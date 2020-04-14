Labour insiders and their pet journalists worked to undermine the party

At a time when coronavirus dominates the headlines, other news struggles to get out. Yet one piece of news deserves to get a much wider hearing, namely, the story of how Labour full-time officials opposed Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the party to a degree where they preferred the party do do badly in elections. The same party officials were responsibly for feeding contacts in the media a constant drip of anti-Corbyn leaks, particularly around anti-semitism and Corbyn’s alleged failure to deal properly with complaints. Now a leaked internal party report, commissioned during Corbyn’s time in office, has revealed some of what went on and much about the attitudes and behaviour of senior Labour staffers, particularly during the 2017 general election when Labour did better than expected and denied the Tories a majority. Reports: Aaron Bastani at Novara Media, The Morning Star (1, 2, 3), The Independent.
The details revealed are very shocking although perhaps not surprising to anyone who had encountered these individuals or others like them in student politics in earlier decades. Essentially, they regarded themselves as the true guardians of legitimate mainstream Labour, understood as being very right-wing social democratic indeed (probably well to the right of former leader Ed Miliband and possibly his predecessor Gordon Brown) and believed that the elected leadership of the party and the majority of the membership were illegitimate. The epithet frequently used is “trots”. They devoted their time to rooting out from the party those on its left by trawling social media for statements that could justify exclusion (perhaps someone just “liked” a tweet by the Green Party). In communications (including to a private WhatsApp group) they gave full rein to their attitudes and even violent fantasies about those they hated, expressed hostility towards Muslims and solidarity with journalists who promoted an Islamophobic agenda. During the 2017 election campaign, they diverted resources from marginal seats towards candidates they approved of, expressed dismay at any good polling results, and when the actual results started to come in were angry and disappointed that the party had done well. Following that election they redoubled efforts to destroy Corbyn’s leadership.
Now we have a new leader, Keir Starmer, who many Corbyn supporters, at least on social media, identify with the wreckers. I voted for Starmer and I’m happy to have him as leader and I think that identification is wrong. In fact a friend who very much identifies with the politics of the anti-Corbyn officials regards Starmer as tainted and suspect because he served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. Corbyn-supporters also believe that Labour might have won in 2017 but for the wreckers (a result that might have spared us Brexit or led to a softer one). I think that claim is implausible, but what isn’t implausible is that Corbyn, without the undermining, would have squeezed the Tory numbers quite a bit more.
The spotlight is now on two groups of people. First, Starmer and those close to him. Are they going to take action against the former full-time officials and throw them out of the party? Or are they going to appoint them to senior positions: his rumoured choice for General Secretary is Emily Oldknow who features heavily in the WhatsApp conversations. Second, the journalists who were used as conduits by the wreckers. People like Michael Crick of Channel 4 News or the political staff of the Guardian, Times, Financial Times etc. Nobody can blame political journalists for making use of a good scoop, though perhaps they can be held responsible for a lack of scepticism. They have their own politics of course and in some cases may be under pressure to promote a proprietor’s line. But now that this story is out, they surely have a duty to give it coverage, to let the chips fall where they fall and to tell the unvarnished story rather than being the instruments of factions or interests. So far, crickets, or pretty much (this is the Guardian’s coverage, and this is the FT’s).
Roger Gathmann 04.14.20 at 8:03 am
I have long wondered: why is it that British cultural journalism – The London Review, the Times Literary Supplement – is so good, and British journalism in general – the newspapers and tv – sucks? The coverage of the coronavirus (with special celebrity insert by Boris Johnson) is just disgraceful.
I suppose when all the people in power are educated pretty much in the same institutions, this is what you get. But it is extremely sad.
Hidari 04.14.20 at 9:51 am
@1
The TLS (currently edited by Stig Abell, who used to be managing editor of The S*n) is not perhaps quite as good as you remember it being, and it never takes any political risks.
The LRB looks good for the same reason that a diamond looks good if it’s placed on top of a steaming pile of horseshit.*
OP: ‘. First, Starmer and those close to him. Are they going to take action against the former full-time officials and throw them out of the party? Or are they going to appoint them to senior positions: his rumoured choice for General Secretary is Emily Oldknow who features heavily in the WhatsApp conversations. ‘
Well I hate to have to tell you but I think we all know what the most probable answer to that question is. Indeed, the way you have phrased it indicates, I think, that you know the answer to that question yourself.
*Indeed, the LRB is not perfect. It has its flaws. The issue is that it’s literally the only periodical published in the UK that’s actually worth buying unless you have a speciality interest (you’re into angling or yachts or skiing or whatever).
Phil 04.14.20 at 10:52 am
The story is starting to get a bit of attention in the news. To my particular surprise, this (unsigned) story on the BBC News Web site is not that bad:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-52271317
See also this from Jon Stone in the Independent:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-leak-report-corbyn-election-whatsapp-antisemitism-tories-yougov-poll-a9462456.html
I agree with the OP in not being hopeful about what this is going to say about Starmer’s leadership. He’s certainly not a right-winger of the old school – apart from anything else he’s an old Trot himself, and has never to my knowledge denounced or repudiated that part of his c.v. – but I can’t see any way out of this which doesn’t involve him endorsing one side and hanging the other out to dry, and when push comes to shove I think he’ll go Right rather than Left.
