Measuring emotional work in college teaching

My institution requires a Scholarly Activities Report every year, which includes subheadings for research, teaching, and service. There is no heading for pastoral work — indeed, pastoral work is so unrecognized officially that I don’t know if there is a word for it (“pastoral” is the word they use in Britain; I think ‘mentoring’ is the nearest equivalent in the US, but, for example, the only official recognition of ‘mentoring’ for undergraduates my institution has is an award for mentoring undergraduates specifically as researchers, which is not what I’m talking about here). But pastoral work is an essential component of keeping the enterprise moving — helping prevent students from dropping out, helping them deal with the stresses that inhibit their learning, or distract or demotivate them, and just sometimes being a friendly supportive presence at the edge of their lives.
Of course at American universities over time faculty outsourced a lot of pastoral work to student services professionals. And some of the work – mental health counseling, financial aid counseling, and some academic advising – is so specialized that it would be inefficient for faculty to learn the relevant knowledge and skills.[1] But faculty still have a lot of pastoral work to do – typically, on a residential campus, a teacher is the main adult that a student regularly interacts with, and is the best placed employee to notice if something is going wrong, at least when it is affecting academic performance. And teaching is an intimate activity: successful teaching requires a certain level of individualization and mind-reading that inevitably requires and results in getting to know the student somewhat, and in healthy relationships of that kind students are at least somewhat liable to seek support beyond the academic. If this wasn’t happening at all something would be seriously wrong. And if it is happening, it is time-consuming.
We all know that pastoral work is gendered. I’m not sure how we know it: I haven’t done a detailed search for studies, but it seems to be one of those things that we all know anecdotally. (If someone can give my some citations, I’d be grateful). But if we don’t recognize it as work, then it is just another unrecognized thing that women do more of than men. So how would you recognize it?
That’s quite hard to do, because a lot of pastoral work is private in nature. I am not going to list, on my Scholarly Activities Report, the names of students who have talked with me about problems they have to deal with, or calculate the amount of time we have spent talking together about them. I’m not even going to list their problems without their names. Even counting them – well, I can’t be bothered, though I am not sure that is generally the right attitude. And there’s a huge difference between chatting with an otherwise thriving student who has come from the careers office in tears because the careers officer was a jerk to her (why on earth did the careers officer do that? That was a weird one) and trying to convince a student who is addicted to alcohol, sex, and xanax, having undergone a serious trauma that other 19 year-olds aren’t especially well equipped to help her deal with, to see a proper professional (“If I wanted to see a counselor, why would I be here talking to you?”).
What I decided to do on my most recent report was specify the number of students for whom I have written letters of recommendation (for scholarships, internships, jobs, graduate school, professional schools, etc). I suspect that, at least at my university, where students have little sense of entitlement, and find it hard to ask for letters of recommendation, this would be a not-terrible proxy for the amount of pastoral work professors do. In order to ask you to write a letter most students have to have developed a level of comfort with you that would dispose them to approach you with their needs if they had them. It’s a signal of one’s emotional availability. (One former student said recently that she remembers having a moment of horror in which “I realized that if anything went seriously wrong you were the only person on campus I could come to; and then I realized that if anything went seriously wrong for my roommate [whom at that stage I hadn’t met] I’d have to make her come to you too, because she didn’t have anyone”. In the end I wrote letters of recommendation for both her and the roommate (after I got to know her, obviously)).
I strongly suspect that the letters of recommendation criterion would reflect the gendered division of pastoral work in universities: it would be very interesting if it doesn’t. The evidence for my conjecture is entirely anecdotal so maybe not at all reliable – I always ask students who their other letter writers are, and they are very disproportionately women [2] (Even the many students in STEM who ask me for letters for Medical School – there’s another story here about why it is so many of those students know professors outside their major better than professors inside their major).
