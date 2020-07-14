Thoughts about school openings

The first is thought is just this: Gina’s post about parents and teachers prompted me to notice that I never posted about the white paper that Jake Fay, Meira Levinson, Tatiana Geron, Allison Stevens and I wrote for the Safra Center for Ethics series on the pandemic. Here’s the abstract:

Along with the economy and health care system, schools are an essential third pillar in promoting community resilience and rebuilding communities’ physical, economic, emotional, social, and cultural health in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Schools serve as sites and sources of community resilience in five distinct ways: they distribute social welfare services, promote human development, care for children, provide stable employment, and strengthen democratic solidarity. Yet long-term physical school closures—along with impending budget cuts driven by cratering state and local economies and tax revenues—make it extremely difficult for schools to perform any of these roles. We recommend three steps for restoring schools’ capacities to support community resilience. First, state and district leaders should set metrics for achieving access and equity in each of the five roles that schools play, not just in academic achievement. Second, to establish these metrics, policymakers should develop or strengthen mechanisms to engage diverse community voices, as local community members often best understand the specific ways in which their own schools support or impede community resilience. Finally, Congress should allocate significant increases in federal funding to support public schools and districts for at least the next two years; these allocations should include strong supports for high-needs districts in particular.

The second thing is less a thought than a request for the economists.

In the numerous pieces I have read about the effects of the pandemic on schooling and the path to reopening schools there’s a lot of focus on safety (as there should be) and a lot of focus on the stress on parents of having children at home (and on children of being at home), but I haven’t seen estimates of the long term economic costs of having schools closed. If you close school for a day or two (snow days), or even for a week (one of my secondary schools basically went dead for a week during the local factory annual holiday which was, absurdly, in termtime, and families would just take their kids to Butlins or whatever) the learning loss is, presumably, relatively easy to make up if you really want to. But at some point in April it became clear that schools in the US (and around the world) would be closed for months. Authorities, schools, and individual teachers varied in how well they delivered online courses but…. while I understand that in principle online learning can happen, if someone tried to show that average learning loss for this period was less than 50% I would ask them what bridge they expected me to buy. In fact, I’d be surprised if students outside the top decile of the income distribution have learned as much as 25% of what we’d normally expect. If, as seems likely, this continues into the Fall (many districts in the US are talking about having students attend school at 50% of the time or less – I don’t know what is going on in other countries, and would be interested to hear), we looking at an entire generation of 4-18 year-olds having 4, 6, 8, 12 months or even more, of learning less than half what they usually would, with no real plans to make that up. The loss in terms of the pool of human capital seems very large. Can somebody estimate it?

A related thought is something I find unnerving about the rhetoric coming from district leaderships and other defenders of public schools in the US. If you are anxious about re-opening, it is rhetorically sensible, in the short term, not to talk about learning loss — you can pretend that costs of remaining closed are small, because that removes one of the weighty reasons for reopening them. In the long term, though, de-emphasizing learning loss strikes me as very risky. If you encourage the public to think that you think that kids don’t need to go to school to learn, that may well come back to bite you when you are insisting on how important public schools are, that they need more money, that class sizes should be small, that we need to invest in them, etc. Maybe the calculation is that all parents do, now, understand that teaching children is something that only specially skilled professionals can do (which, presumably, they do). But many taxpayers are not parents, and many parents are pissed at the schools for this pretence — it makes the leaders sound as if they really are clueless, and may undermine trust in their ability to manage well. [1]

Chatting to Gina about all this before she made her post, she asked whether, in the light of my somewhat panicky thoughts about learning loss, and how little it has been emphasized by the usual defenders of public schools, I thought she was being too soft on teachers.

So the final thought is just this: no, I don’t think she was being too soft on teachers. We don’t know what teachers and their representatives would be saying if they had any reason to believe that anyone (from the President down to the school board or even in some cases down to the building leadership) was interested in their wellbeing, and had a clue what they were doing. The contrast is with my own situation. My workplace is going to have in-person teaching on a moderate scale in the Fall. I’ve been involved in planning for this, and, while I realize, of course, that we might all be back online by the end of September, and while I also realize that the campus leaders of my institution might be making strategic and factual errors in the planning, and it might all go wrong, and that teaching in person is assuming some risk, I also have complete confidence that my campus leadership:

has an excellent track record of managing the institution.

is not guided by dogma or ideology.

is concerned with, and skilled at, balancing the interests of students, instructional staff, researchers, support staff, and service employees, and the public interest.

will not make decisions grounded in self-interest, and anyway their self-interest is entirely bound up in the success of the institution.

is highly literate when it comes to interpreting complex scientific and social scientific advice

will follow through: if my leaders announce that they will do something, they will do it. So, for example, whatever promises they make about hygiene, or testing, or the availability of masks, or whatever, will be kept.

I am lucky to have a campus leadership like that, and lucky to know that’s what they’re like (these are people I have worked with for a long time, some of them very closely). I would guess that only a very small proportion of teachers in the US know that they have leaders like that, partly because I would guess that quite a small proportion actually do have leaders like that. In order to have the level of trust that I do in my leadership, a teacher has to believe that their building leadership (principals) and their district leadership (the superintendent’s team) and the majority of their school board members are like that. In fact, looking at the district where my children have attended school, I can identify one out of the current seven school board members, nobody in the central office leadership, and maybe two of the 7 head principals my children’s schools have had as meeting most of those criteria. For many, probably most, teachers, they can’t possibly trust, for example, that basic hygiene will be taken care of, let alone that there will be reasonable supplies of masks, or that they will be backed up if they demand that children not wearing masks are excluded or…. well, anything else really.

[1] There’s some parallel here with elite colleges and universities, the promotional materials for which emphasize the importance and educational value of the residential experience and of student-teacher contact. The many such institutions that will have online-only teaching in the fall are going to have to really figure out how to make student-teacher contact online meaningful, which is a huge challenge (and will demand a lot of teacher time, much more than many are used to giving).