On the demise of Contemporary Professional Mathematics

From the Fall of the Berlin Wall until about a decade ago my animating intellectual question was pretty much, ‘how did a small number of natural sciences become qualitatively more impressive than the social sciences?’ Because I met the late George Smith relatively early in my thinking about this (as an undergraduate), I often formulated this question in terms of evidence; he liked his version of my question as ‘how to turn data into high-quality evidence?’ And his striking answer was (to simplify) that deviations from theoretically significant expectations through theory-mediated measurement were made informative in an iterative process over time in the sciences that succeeded in achieving lift-off. While I was much more interested in the social organization of the sciences than George, I never did much better than he did in answering my own question. But I did make sure his version was published in the best possible form and with full detail (see his ‘Closing the Loop.’)
Along the way, I became an expert on Newton and his reception and on developments in twentieth century economics, and I found a home in professional philosophy (as a ‘historian of philosophy,’ a ‘philosopher of social science,’ and ‘HPS-type’). At least this is a way one can tell my professional story before I switched (or returned) to political theory. Once in political theory I recognized that Machiavelli’s great contribution to the art of government — that in the right conditions, which includes considerable layers of social opacity, social disorder can itself be informative — anticipates George’s insight into how successive approximation can be fruitful.
Be that as it may, the way professional philosophy is organized, there is no list of ‘open’ questions that are treated as ‘important.’ In fact, there are ways of posing my animating question in terms that made it sound vaguely Popperian (viz. ‘is there a scientific method;’ ‘a logic of discovery?;’ ‘could concepts be stress tested?’)—and so discarded. Sometimes I was directed to others — Alison Wylie, Nancy Cartwright, and Hasok Chang back in the day — whose projects had a family resemblance with my own.
There are some subfields in philosophy where through the force of personality and/or institutional entrenchment (or donor/foundation persistence) some questions do feel significant and open. But more often than not these are treated (after the fact) as evidence of ‘fashion’ in philosophy. Because there is no consensus on what really matters philosophically, and great jobs are scarce in the profession, lots of professional philosophers are in the business of artificially producing prestige (by keeping acceptance rates for the really important journals ridiculously low).
The previous was not really meant to be polemical.
Professional philosophers often think of themselves as constituting a field that’s not very far from professional mathematics. One of our core areas — mathematical logic — even has some overlap with foundational practices in mathematics. And I am just old enough to remember the time when some wise folk thought that having mathematical logicians around in philosophy was a thing thought good, perhaps standards-protecting (even standards-raising), for a department. And I was taught by and mentored for a long time by a philosopher, Jody Azzouni who himself studied mathematical practice, and found that useful in debating what other professional philosophers argued about philosophically important topics.
But judging by the reactions collected at ‘Proofs and Prompts’ to the Open AI math dump last week, the way enquiry is organized in professional mathematics is quite distinct from the relative lack of organization in philosophy. Or to put it differently, professional mathematics has much more of a closed guild structure than we do in philosophy. (Some evidence for this can be gleaned from the way the mathematicians use ‘community’ in ‘mathematical/mathematics community’—no philosopher would speak of our profession as such as a community unless it were in order to be satirical.) There who you study with and what ‘open’ problems you work on have a rather tight connection and, these in turn, have a rather tight connection to one’s professional identity and trajectory. To put it in terms of the economists: barriers to entry and, once in, path-dependent endowment effects are rather steep.
Having a list of such open problems, and an implied sense of their significance to the community, allows for much coordination, including the distribution of honors, jobs, and grant proposals. While there is, undoubtedly, a political economy to the institutions that fund all of this, it has allowed for a non-trivial amount of bottom-up intellectual and collective self-governance as well as exploration. It is, for example, pretty clear that quite a few leading mathematicians have been early adopters of LLMs in their own research and, thereby, have indirectly helped train the next generation of these.
