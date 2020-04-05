Admissions, acceptances, and the possibly on-line fall.

Few colleges are talking opening about what instruction will look like in the Fall, and my prediction is that it will be a while before they do. There is an elephant in the room, which college administrators are well aware of, but most college faculty and the general public are oblivious to.

Here’s what we are all aware of. A decision about whether to continue with ‘alternative’ delivery (i.e., online teaching) in the fall may affect acceptance rates for selective colleges. A student may have her heart set on attending College X, but probably her heart is set on actually being there in person, and if she thinks that her first semester there will be online she may well choose, instead, to go to College Y, which also seems pretty good, if she thinks that College Y will be in person. (For simplicity’s sake I am ignoring the possibility that sophomores etc might decide just to skip a semester or a year, if we stay online in the Fall — that possibility matters a lot for the financial stability of the institutions, but not for what I am going to tell you). So, assuming that we are allowed to make choices about whether or not to be open in-person, there will be huge pressure to go in-person.

Here’s the complication.

I would guess that some of you believe, wrongly, that when you commit to attending a college on May 1st (or June 1st, if that is what it ends up being this year) you are making a commitment that is at least in some sense binding. In fact, as others of you realise, that is not the case — if you change your mind, you just lose your deposit. It feels like binding commitment because selective colleges abide by the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) code of ethics, which has long included provisions prohibiting attempts to poach students who have already committed to another college. So — after May 1st (or, if it changes, June 1st), no college will initiate communication with you if you have already committed to another college.

This year, for reasons that have nothing to do with COVID, that will change. In September 2019, responding to intense pressure from the Justice Department, NACAC removed those provisions from its code of ethics. The provisions that were stripped from the code are:

“Colleges must not offer incentives exclusive to students applying or admitted under an early decision application plan. Examples of incentives include the promise of special housing, enhanced financial aid packages, and special scholarships for early decision admits. Colleges may, however, disclose how admission rates for early decision differ from those for other admission plans.” “College choices should be informed, well-considered, and free from coercion. Students require a reasonable amount of time to identify their college choices; complete applications for admission, financial aid, and scholarships; and decide which offer of admission to accept. Once students have committed themselves to a college, other colleges must respect that choice and cease recruiting them.” “Colleges will not knowingly recruit or offer enrollment incentives to students who are already enrolled, registered, have declared their intent, or submitted contractual deposits to other institutions. May 1 is the point at which commitments to enroll become final, and colleges must respect that. The recognized exceptions are when students are admitted from a wait list, students initiate inquiries themselves, or cooperation is sought by institutions that provide transfer programs.” “Colleges must not solicit transfer applications from a previous year’s applicant or prospect pool unless the students have themselves initiated a transfer inquiry or the college has verified prior to contacting the students that they are either enrolled at a college that allows transfer recruitment from other colleges or are not currently enrolled in a college.” [1]

Already, before COVID-19, college leaders were preparing for what this would mean. I talked with a number of college presidents, VPs of enrollment management, and provosts earlier this year, and they were all very anxious about it: one president of a small liberal arts college expressed the view that it would be extremely costly, and would result in several colleges closing even after the first year. Every college is now much more financially precarious than they were at the beginning of this year, and I can only imagine that their anxiety about what happens after May/June 1st is heightened. Suppose that it gets to June 15th, and your college, which has gotten exactly the number of acceptances it aimed for, starts signalling that the first semester — or even just the first part of the first semester — might be online. You are immediately a target for poachers; and whoever can sound most committed to in-person teaching has the best chance of winning.

Of course, colleges have limited control over whether they actually open in-person in the Fall. They all have an incentive, already, to pressure state authorities to allow them to stay open, regardless. But the COVID crisis is an invitation to even more chaos than administrators expected when this decision was made, and the decision will inhibit straightforward an honest deliberation about what to do, and will make planning even more difficult.

Who knows, maybe summer will come and we’ll go back to some semblance of normality.

[1] Here’s a useful article reporting the NACAC decision.