As statues of slavers are pulled down around the world*, we are getting the usual stuff from the political right about rewriting history and so on. This is obviously silly. Less than twenty years ago, the same people were thrilled by (misleadingly edited) images of US forces pulling down a statue of Saddam Hussein. A bit before that, Lenin and Stalin had their turn.
Wondering about other cases, I looked at Wikipedia to find out about memorials to the personification of treachery against the United States, Benedict Arnold, who won a number of military victories for the American side in the Revolutionary War, before changing sides. It turns out that there are a couple, but he is never mentioned by name and, in one case, is represented by an empty niche. As Wikipedia observes, this is a striking instance of the practice of damnatio memoriae.
On one view, the idea here is to erase all memory of those whose memorials are destroyed. But this doesn’t happen, at least not reliably. With the exception of Washington, Arnold is probably the only Revolutionary War general most Americans could name. And the effect of the latest protests has to bring attention to the evil acts of men who had long been forgotten.
Thinking more about the example of Arnold, one way to deal with monuments of this kind is to remove the status, but leave the plinth and the original inscription, along with an updated version explaining the history.
- Australia has plenty of candidates
{ 18 comments… read them below or add one }
BruceJ 06.12.20 at 12:17 am
Given that the vast, vst majority of such statues were put up during the early 20th century “Lost Cause” push in support of Jim Crow, they’re not even history, but propaganda.
They should be melted down and used for something appropriate to their history and meaning, like anchors for garbage scows…
john halasz 06.12.20 at 12:32 am
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/06/how-to-change-the-meaning-of-monuments-without-removing-them.html#more
J-D 06.12.20 at 12:55 am
The more I think about it, the more I feel my preference would be to have no statues of this kind at all. Do I mean no statues of any kind? I’m not sure I’d want to go that far. But why are statues of identified individuals things we should have? How are we better off for them?
Chas M 06.12.20 at 1:24 am
Years ago I was working in London for a short time and came across Benedict Arnold’s London house in Marylebone. The plaque reads, “Major General Benedict Arnold, American Patriot, resided her from 1796 until his death.” Heh.
Chetan Murthy 06.12.20 at 1:58 am
MonolingualAmerican that I am, I don’t really understand enough of the history of the British Empire and specifically the experiences of people of color in Britain, to understand whether the push to topple statues to slavers and assorted [nationally treasured] evildoers is justified or not, justified at the present time, or not. I’d like to understand that, though. I’ve read at least one blog of someone whom I otherwise respect, who bemoans knocking down Colston’s statue as just another example of lawlessness. I don’t know whether to agree with him or not, but ….. I’m inclined to not, simply b/c I have some understanding of the British Empire and what it inflicted in its colonies, as well as things like Windrush. But it’s hard to tell, from so far away.
I wouldn’t mind learning, though.
[For sure, the statues to the Fucking Lost Cause and the Dixie Swastika in America should have been torn down and melted for slag long ago. And as to the question “why now?” the best answer is: “why TF not now, cracker?”]
JanieM 06.12.20 at 2:26 am
I often think about other kinds of statues we could have — statues of ordinary people, maybe, or ordinary people who became quiet heroes. Statues of people who endured, with dignity. Or even without it.
Or a statue of Robert E. Lee picking cotton, maybe with a fence around him to signify the impossibility of escape.
Something creative.
Because all this tosh about erasing our history inspires a question: What is our history? Hello, it is a whole lot more than a bunch of war leaders.
Elsewhere on the web tonight, someone is appreciating the Make Way for Ducklings statues in the Boston Public Garden.
Matt 06.12.20 at 2:54 am
A bit before that, Lenin and Stalin had their turn.
In Russia, lots of statutes of Lenin were taken down, but then a lot of them were put back up again. Although Lenin’s crimes are large in number, I’m in general not opposed to the statutes, I think – he’s too important a figure and has significant achievements. There are few Stalin statutes standing in original places now, I think. The ones I’ve seen are in museum like settings, and seem fine to me there.
With the exception of Washington, Arnold is probably the only Revolutionary War general most Americans could name.
It’s hard for me to know about “most” Americans, but lots of them could name Lafayette and many who lived in the NE, at least could name Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben. (It is, perhaps, ironic that more people might be able to name “foreign” generals.) Alexander Hamilton is better known for other things, but was a revolutionary war general, and many, perhaps most, people know of him. At least in NY, George Clinton is also well known (not least because of Fort Clinton in Manhattan.)
Ethan Allen is perhaps better associated with furniture, but was a general in the Militia. Samuel Adams is probably better associated with beer now, but was a leader in the navy, and John Paul Jones is pretty well known as a naval commander, too, because of his “I have not yet begun to fight” statement, if nothing else.
KT2 06.12.20 at 2:56 am
JQ says “… represented by an empty niche. As Wikipedia observes, this is a striking instance of the practice of damnatio memoriae.”
Banksy has come up with “memoria amplificationem” and this brilliant idea for toppled statues.
“Banksy unveils idea for the future of toppled Edward Colston statue
He said it ‘caters for both’ sides of the debate
The statue was torn down from its plinth during the Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, June 7 before it was then dropped into the harbour as jubilant cheers roared across the city centre and harbourside.
