones, which have made concealment nearly impossible anywhere near the front lines. US military satellites play a role, but it’s less important than it was. The most important US player is not the state but Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is gradually being challenged by European alternatives.
Then there is “intelligence” in the sense of analysis, where the US is arguably worse than useless. The US intelligence system scored a win at the beginning of the war by correctly predicting the Russian invasion, but it was right for the wrong reasons, expecting an easy Russian win. Because of the dominance of superpower thinking, the US has routinely overestimated Russia.
This can be seen in the remorselessly pessimistic reporting of the New York Times, which (not surprisingly) reflects the advice it is getting from US intelligence officials. The NYT first announced the imminent fall of Pokrovsk (a relatively unimportant city in Eastern Ukraine) as a likely consequence of Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk in 2024. The latest announcement, accompanied by a concession that Russian progress had been slower than expected, was a week ago. Perhaps they will be right this time. But anyone who had read consistent NYT reports of Russian advances for the past three years, without checking the map, would have been anticipating T-72s on the Champs-Elysees by now. These reports are clearly guiding the thinking (to describe it kindly) of the Trump Administration, and reflected in the advice given to Ukraine.
That’s the military side of things. As far as dispensing with the US role in global society is concerned, Trump is doing the work himself. USAid has been gutted, with catastrophic consequences . The US just withdrew from dozens of international organisations , and is sowing chaos in others
The big steps here, with respect to the UN, World Bank and IMF, have not yet been taken But even if Trump does not make the first move, the continued location of these institutions in the US can’t be sustained. With the US out of most UN organisations, UN presence in New York is likely to shrink to the provision of a meeting place for the Security Council and General Assembly, and even that role is threatened by travel restrictions. Their buildings can presumably be taken over by Trump’s Board of Peace. A similar process will play out as Trump attempts to direct the lending policies of the World Bank and IMF
The big force for inertia is the idea that Trump will be gone in 2029. That seems increasingly unlikely, but unless Trumpism is completely defeated, the process will continue with the next Republican administration. A complete defeat of Trumpism would require a massive constitutional upheaval in the US, which would entail a need to focus almost entirely on domestic problems.
The US state may already be dispensable, but the same is not true of the US role in technology and finance. Conflict in these areas is only just starting, but will be intense. More soon I hope.
{ 9 comments… read them below or add one }
Alex SL 02.21.26 at 6:03 am
Yes to all of this. The hegemon is always replaceable; the problems are status quo bias, laziness, cowardice, and stupidity. But there I think we still haven’t seen the last of it. As you imply at the end, many governments around the world, like may liberals in the USA, still delude themselves into thinking that MAGA will be gone if Trump has a heart attack next year or loses the 2028 election, and then we have the Republicans of Romney and Bush back.
But that is an extremely silly idea. What is now called MAGA is a movement of millions of voters, influencers, activists, journalists, judges, politicians, think tank hacks, and billionaires who have all together decided that democracy, the rule of law, international law, and respect for treaties with other nations have to go away and be replaced by a world of bullies and victims. The movement started in the 1990s when Republicans first treated any government by Democrats as fundamentally illegitimate and adopted a scorched earth strategy, had its first taste of what could be done by protesting and involving judges against ballot counting in 2000, and went into overdrive at the perceived insult of having to accept a black president from 2008.
MAGA will, be it under that name or another, still constitute half of the USA in four years and in twelve years and in twenty years and so on until some future time when the movement is completely discredited by a 1945 or 1865 level collapse of their approach to governance, which would require at a minimum a self-inflicted economic crisis severe enough to cause starvation riots but more likely a lost civil war or external war. And frankly, the latter might mean large parts of the world population dying, so perhaps let’s not, which means MAGA would even under the most optimistic scenario rule the USA for half of the next several decades, if more or less competitive elections can still be maintained, and for the next several decades straight if they can make elections unfair enough through voter roll purges, gerrymandering, closure of poll stations in poor neighbourhoods, ID requirements, and armed goons “guarding” the poll stations.
I also find it difficult to believe that Europe would seriously defend Greenland. Not be a push-over, make it more difficult to invade, yes. But if the USA seriously invaded with twenty thousand soldiers, would the rest of NATO or the EU start World War III against the greatest nuclear power on the planet over a few ten thousand mostly indigenous people? Whether that is ethical or not, I think if Trump invaded, we would be looking at something like the Sudentenland: Protests, yes. Attempts to liberate the island, no. But a mental switch from “how can we contain Russia without the USA” to “how can we contain the USA”, which may result in everybody massively increasing their military capability.
John Q 02.21.26 at 6:40 am
While 1945 is an obvious analog (Trump will have been a dominant forcee for 12 years by 2029, matching you-know-who), I’m still hopeful that a smaller disaster will be enough to drive MAGA into a decline from which a return to power becomes impossible. I mentioned the possibility of a stock market crash a while ago, but there’s also the chance that a failed war could have the same effect. It’s quite likely that Trump’s planned war with Iran will entail some serious naval losses, and not inconceivable that the Iranians could land a serious hit on an aircraft carrier. That would shake MAGA pretty badly.
Alex SL 02.21.26 at 7:06 am
I am not a military expert, but I find it difficult to believe that any country on the planet could stand militarily up to the USA in a way that the USA would consider humiliating in any sense that the ultimate outcomes of Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan were not, and those did not discredit entire generational political projects either.