The situation described in the previous paragraph is fairly unique in human history. Few civilizations have invested in pure mathematics to the degree ours has with the rise of the modern research university and dedicated research institutions since (say) the late nineteenth century. (By ‘civilization’ I am happy to be very inclusive.) But by making its official problems explicitly legible (to adopt social science jargon), the ‘mathematical community’ became sitting ducks when the barriers to entry were huge for individual researchers but a relatively easy technological hurdle for a few for-profit corporations with no hard budget constraint (relative to the mathematical community). These companies now control a vital resource that enables one to be on the leading edge of the mathematical frontier. My use of ‘one’ is, of course, a weasel word—because it is wholly unclear if any human can have any leading role on that frontier henceforth.
Perhaps the implied guild structure explains the unseemly schadenfreude with which the demise of professional mathematics has been welcomed by so many commentators. Cheering on the misfortune of those who harm nobody, and who are engaged in a noble activity, is itself evidence of the advanced corruption (recall) of our age.
One sometimes hears from economic historians and sociologists of technology that the technological disruption to the mathematical community, if it is one, is no big deal all things considered. The mathematicians turn out to be no different from the hand-weavers, the loom operators, and the human (mostly female) ‘computers’ that got displaced by machines in the context of progress. But while there is more than a kernel of truth in this (and there is quite a bit of intellectual labor embodied in modern machinery, etc.), this is one of the first times since the rise of the modern research university that a ‘pure’ field risks being overtaken and displaced by one of the (applied) technologies it partially birthed. Philosophers are somewhat used to being told by the practitioners in the fields it helped birth that philosophy is useless and pointless; but it may hit the mathematicians harder. Many mathematicians are in a state of “shock,” “loss,” and depression (as well as anger), but a guild that gets undermined also opens up new opportunities for those impatient or sidelined under the old regime.
As regular readers know (recall here), I argue that the structural (Humphreys) opacity that is inherent in LLMs enhances genuine expertise. But it doesn’t follow from this that the remaining place for human mathematical expertise is on the research frontier of commonly defined open questions. My own scholarly work (with Russo and Wagemans here) suggests that in such conditions there will be more work for certification and less for production. For, opaque systems, when used to produce results, systematically secrete new layers of opacity that need to be checked and monitored.
I increasingly suspect professional mathematics will turn into practiced and idiosyncratic virtuosity, where math slides back into modern art.1 (Danny Calegari’s examples of animations are worth pondering.) Since modern universities find ways to hire, evaluate, and promote all kinds of artists, this may require less administrative adjustment than one might fear.
Of course, if the cutting edge LLMs become more like a utility, then, alternatively, maybe credentialling within mathematics disappears entirely. Automated iterative feedback from deviations then mops it all up.
What about professional philosophy and the scholarship about it (i.e. history of philosophy)? Prestige producers and the journals they control are fighting a rearguard action against the use of LLMs. I expect more and more ‘professional philosophy’ to be co-produced by professional philosophers and LLMs, until we reach the point where LLMs ‘edit,’ referee, and summarize all such papers and are effectively the only ones actually reading them. Given the way it is organized the good news is professional philosophy is not so vulnerable to a hostile takeover; but the bad news is that it is vulnerable to increasing (ahh) hollowing out of its mode of production because that mode is not itself intrinsic to philosophy. (Okay that was polemical.)
That last claim is too strong undoubtedly. Such legibility to outsiders is, of course, a matter of degree and intensity, and one wonders if the philosophical contributions of (say) Jorge Luis Borges will be re-evaluated in light of such considerations (not to mention the fortunes of bits of continental philosophy). By emphasizing Borges here I do not mean to focus on his brilliant thought experiments, but rather on how he indicates new ways of discernment. That means, but this is self-serving, that philosophers will increasingly value and gravitate toward judgment and voice—but I would say that.
Let me rephrase that. You may think that if we take Liam Kofi Bright’s famous distinction between basically pleasant bureaucrats and Sexy Murder Poets seriously, I am predicting the demise of the former and the renewed attraction of the latter within professional philosophy. But while that result would greatly amuse me, it’s not what I am predicting. Rather I am claiming (recall my treatment of synthetic philosophy) that philosophy will rediscover that its vocation is in the tending, nurturing, and monitoring of the machinery of governance of the bureaucratic structure (including the LLMs) that is opaque to society.