I’ll add a coda. For people who think the student:teacher ratio make it unreasonable to expect faculty to do any of this emotional labour, take a look at the student:teacher ratio that your institution advertises. The ratio it specifies might be misleading about the actual student experience (during a class in which I mentioned the student:teacher ratio this last spring one of the students stared at me and exclaimed, referring to the teachers, “where are they all?”), but it’s not actually false.
[1] People sometimes observe that so many more of our students have mental health problems than in their day. To which the response in my head is i) “how do you know that; were you conducting high quality surveys of mental health when you were in college?” and ii) “if so maybe that’s because students with mental health problems don’t have to drop out now as they did in your day”.
[2] Looking at my list of letters I see they are disproportionately for female students, which doesn’t surprise me given who takes my classes. Maybe male students ask men, and female students ask women, but i) we have considerably more female students than male students and ii) the men who ask me also report having mainly asked women.
Kenny Easwaran 06.19.20 at 7:15 pm
I don’t specifically recall noting the gender ratio among authors of recommendation letters I read while on graduate admissions committees, but it seems like a natural place to check for this hypothesis. Just looking through five applications from the last year I saw 4 letters by women and 11 by men, which isn’t obviously different from the gender ratio among philosophy faculty.
Alan White 06.19.20 at 8:45 pm
“Pastoral” is exactly the word needed here. In my career at my own UW small campus, such work certainly encompassed writing all sorts of recommendations–for work, for scholarships and fellowships, admission to grad programs (mostly law and medicine for me), and so on–but my institution encouraged reporting the number every year on my Faculty Activity Report. I know I wrote on average about a half-dozen a year (looking back on my last 10 FARs), so that adds up across a near 40 year career. I always made myself available, and frequently mentioned to my best students (and not only the best academically but hard workers) that they could count on me for that. As for gender? Only the standouts come to mind (who I know went on to career excellence), and most of those were women.
But I’d also wish to chime in that I think a professor’s role is pastoral in those wider emotional ways your OP mentions. Developing a rapport is easy enough for really talented students, but the real challenge is doing that with those who demonstrate in one way or another that they have struggles that adversely affect their education. Sometimes your own encouragement is enough; sometimes encouraging them to seek further counseling is necessary. And it takes lots of experience and reflection to develop such counseling skills. For me I had a start in my undergrad training when I was literally going to become a pastor–before philosophy grabbed me and superseded any concern about there really being a caring god to represent. Now fortunately there are training programs for faculty to help them recognize and respond to the emotional difficulties their students face. I strongly urge faculty to take as much advantage of those as they can.
And may I say Harry that I deeply appreciate your work on topics like these that many might take as peripheral to pedagogy, but you clearly see as part of its nucleus.
M Caswell 06.19.20 at 10:50 pm
“If this wasn’t happening at all something would be seriously wrong.”
Strikes me that some, but not all students might benefit from discussing personal issues with a faculty member, but that all students can benefit from contact with faculty outside of class hours. The stat I’d like to see is non-class contact hours, per student and per faculty member. Only some of this time, of course, would count as pastoral.
ph 06.19.20 at 11:04 pm
Hi Harry, while I generally agree with you in principle, you make no distinction between faculty who do the majority of the teaching in most institutions – adjuncts – those who do far less. I teach the fewest number of classes I’ve ever taught this term – 14 ninety-minute classes with no TA, and do all the admin. etc.
You raise a great point re counsellors sometimes not doing a good job. Perhaps because student services has become a career path for racial justice hacks who are well-trained in raising student awareness of systemic racism, and perhaps less-skilled in psychology, psychological assessment, and therapy.
My own position is that efforts to eradicate sin (the current one being R-ism) are having the usual and entirely predictable effects – alienation, guilt, shame, isolation, and the sense that one’s problems/imperfections are overwhelming, proof of mortal sin, and in most cases curable only with a prolonged series of therapeutic personality reconstruction interventions. See ‘gay-therapy’ etc. etc. etc.
