Intersectionality vs dominant identity politics*

Shorter JQ: Although the idea of intersectionality emerged on the left as a solution to problems involving class and identity politics, it turns out to the be the natural response to the rise of dominant identity politics on the right.
As I see it, intersectionality combines a recognition that people are oppressed both through the economic structures of capitalism and as members of various subordinate groups with a rejection of both:
- “essentialist” identity politics, based on the claim that some particular aspect of identity (gender, race, sexuality, disability etc) should trump all others; and
- “working class” politics, presented as a politics of universal liberation, but reduced by the failure of revolutionary Marxism to another kind of identity politics (I took this formulation from Don Arthur on Twitter. I had something to say about class and Marxism a while back)
The point about intersectionality is that there many kinds of oppression and injustice, and they interact in complex, more than additive, ways. The resulting political strategy for the left is not so much that of a “rainbow coalition” of distinct identity groups but a kaleidoscope in which different facets come to the fore at different times and places.
Now think about dominant/default identity politics (I’ll use the US/Australian version, but other versions can be obtained just by changing the dominant identity). The key idea, is that well-off, white, Christian men are being oppressed by virtue of challenges to their natural position of dominance, and rejection of their natural expectation of deference.
The central claim is also addressed to white Christian women, particularly married women, who are assumed to identify their interests with those of their families.
Looked at this way, the claims of dominant/default identity politics are the exact opposite of those underlying intersectionality. The more someone deviates from the “typical” American/Australian, the more they are seen as benefiting unfairly from social welfare systems, anti-discrimination policy and so on.
The right (along with much of the centrist commentariat,least until recently) at mostly fails to understand its relationship with intersectionality, in two ways.
First, they mostly don’t recognise their own politics as identity politics, though this is changing. This recognition is welcome for overt white supremacists, but more problematic for those who want to retain the illusion that their movement is based on broad ideological principles.
Second, they miss the point of intersectionality completely, seeing it as just old-style identity politics on steroids. That’s unsurprising, since they never paid much attention to disputes within the left over class and identity politics, and have used “identity politics” as a rhetorical cudgel.
How will all this develop? As white Christians become a minority, the implied political strategy is a combination of political mobilization for rightwing whites and voter suppression for everyone else. If this succeeds, we’ll be well on the path to dictatorship. If it fails, the right will need to expand the notion of acceptable identity, a path proposed, and then abandoned, after their 2012 election defeat.
- As usual from me, amateur analysis, probably unoriginal and possibly wrong. Feel free to point this out in comments.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Bob 12.31.19 at 3:21 am
Apologies for hijacking this thread for a different topic, but I just finished reading your book, “Economics in Two Lessons,” which I enjoyed immensely. I did have some questions and comments though, and I wondered whether you would be interested in collecting mine and any others that might be out there and then doing a response on CT. I know that the book was “workshopped” on CT previously, but I think the issues your book raises are worth further discussion.
I’ll leave one rather general question now: you point out the rather embarrassing fact that economists with totally divergent opinions have been winners of the economics Nobel. The philosopher Brian Leiter made a similar observation in a recent paper, likening philosophy to economics in this respect:
“To be sure, every field of inquiry features disputes, but at least in the fields that serve as our paradigms of knowledge, such as the natural sciences and mathematics, one finds nothing like the preposterous proliferation of incompatible positions that is the hallmark of more than two thousand years of philosophy. Economics may be the closest analogue, notable because it too, like much of philosophy, poses as though it were a cognitive discipline that produces truths rather than disguised practical agendas.”
So my question is this: is there anything like the climate change consensus in economics–i.e., a group of core, “settled” ideas about which the vast majority of economists, regardless of political leanings, agree? In your book you suggest indirectly that the view that current intellectual property laws are too generous to inventors and authors might be a candidate. But are there others?
John Quiggin 12.31.19 at 3:39 am
Good question, and thanks for kind words about the book. From within the discipline it looks as if the problems are worst in macroeconomics, and much less in microeconomics. But that’s not really useful, because the big question in macro is the extent to which the classical microeconomic model works as a description of the world. As I argue, if the economy is not operating at full employment, then any partial equilibrium microeconomic analysis is, at best unsafe.
That said, I think there would be near-universal acceptance of the *principle* of opportunity cost and of the view that *in properly working competitive markets*, prices reflect opportunity cost. Much less agreement on whether properly working competitive markets are the norm.
The example of climate change is interesting. There is, I think, a pretty broad consensus that, given a reasonable amount of time to work, and no political/distributional constraints, a system of carbon pricing would be the most cost-effective way to address the problem and that, under the same assumptions, it doesn’t matter much whether this is a carbon tax, a system of tradeable emissions or some hybrid. But, as I say here, the political constraints have proved insuperable in most places.
Tim 12.31.19 at 3:46 am
“If this succeeds, we’ll be well on the path to dictatorship.” This seems predicated on the idea that ‘whites’ will only be able to hold onto power by Dictatorship. Population trends suggest whites will still be the largest group [just under half] in 2055. A considerable group given their, to borrow the phrase, ‘privilege’. Add conservative asian and even Catholic latino voters, is it that difficult to envisage a scenario where Republicans sometimes achieve power without Dictatorship? They are already benefiting from the radical left helping drive traditional working class white voters to the right [helped by Republican/Fox etc hyperbole].