- An earlier version of this post was published at Digressions&Impressions.
1 In some ways this would be a return to Hardy’s perspective, but also with a different conception of art and beauty underwriting it. That is, mathematics will become more like painting in response to the development of photography and the newer digital technologies. (The second half of this footnote was suggested by a token of Opus 5.5.)
{ 5 comments… read them below or add one }
D. S. Battistoli 10.15.26 at 9:16 pm
It strikes me that this post may become more descriptively accurate by appending the word “analytic” before most instances of the word “philosopher”:
I mentioned in a comment to Speranta‘s most recent post here at CT that “I’ve been reading a lot of Henri Bergson lately, in preparation for some writing about his influence on African philosophy.” And since, I’ve gotten into the actual reading of African and Asian philosophers who build with Bergson.
Why is this relevant? Because part of the Analytic/Continental split was Russell, the co-author of Principia Mathematica, calling Bergson, the most influential philosopher of their day, a thickwitted mumblefunk. Russell also didn’t have much time for the Neoplatonists, to whom Bergson looked with increasing care as his own career went on. Bergson also insisted, contra Russell though not in argument with him, that philosophy should situate itself in a theoretical space significantly poised upon and in conversation with the high theory generated by psychology, sociology, and biology (not, as per the analytics, as a descriptive annex to mathematics).
Furthermore, Bergson believed that what he calls intuition, still important to Plato and Plotinus, but which was treated with ever-decreasing respect by philosophers from Aristotle to Descartes and onward, played an essential role, alongside reason, in animating the space described by philosophy.
Now, nothing that you say about mathematics is wrong, but it seems this is the place to note that part of the reason so many philosophers from non-Western traditions have not followed analytic philosophy into its centralization of mathematic logic is that they have continued to value so much of the non-mathy stuff Russell was trying to excise from philosophy as anglophones and their friends practiced it.
In short, philosophy today is less in danger from LLMs than is mathematics because Russell failed in his herculean effort to make philosophy an appendage to maths and to discredit anyone who wasn’t dancing to his beat.
Which is why it is useful to make a distinction between “philosophy” (a field practiced all around the world, including by non-analytics) and “analytic philosophy.” Or, to put it in the polemic terms of a 2025 philosophy-substack brouhaha: go ask Judith Butler if mathematical logic is core to the work she and aligned philosophers practice. (That is a joke, not an invitation to polemics or a Butlerian debate).
Lee A. Arnold 10.15.26 at 9:26 pm
It will be interesting to hear from the mathematicians who go over these OpenAI proofs whether A.) the machine has invented genuinely new mathematical concepts that did not exist before, or else B.) it has only combined wildly disparate techniques and elements of existing mathematics, to solve these problems.
I suspect the answer is B.
However, the role of the humans will not simply be relegated to verification and governance of the results and of the resulting intellectual industry. Instead, in verifying these results, humans may occasionally find that they are led to think, on their own, of genuinely new concepts that the machine could never find. Because these concepts did not exist anywhere in the language of mathematics before.
I expect the same thing will be true of using natural language LLMs, such as to investigate philosophical subjects: their creativity will be of the lesser, “combinatory” kind, and rarely (if ever) will the machines come up with a genuinely new concept that does not already exist in the corpus of human language.
In other words, the really interesting question is whether there will always be rational concepts which we humans are capable of creating, which are always beyond the contemporaneous output of machines.
As Warren McCulloch (one of the people who started all of this) put it in an essay titled, Mysterium Iniquitatus of Sinful Man (1955):
“To the theoretical question, ‘Can you design a machine to do whatever a brain will do?’ the answer is this: ‘If you will specify in a finite and unambiguous way what you think a brain does do with information, then we can design a machine to do it.’ Pitts and I have proved this constructively. But can you say what you think brains do?”
M Caswell 10.15.26 at 9:37 pm
Philosophy maybe requires that there be questions, and not just problems.
