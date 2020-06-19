Measuring emotional work in college teaching

My institution requires a Scholarly Activities Report every year, which includes subheadings for research, teaching, and service. There is no heading for pastoral work — indeed, pastoral work is so unrecognized officially that I don’t know if there is a word for it (“pastoral” is the word they use in Britain; I think ‘mentoring’ is the nearest equivalent in the US, but, for example, the only official recognition of ‘mentoring’ for undergraduates my institution has is an award for mentoring undergraduates specifically as researchers, which is not what I’m talking about here). But pastoral work is an essential component of keeping the enterprise moving — helping prevent students from dropping out, helping them deal with the stresses that inhibit their learning, or distract or demotivate them, and just sometimes being a friendly supportive presence at the edge of their lives.

Of course at American universities over time faculty outsourced a lot of pastoral work to student services professionals. And some of the work – mental health counseling, financial aid counseling, and some academic advising – is so specialized that it would be inefficient for faculty to learn the relevant knowledge and skills.[1] But faculty still have a lot of pastoral work to do – typically, on a residential campus, a teacher is the main adult that a student regularly interacts with, and is the best placed employee to notice if something is going wrong, at least when it is affecting academic performance. And teaching is an intimate activity: successful teaching requires a certain level of individualization and mind-reading that inevitably requires and results in getting to know the student somewhat, and in healthy relationships of that kind students are at least somewhat liable to seek support beyond the academic. If this wasn’t happening at all something would be seriously wrong. And if it is happening, it is time-consuming.

We all know that pastoral work is gendered. I’m not sure how we know it: I haven’t done a detailed search for studies, but it seems to be one of those things that we all know anecdotally. (If someone can give my some citations, I’d be grateful). But if we don’t recognize it as work, then it is just another unrecognized thing that women do more of than men. So how would you recognize it?

That’s quite hard to do, because a lot of pastoral work is private in nature. I am not going to list, on my Scholarly Activities Report, the names of students who have talked with me about problems they have to deal with, or calculate the amount of time we have spent talking together about them. I’m not even going to list their problems without their names. Even counting them – well, I can’t be bothered, though I am not sure that is generally the right attitude. And there’s a huge difference between chatting with an otherwise thriving student who has come from the careers office in tears because the careers officer was a jerk to her (why on earth did the careers officer do that? That was a weird one) and trying to convince a student who is addicted to alcohol, sex, and xanax, having undergone a serious trauma that other 19 year-olds aren’t especially well equipped to help her deal with, to see a proper professional (“If I wanted to see a counselor, why would I be here talking to you?”).

What I decided to do on my most recent report was specify the number of students for whom I have written letters of recommendation (for scholarships, internships, jobs, graduate school, professional schools, etc). I suspect that, at least at my university, where students have little sense of entitlement, and find it hard to ask for letters of recommendation, this would be a not-terrible proxy for the amount of pastoral work professors do. In order to ask you to write a letter most students have to have developed a level of comfort with you that would dispose them to approach you with their needs if they had them. It’s a signal of one’s emotional availability. (One former student said recently that she remembers having a moment of horror in which “I realized that if anything went seriously wrong you were the only person on campus I could come to; and then I realized that if anything went seriously wrong for my roommate [whom at that stage I hadn’t met] I’d have to make her come to you too, because she didn’t have anyone”. In the end I wrote letters of recommendation for both her and the roommate (after I got to know her, obviously)).

I strongly suspect that the letters of recommendation criterion would reflect the gendered division of pastoral work in universities: it would be very interesting if it doesn’t. The evidence for my conjecture is entirely anecdotal so maybe not at all reliable – I always ask students who their other letter writers are, and they are very disproportionately women [2] (Even the many students in STEM who ask me for letters for Medical School – there’s another story here about why it is so many of those students know professors outside their major better than professors inside their major).

I’ll add a coda. For people who think the student:teacher ratio make it unreasonable to expect faculty to do any of this emotional labour, take a look at the student:teacher ratio that your institution advertises. The ratio it specifies might be misleading about the actual student experience (during a class in which I mentioned the student:teacher ratio this last spring one of the students stared at me and exclaimed, referring to the teachers, “where are they all?”), but it’s not actually false.

[1] People sometimes observe that so many more of our students have mental health problems than in their day. To which the response in my head is i) “how do you know that; were you conducting high quality surveys of mental health when you were in college?” and ii) “if so maybe that’s because students with mental health problems don’t have to drop out now as they did in your day”.

[2] Looking at my list of letters I see they are disproportionately for female students, which doesn’t surprise me given who takes my classes. Maybe male students ask men, and female students ask women, but i) we have considerably more female students than male students and ii) the men who ask me also report having mainly asked women.