Sure, the USA loses a few hundred soldiers, maybe even a ship, who knows. But the other country is economically devastated, has lost at least tens of thousands of civilians, and maybe its dictatorship has even been replaced with a new, worse one. If things went really badly all around, the USA will have lost thousands of soldiers, but the other country will had its government collapse and then lost millions of civilians in a ten-year-long civil war between four sides that were funded variously by the USA, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and Pakistan. Either of the two is probably a fine outcome for a US citizen with the mentality of a bully, especially if they are safely on a couch or behind a desk back home, and especially if they get their information on how it all went down from Fox News, Facebook, or “Grok is that true?”
The only outcome that could really shock these people out of their cultishness is if European or Chinese tanks occupy their home town, and that is not going to happen in the next few decades regardless of how many bombs US presidents drop onto countries like Iran, Somalia, Venezuela, or even Greenland or Mexico. The discrepancy in military strength is just too large, and who in Europe or China wants to be the one to start WW3 anyway?
We are either stuck with MAGA for decades, or it is an economic collapse that does it.
Chetan R Murthy 02.21.26 at 8:03 am
There’s a commenter at LG&M named Murc (he of Murc’s Law) who wrote, early in Biden’s term, that given the structural advantages enjoyed by the GOP, and Duverger’s Law, it was a lead-pipe cinch that the GOP would retake the trifecta sometime in the following 10-15yr. He was only too optimistic by …. 7-8yr! And here we are! I would suggest that none of his analysis will change, merely because the Dems retake the trifecta in 2028 (let’s assume they do), so his prediction would remain operative.
That is to say, at best 10-15yr after 2028, one might expect a third MAGA administration. And of course, each turn of the crank, they’ll be angrier, more racist, more reactionary, than the time before.
Europe — and all America’s former partners and allies — need to be prepared for this, they need to start preparing now, and the return of Democratic governance in 2028 should not change those preparations.
It is what it is, as a famous philosopher once said.
Chetan R Murthy 02.21.26 at 8:05 am
JohnQ@2: For the Iranians’ sake, I suppose we should hope they do not land a serious hit (or sink) an American supercarrier. I can only imagine that Trump would order Tehran nuked, if that were to happen.
He’s that sort of depraved monster.
MisterMr 02.21.26 at 8:54 am
Apparently the EU is planning to muse a “buy european” clause on its re-armament program, and the USA administration is very pissed about it and threatens to retaliate if the EU closes the access to USA weapons manufacturers.
However obviously if the EU is re-arming because it can’t trust the USA anymore it is obvious that it can’t be dependent on the USA for weapons, so I doubt the EU will change its route.
I really don’t understand if the Trump administration is just feigning surprise and shock of if they really didn’t see this coming.
John Q 02.21.26 at 11:42 am
Chetan @5 That is a real risk, and could be catastrophic. But apart from nukes (still beyond the pale, I think), Trump’s options for escalation are limited. Clearly no appetite for land war and indiscriminate bombing likely to create lots of backlash, especially given most Iranians oppose regime.
Past experience suggests that, unless Iran regime can be induced to buckle quickly, Trump will TACO and declare victory as soon as serious damage becomes likely. That’s what he did with much weaker Houthis.
Chris Henderson 02.21.26 at 5:23 pm
John @6 I hear conflicting reports, some say the public mostly supports the regime and some say it’s the opposite. I think the reality is it’s a urban rural divide, the more liberal woke Iranians in the city are supportive of the monarchy (which butchered and killed their own people which lead to the revolution being inevitable) while the rural ones are more religious and thus support the theocracy.
You cannot get true information from western sources, it’s like asking a Chinese newspaper to give accurate info about the US, it doesn’t work that way.
J, not that one 02.21.26 at 6:37 pm
It’s easier for me to imagine a MAGA continuation of some sort than any alternative, which would have to be one of the following:
An unapologetically left-progressive “liberal” in the American sense, and unafraid to use both the word “liberal” and the words “progressive” and “left
An old-style “respectable” Democrat
An old-style “respectable” business-conservative Republican
A new-style populist or quasi-populist, a proud opponent of empathy and high culture, in the name of the right of the “true people” to govern overall
On top of that, the electorate (along with the media) has shown no taste whatsoever for candidates who don’t fit a 20th-century norm of respectable white maleness. Reagan, Clinton, and Obama were exceptions or at least variations on this; Biden is a return to type and even Trump is closer to that old norm than many other plausible (and younger) candidates. No one I can think of except the Bushes and Romney have escaped attacks on the basis of something like style. MAGA is harder to overtly criticize on that score (not impossible, but it’s easier to say a Harris isn’t white and male and even decorous enough, given the double standard, than to say the same about a Vance or a Rubio). Even if you think that’s the virtuous path, there’s a limited supply of male politicians born before 1955.
All in all, it doesn’t look good. Much as I hate to say it, too much of the center-left in this country has spent decades tying themselves up in knots to please people who will never accept them, and too much of the center-right will put up with what they perceive as differences of “style” to get their preferred light-religious authoritarianism and their preferred version of “the people.” And the fringes, post-Marxism, haven’t built anything that can replace the center, and as far as I can see, too many of them see their job as adopting one or another right-wing critique and flinging it reflexively at “Establishment Democrats”. And that’s before you even get into the really mad hallucinatory visions.