Why a Job Guarantee will require higher taxation

Ever since I wrote Work for All with Australian MP John Langmore back in 1994, I’ve been pushing the idea that a path to full employment requires an expansion of publicly provided services. For about the same length of time, Bill Mitchell (also an Australian economostO has been putting forward similar (but not identical) proposals. At some point in this process, Bill became one of the advocates of what’s called Modern Monetary Theory, which makes the point that taxes don’t (directly) “fund” public expenditure. Rather, they ensure that the total demand for goods and services (for consumption and investment) don’t exceed the productive capacity of the economy, thereby generating inflation.
This reframing raises the question: does a Job Guarantee require higher taxation? The answer, using MMT reasoning, is “Almost certainly, yes”.
Suppose the economy initially has two groups of workers, employed and unemployed. Employed workers produce some quantity of marketed goods and services, as well as freely provided public services. They receive a wage, while unemployed workers get a (low) benefit. As well as workers, there are people receiving profits, interest and so on.
Now we introduce a Job Guarantee in which all unemployed workers are hired, at the minimum wage or more, to produce public services (say, extra contact tracing for pandemics), that would otherwise not be provided. The newly employed workers spend their wages (over and above previous benefits) on marketed goods and services. But where are these goods and services to come from? It can only be from reducing the consumption of those who are already receiving wages or other market incomes. Shifting the consumption to public use is the job of taxation (alternatively, the government could cut existing services, freeing the workers there to produce market goods and services, but I won’t explore this).
We can refine this a bit by allowing for a multiplier effect. Instead of employing all the previously unemployed workers, the Job Guarantee would only need to employ some. Their demand would increase employment in the market sector, providing jobs for the remaining unemployed workers. But it would still be the case that the additional output of marketed goods and services from those workers would be less than the total wage being paid to all formerly unemployed workers. The only exception is in situations where the unemployment benefit is very high relative to the minimum wage, so that the extra consumption of all the newly employed workers is less than the extra output of those who go to work in the market sector.
That doesn’t mean a Job Guarantee is a bad idea. The newly employed workers would be better off, and those already employed would get additional services in return for their higher taxes. But this isn’t a free lunch. As Oliver Wendell Holmes put it, taxes are what we pay for civilised society.
Fake Dave 08.01.20 at 6:12 am
This seems to be related to the distinction between Social Democracy and Democratic Socialism. SD is basically a welfare state or “war on poverty” ethos where everyone gets to be “middle class” but some are more middling than others while DS is about creating an entirely classless society. People who don’t acknowledge the distinction presumably view slogans like “eat the rich” and “abolish billionaires” as empty posturing (which they certainly can be), but there’s a long running intellectual debate about whether you can actually end poverty without abolishing the commensurate hoarding of wealth.
It’s probably worth distinguishing between “poverty” and “impoverishment” as well. Poverty is the simple lack of resources (the Sahara is very poor in water) while impoverishment is the misappropriation of resources away from certain classes (ie privatizing and price gauging Bolivia’s otherwise adequate water supply). The poverty framing inappropriately naturalizes inequality while the impoverishment framing risks turning economics into a zero-sum game with clear winners and losers when it’s never that simple. If you think absolute poverty is a bigger problem, you’re likely place a lot of faith in “uplifting” programs like public education, subsidized food/shelter/healthcare, and job creation. If you think that impoverishment is the bigger problem, then your goal has to be (p)redistribution of resources directly from the wealthy to the poor through progressive taxes, land reform, reparations, etc. Otherwise the rich and powerful will surely stay that way and exploitation will continue in one form or another. It’s equality of opportunity vs. equality of outcome.
It seems to me like either course could eventually get us to a “post-scarcity” Star Trek utopia (which is why the “is the Federation Communist?” debate is pointless). Both SD and DS probably require some form of job guarantee, but what it would look like in practice would be very different. A socialist job guarantee would likely have to include some strong rules on what jobs people weren’t allowed to have as most rent-seeking and marketeering jobs are essentially non-productive and exist to redirect wealth toward the top. If you’re a social Democrat who believes in genuine wealth creation, however, that’s all fine because you can just keep uplifting the poor until everyone is rich. I’ll leave it to individuals to decide which way is more right. Remember though, that serfdom was also a sort of “job guarantee” right up until it wasn’t.