Teaching in person under physical distancing constraints.

My plan is to teach in person in the Fall.[1] Three classes: a small class for training TAs; a 10-person class (cap is 15, but for reasons that will become apparent I will not be recruiting to the cap) on teaching and learning; a 30-person upper level ethics class. All will be taught under strict social distancing rules (6 feet) and with everyone required to wear masks. [Needless to say, by September perhaps everything will be online anyway, and, regardless, we’ll have to be prepared to go online at the flick of a switch].
So. How will that work? For now, I’ve requested an additional timeslot for the 30-person class, so that I can do the following: one 75-minute meeting a week with all 30 of them which is more lecture/Q&A than I generally like, and then split the students into 2 groups of 15, each of which meets for a more discussion-intensive meeting. Still — even with 15 students it will be a huge challenge to run a discussion under social distancing rules with masks.
The best resource I’ve come across so far in helping think about the problem is this excellent post by Derek Bruff. He’s considering blended classes (in which some students are videoconferencing into the classroom, and others are in person in the classroom), but the suggestions also seem feasible with all-in-person classes. I have not been an enthusiast for the fishbowl in person, just because I tend to be in crowded rooms with poor acoustics and the moving around of chairs and tables makes it awkward. Well — that won’t be a problem this semester! and I can see fishbowls working well. I’m also considering a variant on his suggestion about pair work — Split the class in two, move them to opposite walls, and make them do the pair work by phone with the person they are standing opposite.
I’m going to be on a team to work up suggestions for our campus this fall. (My college’s team on online teaching already reported, and the results, which I think are both excellent and very well presented, are here). The challenge is that, as far as I know, nobody has actually taught under these conditions before. [2] I’m hoping that we will be allowed to convene groups of students sometime in the summer, go into classrooms and find out how things would actually work (and make films to illustrate various strategies for colleagues).
I would really appreciate other resources and suggestions!
[1] Our campus decided to move all large classes online for the Fall, and that the smaller classes would be split between online and in-person (with all classes online after Thanksgiving). Instructors don’t choose their mode of delivery, but my department at least has been able to match instructors preferences with modes pretty well (I was struck by how many colleagues said they would prefer to teach in one mode, but would accommodate to the needs of the department). Being reasonably fit, under 60, and, frankly, missing my students, I volunteered to teach in person.
[2] I have found exactly one picture of college teaching during the 1918-19 flu, and the students are all wearing masks, but are not physically distanced. Even if I’m wrong and plenty of physical distanced instruction during that pandemic, I’m guessing there’s limited social science about it.
oldster 07.03.20 at 2:38 pm
When I was a young man, I enjoyed rude good health, and had no intuitive feeling for the needs of the disabled. Time has made me less jejune.
The new prevalence of masks has brought home to me that I have been supplementing my failing hearing with an increase in (unconscious) lip-reading. Losing the visual cues has exacerbated my deafness.
So: what does the COVID-safe classroom do for lip-readers?
DCA 07.03.20 at 2:57 pm
The 1918 photo makes an interesting point: the challenge in classrooms (oldster’s comment duly noted) is the distancing not the masking. But do we know how important distancing is if there is masking, particularly masking done with some level of standards? (E.g., multi cloth layers not just a bandanna). And what about upping the airflow, and doing as little recirculating as possible? This might make for some hotter/colder classrooms, but maybe that tradeoff is worth it.
It has seemed to me, throughout, that the details of airborne transmission (including from mouth to air) have gotten relatively little study, and as a result we are overly reliant on simple rules. Perhaps this is because this topic is mostly a physics and engineering problem, not a medical one. The evidence, so far, from the demonstrations is that outdoors, with masks, transmission is not that high even with close spacing.
Adrian 07.03.20 at 3:01 pm
I’d suggest asking the students to wear masks with clear windows if they can. A lot of people who don’t think of themselves as deaf or hard-of-hearing use a bit of lip-reading to boost their hearing (or their auditory processing in noisy environments.)
I mean things like this
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B3JGW68?tag=duckduckgo-d-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1
I’ve also seen medical-looking masks with a narrower clear window. I’m not sure those are washable/reusable.
Chetan Murthy 07.03.20 at 3:14 pm
The purpose of masks is to reduce the spread of aerosols. And the simulations (and measurements) we’ve seen, show that they do so, by reducing the -distance- that aerosols spread from a speaker/singer/breathing-person. This is good. But
(a) a mask does only some limited good in capturing those micro-droplets in its fabric
(b) a mask that doesn’t have fabric (but a clear window) might be less-effective at doing so?
In any case, I recall that masks seemed to -retard- the velocity of breath/sneeze/etc and also to cause some of the gusts to go up-and-down, instead of -outward-. The opshot of all this is, that in an enclosed space, I don’t quite see how masks help as much, as outside. Because whereas ontside, even on a calm day there is a constant replacement of the surrounding air (as well as sunlight which degrades the virus), indoors there is neither of these. And from what I have read, many buildings are not designed to only bring in fresh air, rather than recirculating air (b/c more energy-efficient that way).
“Distancing” indoors seems to be about two things: (1) get outside of the range of droplets and (reduced b/c masks) aerosol clouds, and (2) reduce the number/density of aerosol-producers (== people). But the longer a group of people stay in an enclosed space, the higher the density of aerosols: those suckers can hang around in the air for hours, and from what I remember reading, they’re contagious for hours, too.
It seems profoundly unwise to subject older people (== “teachers”) to these contagious conditions that might kill them, even with masks and social distancing. And only a little less unwise, to subject young people to the possibility of maiming infections.