“We drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable round his neck and commission some life size bronze statues of protesters in the act of pulling him down.
https://i0.wp.com/media.boingboing.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/screenshot-34.jpg
“Everyone happy. A famous day commemorated.”
https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/banksy-unveils-idea-future-toppled-4207856
Banksy on instagram…
instagram com/p/CBNmTVZsDKS/
I know a decedent of “Governor Lachlan Macquarie, statue in Hyde Park, Sydney”. He is amazed it is still there.
The Scomo statue, [Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison] current on the drawing board, will be coming down soon… ABC today reports ” While on Sydney radio [ yesterday] discussing the removal of statues like those of Captain James Cook, Scott Morrison said there was “no slavery in Australia”.
Alan White 06.12.20 at 4:30 am
Every day for almost forty years I drove past a house in my commute to the campus that had a “lawn jockey” prominently displayed on the driveway. That owner finally died/moved out but two houses down another magically appeared–maybe the same one, who knows. These offend me at least as much as those celebrating our racist past–maybe more because they are such insulting caricatures and obviously placed as a particular statement of overt racism. Hell, even Disney years ago stamped out all traces of its similar stereotyped horror “Song of the South”. I’d like to know how prevalent these moral monster mini-statues are. (For years when I drove to Tennessee to see my Mom on the outskirts of Louisville off I-65 there was a yard monument business that had hundreds of these on display–the city that supposedly is the proud home of Mohammed Ali. What a sick culture we are.)
bad Jim 06.12.20 at 7:53 am
Some monuments may offer visitors practical accommodations, as Byron noted:
Posterity will ne’er survey
a Nobler grave than this:
Here lie the bones of Castlereagh:
Stop, traveller, and piss!
Aonon 06.12.20 at 9:18 am
<
blockquote cite=”Hell, even Disney years ago stamped out all traces of its similar stereotyped horror “Song of the South””> they may have done quite recently, but it was readily available throughout the 90’s and 00’s in Europe.
Anonon 06.12.20 at 9:35 am
“push to topple statues to slavers and assorted [nationally treasured] evildoers” – I would be surprised if most people in the UK had even heard of Colston before last week. Hell, most people in Bristol only know the name because it’s literally everywhere.
Thomas Beale 06.12.20 at 10:31 am
Well, the intelligent question about the removal of statues such as Colston, Rhodes etc isn’t whether they should be removed, but under what public process they are removed. If such ‘adjustments’ are made with little or no public process, or simply by the actions of a mob (no matter how correct that mob may be in its internal analysis of things) then the physical action has been performed without advancing the wider public understanding of the issue / person / history in question. More honest and open public debates that lead to the same results (in at least some cases) are clearly a better path. Unilateral monument destruction just gets the backs up of those who have not yet contemplated the issue, and even some who have but don’t like vandalism.
Hidari 06.12.20 at 10:55 am
@10
in a similar way, the monument to mark the Heart of Midlothian, (site of a particularly brutal prison/execution site) in Edinburgh has traditionally always been spat on by passers by (understandably enough, this tradition is said to have begun the prisoners themselves)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heart_of_Midlothian_(Royal_Mile)
Trader Joe 06.12.20 at 11:23 am
About the only thing statutes can teach us is that history changes as its people do. At the moment a statue is commissioned and placed is usually the moment that the honored person’s mythos is at its greatest height, it only goes down from there until either
A) The flaws of the person are revealed through subsequent analysis and review of the details that surround the mythos or;
B) The person becomes a “who’s that?” that no one cares about any more other than as the answer to a difficult question on trivia night.
In either case the right answer is removal – probably to be replaced by some different persona that will eventually run through the same cycle.
I wouldn’t be bothered if all statues of all kinds were removed. I can think of exceedingly few I have seen anywhere in the US (or in much of the world for that matter) that couldn’t be tainted with some stink if viewed with the right lens. Even the “make way for ducklings” statue referenced above probably violates some tenet of PETA that I don’t comprehend.
Lee A. Arnold 06.12.20 at 11:34 am
Remove the statues including the pedestals and place them in a new National Museum of Damnatio Memoriae. Or build these museums at the regional level. Give full accounts of who the person was, what they did, and of the statue: why they were memorialized, and who memorialized them. Include the full histories not only of the person but of the statue too. Do NOT erase history because it will sooner happen again.
Lee A. Arnold 06.12.20 at 12:12 pm
For example, it must always be remembered that Robert E. Lee recaptured his escaped slaves and watched while they were whipped and had brine poured on their wounds, and then he fought to preserve that system, and then the statue of him was built. All of this should be engraved on a placard under the statue, right next to the account of how long, and the exact reasons why, the nation suffered his statue in the public square until the events which finally led to its removal.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/06/the-myth-of-the-kindly-general-lee/529038/
Chris Bertram 06.12.20 at 12:34 pm
@Thomas Beale in Bristol the public process was underway for many years, with public debates etc (one of which I chaired). A solution to augment the statue with a plaque detailing Colston’s crimes was agreed in principle, but then the Society of Merchant Venturers tried to water it down and local Conservatives threatened direct action to remove any such plaque! We had the honest and open debate and the protesters have now implemented a solution that the local public is happy with.