Alex SL 10.15.26 at 9:54 pm
I know too little about institutionalised mathematics and philosophy to have a strong opinion on most aspects of the post. However,
The areas where current ‘AI’ (LLMs and their ilk) can be used with some kind of reliability, and therefore the areas that are experiencing a demise of the value of expertise, are those where a solution can be brute-forced and then easily checked for correctness. As everybody knows, coding is the area the tech bros latched onto first: throw out lots of lines of code, test run it, and you see if it works; if it doesn’t, try again until you hit your token limit. Similarly, to my limited understanding the big AI breakthroughs in math are often brute-force throwing millions of dollars worth of tokens at the problem, while confirming the correctness of one of the attempts is relatively easy. This means that subfields or problems of math that don’t work like that should be less affected (if there are any; my ignorance again).
It also means that, from what I am reading, the other aspects of the AI ‘solutions’ aren’t so great. Apparently, the explanations of the proofs that the AI spat out leave a lot to be desired, and mathematicians may spend the next few years trying to make sense of them and clean up after the mess left behind by the AI bros, who have in the meantime wandered off to destroy the next area of human creativity to chase media attention that inflates their share prices a bit more yet. (But also, the AI bubble is starting to make little pfffff noises this week. That doesn’t mean the hype will end within the month, but it is quite possible that the two major AI labs will have gone bankrupt by the time the mathematical community has fully assessed the proofs their bots vomited out. It is also well possible that nobody will have the appetite to burn ten million dollars to solve another open research problem two years from now because they are too busy paying down their bad debts after 80% of the data center projects went broke. We will see.)
At any rate, what this implies, and what the second half of your post describes, is bleak. Assume for a moment that technological progress e.g. in robotics continues forever, and that both increasingly larger AI ‘models’ and humanoid robots will be cheaper than exploiting human employees (I have doubts, but let’s assume). What does that world look like? The goal of the tech billionaires is clearly to have everything that matters, everything that is creative or enjoyable, done by computers and by robots that they control. Replace not only cutting-edge mathematicians, but artists, philosophers, biologists, engineers, economists, programmers, accountants, etc., with a very complex chatbot. You need to know something, you don’t try to get a degree in it or talk to an expert, no, you ask the all-knowing mystery box oracle run by Google or, gods help us, Xai. Replace nurses, plumbers, delivery drivers, electricians, cleaners, and waiters with robots. Pretty much all of humanity can just sit on its couch being unemployed or elbow each other in the face to become one of the trillionaires’ influencers or enforcers keeping the rest of us in our place. I somehow doubt that that could be a stable system, but if it were, it would be a dystopia worse than 1984, worse than Soylent Green.
somebody who spoke to a mathematician about this 10.15.26 at 11:37 pm
The working mathematicians I know (a weirdly large number for my present situation, but understandable given my undergraduate interests) tell me that the AI slop dumped on their profession is interesting “directionally” but the value in mathematical work is in the ability to connect it to other parts of their work, to take an answer or proof and extend the methods, ideas and understanding developed there to new areas, or to old areas that could benefit from the fresh tools. The shit garbage that The Computer Boys slopped out may technically add up but there’s a reason nobody who barfed it out even attempted to get it published with any kind of peer review because nobody involved understood it in the slightest. Nobody, including The Computer Boys, can connect any of it to anything whatsoever. Further, you can’t even feed this shit back into the Computer and ask the lying/asskissing machine to do more because there’s too much of it and the lying/asskissing machine can’t remember all of the slop garbage it barfed out. Despite these deficiencies, the belief of my interlocutors, relatively universal, is that of course AI will be used to eliminate all mathematics in all universities permanently, then eliminate all of it in high school and elementary school. After all, the slop machine can get close enough that only a small number of people will have their airplanes crash, and probably none of them will be rich enough to matter.
This prediction lines up with how AI is being used in every other field – forced into it at knifepoint by the ultra-wealthy mega-elite super-brain eugenicist Computer Boys no matter the damage to their lessers – so I believe them. Eventually mathematics will return, but not until the super-brain mega-IQ elite men explode from injecting themselves with too many horse steroids and/or ketamine.