SamChevre 04.14.20 at 12:27 pm
I expect Labor to make the same decision about Corbyn opponents I expect the US Republican Party to make about Trump opponents–“let’s let the past be the past.” I can’t imagine that if a more normal politician than Trump were the most senior elected official, people who were privately hostile to Trump’s populist agenda, preferred that Democrats win to the most anti-immigrant Republicans, and so on would be squeezed out of the party establishment.
pseudo-gorgias 04.14.20 at 2:32 pm
Unfortunately, this stuff works. We just saw that over here in the states with Bernie. For the left, solidarity with the “moderates” is a one way street. We have to support them, or else we’re enabling the worst elements of the right. But they never have to support us, ever. That’s the lesson of the last four years.
wp200 04.14.20 at 4:04 pm
Hyperlink mix-up: the link to the Novara Media piece by Aaron Bastani unfortunately links to the Independent piece.
Here’s the Novara Media link:
https://novaramedia.com/2020/04/12/its-going-to-be-a-long-night-how-members-of-labours-senior-management-campaigned-to-lose/
[Thanks, fixed now. CB]
wp200 04.14.20 at 4:18 pm
The Guardian’s piece is spectacularly unclear.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/apr/13/labour-leader-sir-kier-starmer-orders-urgent-review-leaked-antisemitism-report
It doesn’t mention that the party HQ was staffed by “moderates” who were opposed to Jeremy Corbyn.
This makes it seem as if the “hyper-factional atmosphere prevailing in party HQ in this period, which appears to have affected the expeditious and resolute handling of disciplinary complaints” was somehow Corbyn’s fault instead of his enemies.
Then the Guardian closes with “The previous Labour leadership’s handling of allegations of antisemitism against party members overshadowed parts of the 2019 general election campaign.”
Only the allegations weren’t handled by the political leadership but by Labour HQ, which was staffed by people undermining the leadership.
Robin McDugald 04.14.20 at 4:49 pm
When I read some of the reports on this this past week, I was thoroughly disgusted. Even should the people quoted go down the now well-worn path of (1) outright denial , then (2) claiming they were quoted out of context, and finally (3) making seemingly abject apologies, I don’t see why any of them should be allowed to remain members of the Labour Party. After years of voicing racist and sexist remarks about their political opponents within the Party, conniving to have false and ugly rumours spread about their opponents within the Party, and working hard to bring about the political and electoral failure of those they opposed within the Party, I fail to see how they can be said not to have brought the Party into disrepute. They, not the anti-semitism they worked so hard to exploit, are the real cancer within the Party. They should immediately be suspended from the Party , And should a fair an open investigation prove that they actually said and did what they are reported to have said and done, they should be ousted and never let back in.
R McD 04.14.20 at 5:06 pm
PS. Some more references:
https://labourlist.org/2020/04/internal-report-lays-bare-poor-handling-of-complaints-by-labour/
https://labourlist.org/2020/04/labour-can-only-move-forward-by-rediscovering-a-shared-political-purpose/
Also, it seems to be a bit ambiguous as to whether it is the content of the report or its formulation and its release which will be seriously investigated by the new Labour leadership:
https://labourlist.org/2020/04/starmer-to-commission-independent-investigation-into-leaked-antisemitism-report/
Hidari 04.14.20 at 5:25 pm
@7
The Guardian is ‘unclear’ about this astonishing story because no small number of the Kath Viner led newsteam were and are on the side of the Labour ‘moderates’, and while they doubtless disapprove of the ‘bad language’, and some of them might even disapprove of the openly expressed racism and Islamophobia (although be under no illusions, this number will be smaller than you think), a large minority of the Guardian permanent news staff (perhaps even a majority) will be in fundamental agreement with the Labour ‘moderates” point of view. And the rest of the staff will be prepared to go along with the ‘moderates” views because they have mortgages, rent to pay, no other career options etc.
And these staff members (i.e. the ones who supported and support the ‘moderates’) will not be, so to speak, randomly distributed. They will be, generally speaking, the best paid and the most ‘famous’ and influential of the Guardian news-staff (and their number will include a large number of very well known Guardian columnists).
fledermaus 04.14.20 at 5:54 pm
“You’re ruining the party!”
“Then we shall preside over the ruins”
We will see if the Labor centrists can expand the number of Labor MPs with a return to Blair-lite policies or if New New Labor follows the French Socialist Party into irrelevance. But regardless, it is their party and they are keeping it.
Cian 04.14.20 at 6:11 pm
Nobody can blame political journalists for making use of a good scoop, though perhaps they can be held responsible for a lack of scepticism. They have their own politics of course and in some cases may be under pressure to promote a proprietor’s line.
