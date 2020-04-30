When to bury an academic paper?

Last November, a paper of mine got an impossible-to-do R&R by an academic (ethics/political philosophy) journal – it amounted to a de facto rejection, except if I was willing to write a very different paper. The paper had been rejected before, and I was at a point where I wasn’t sure what to do with it. The 5 referee reports (all very elaborate) wildly differed in what they found lacking in the paper. Several referees wanted me to write another paper, but they all suggested something very different. The reports also differed a lot in what they found plausible and implausible in the paper. It demotivated me, and then I did the most stupid thing a scholar can do – to leave the paper sitting there, not working on it, not having a plan at all about what to do with the paper.

Every time I reminded myself that I had this paper sitting there, I was wondering between two possible strategies and not sure which one to pursue. One option was to simply use the comments that are suggestions for clear improvements but that do not require a massive restructuring of the paper/argument, and keep submitting it to other journals, until a journal would take it, or until a referee/couple of referees would make recommendations that would not require writing a totally different paper. The other option that I contemplated was to bury the paper. So far none of the referees liked it, and I was worried that at some point the same referees would get the same paper back to referee again, and I don’t want to annoy them, since they might be bothered that I’m not taking their advice. But the referees didn’t convince me that the argument in the paper was wrong; rather, they didn’t like it, and thought another, better paper could be written.

In this particular case, one other reason that made me decide not to bury the paper is that it has already been cited in at least 3 other published pieces by other philosophers. That seems to me a reason not to bury it, in addition to the more fundamental point that I do think there are insights in this paper that have not been expressed by others before (but that’s what all authors think, isn’t it – and we may be fooling ourselves). Hence recently I spent a few evenings making some revisions, and sent it off again (the first serious act of writing I did during the lockdown, hooray!)

Academics: what was the highest number of journals you ever had to submit one of your papers to, before it got accepted?

And how do you decide that it’s time to bury a paper?