I was first drawn to the great work done at CT when I became aware of the efforts of David Horowitz of FrontPage infamy to get Michael Berube and others fired from their jobs for teaching ‘bad ideas.’ You’ve been on that list, too, Harry, I believe. Guilty of promoting thought crime. Henry did exactly the right thing when he stood up for the right of Glenn Reynolds (et al) to publish what he likes with no threat to his academic career.
The atmosphere created in colleges over the last decade is a petrie dish for mental illnesses of various kinds – for professors, as much as students. Those with strong social networks and belief systems can normally survive.
Moreover, the legacy news media and social media has subjected the public to four years of constant crisis ‘we’re living in a state of fascism’; ‘climate change will kill us all’; ‘silence is violence’; ‘our president is a Russian agent’; ‘only the CIA and FBI can save us’; ‘ten-year olds are guilty of systemic racism’ with the result that those who imbibe this poison feel understandably stressed and unhappy.
Rather than question the veracity of these claims, in many cases university professors and administrations blithely and uncritically parrot these questionable and highly contentious assertions as fact, and ‘settled’ science. Those who do dissent too often understand they’ll be punished, shamed, at the very least.
Dissent is regarded as proof of racism and/or mental illness. Now, with all sincere respect, you suggest that already overburdened instructors are expected to somehow make sense of all this for students in addition to teaching 14 classes a week? I have to say that takes rare nerve and a very un-Harry Brighouse insensitivity to both detail and the facts on the ground. Given the level of moral guilt and shame being heaped on teacher and student alike these days I’m amazed so many retain their equanimity.
Perhaps because many of us just see much of they current zeitgeist as silliness, a grift. Perhaps we just get along until we can escape the clutches of the institutional preachers spreading the shame.
As we discussed in our last exchange and in your OP here. Treating students as people from the outset helps make everything better. Providing students with professionally equipped and trained mental health counsellors who can help students feel better about their successes and the advantages they possess, instead of an indoctrination and ‘pastoral preachers’ doing the opposite, might be a good place to start.
We’ve never lived at at time where so few live in poverty, and where so many have the agency and resources to build great lives for themselves and the communities we share. Maybe focusing on the good we all do – all of us – and making that the staple of the shared university experience might help all of us, students and faculty especially, feel better about the world we share.
Donald A. Coffin 06.20.20 at 12:55 am
I would add that there’s a lot of similar work being done in high schools (I’m particularly close to 2 HS teachers–a cousin who teaches Latin and a very dear friend who teaches HS courses in a number of “business” topics) and elementary schools. And little or none of that activity really gets counted as of value.
PatinIowa 06.20.20 at 1:01 am
Just came in from a memorial service for a former student who was three hours from graduation when they died. I was there as much for the other students in our relatively small major as I was for them or for my personal sorrow. Several of my colleagues showed, I’m proud to say.
We’re a Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies/Social Justice department. Often, when I’m talking to a student, we’re talking about “pastoral” stuff, their struggles with … well … all of it. At the very same time, we’re talking about systems and institutions and cultures of oppression, and the intellectual work of what they’ve chosen to study has a very direct and immediate connection with the financial, psychological, institutional (and on and on) barriers they’re encountering.
So, the answer that may be in front of us when we ask the question, “Why would the careers officer treat you so badly?” is sometimes, “Probably because I’m a Black, queer, and a woman.” And the next step may be, “You know anyone who is running you down that way is full of shit, right?” Or it might be, “Let’s see how Audre Lorde described what just happened?”
In these moments it’s hard work to disentangle the work of nurture and support from the intellectual work of abstraction and analysis. That said, sometimes it leads to brilliant insights (theirs) and transformative learning (theirs and mine). While it’s exhausting, especially for young, pre-tenure folk, it seems to me there’s less of a sense of alienation involved in that kind of work, and alienation strikes me as another kind of emotional labor altogether.
I suspect this is true in other humanities departments, especially things like literature and creative writing, to say nothing of African-American Studies, Latinx Studies, and others.
I’d like to see more recognition in P&T for my pre-tenure colleagues for this labor, and a better administrative understanding of how it intertwines with the critical and theoretical aims of university education, especially for undergrads.