I think you give them way too much credit. The political correspondents hated Corbyn just as much as the Labour party apparatchiks. The Guardian’s coverage of Corbyn was positively unhinged – and only really made sense if they were actively trying to get rid of him. They published this stuff because it fit their agenda. Which is why we’re not going to hear much about it now, because that would require admitting some uncomfortable truths about UK journalism.
Jon Stone deserves to be better known. One of the few UK political correspondents who actually bothers to do journalism, rather than act as a laundromat for some political faction.
steven t johnson 04.14.20 at 6:43 pm
By my benighted standards as an USian, accepting a knighthood is an official disavowal of a Trotskyist past. And, refusing the title is the convincing way of showing they don’t really like titles.
The issue on hand in the Labour Party so far as I can see is whether the Corbynites are to be purged, not Blairites, traitors or no. It is highly unlikely that Starmer, who seems to me to be a Labour Party insider, certainly in the sociopolitical sense (DPP!) was any less aware than Corbyn of the how the party staff were.
It appears the central staff heads were an integral part of the Parliamentary Labour Party and Corbyn certainly knew what they were. Corbyn didn’t want to split with the PLP, so he didn’t want to split with the Blairite clique. (Yes, they aren’t just Blair clones, nothing is ever so simple, but this is a good enough tag for this purpose.) The belief that Starmer didn’t want to openly split with Corbyn doesn’t make him a leftist, it makes him a squish. As noted in the OP this is objectionable to the right-wing SDs. But then, right-wingers always object to playing for time and making strategic concessions.
And, unpleasant as it may be to interject actual politics into a debate on partisan loyalty, there was the sabotage in the last campaign. (If that were the issue, the self-defeating loyalty of Corbyn might be interpreted as proof that partisan loyalty is an over-rated virtue or worse, political cowardice, even a kind of treason to the cause in its own right.) The most shameful ploy was of course the anti-Semitism smears. I don’t think there’s the slightest doubt internal disloyalty inside the Labour Party took part in sabotage. If Sir Keir Starmer advised Corbyn’s unprincipled surrender, he was just as much a saboteur as any. Of course, those who really think anti-Zionism=anti-Semitism and Tory anti-Semitism=/=anti-Zionism will disagree.
wp200 04.14.20 at 7:28 pm
@10
I am not a native speaker and was hesitant to infer nefarious motives, but yes, it seemed to me that the Guardian piece was unclear on purpose.
That’s a shame, as newspaper websites without paywall go, the Guardian website is legible and they write about topics I’m interested in. I don’t mind an agenda, but I can’t stand a hidden agenda.
Cian 04.14.20 at 8:01 pm
The lesson from this if you’re on the left is that everyone on your right is your enemy. This is also the lesson from the recent US primary. At best liberals are untrustworthy allies who will stab you in the back, even if it means letting the fascists in.
Add to that the lesson that the media hate the left, and will lie shamelessly (even the so called left wing media) in order to destroy them. Not sure what conclusion one can really draw from this other than that for the left electoralism is not the way forward.
It will be interesting to see who is willing to learn that lesson and what they will do with it. Hopefully it will lead to wider forms of mass movement work and building coalitions. But it could just as easily lead to nihilism and revolutionary politics.
Cian O'Connor 04.14.20 at 8:05 pm
@wp200 – you can’t trust the Guardian on parliamentary politics. Or quite a lot of things sadly.
They’ve never been as radical as their reputation suggests – but in recent years they’ve become a sort of centrist establishment paper. Which just seems left wing in the UK because the rest of the media (except the Independent) is rabidly right wing and Tory. The writing was on the wall when their new editor dismantled their excellent investigative reporting team.
Barry 04.14.20 at 8:31 pm
SamChevre 04.14.20 at 12:27 pm
” I expect Labor to make the same decision about Corbyn opponents I expect the US Republican Party to make about Trump opponents–“let’s let the past be the past.” I can’t imagine that if a more normal politician than Trump were the most senior elected official, people who were privately hostile to Trump’s populist agenda, preferred that Democrats win to the most anti-immigrant Republicans, and so on would be squeezed out of the party establishment.”
I’m trying to figure out what this means – Trump has decisively taken over the GOP, and those who didn’t come on board early enough are out.
As for the original controversy, I’m more and more of the opinion that an EU/Scottish Republic/Unified Irish Republic operation will eventually have to invade and liberate what’s left.
At this point the English elite class has decided that it’s time to finish consuming England. The only cure is their destruction as a group with any power.
Kiwanda 04.14.20 at 8:35 pm
I know nothing about this particular situation, but it calls to mind what I’ve seen Jon Schwarz call the Iron Law of Institutions, namely, “the people who control institutions care first and foremost about their power within the institution rather than the power of the institution itself.” Schwarz discusses as one example McGovern and the Democrats. Freddie deBoer discussed Sanders and centrist Democrats in 2016 similarly, and in a different direction, campus activism.