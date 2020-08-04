Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson – Let Them Eat Tweets

Below, a review essay on Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson’s most recent book, “Let Them Eat Tweets: How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality.” The essay tries to highlight and explain the political science arguments behind the book, and the kinds of political science research that would be needed to properly build out the agenda that the book implies.

Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson’s most recent book describes in succession a dilemma, a path and a trap. The dilemma is one that they argue faces conservative parties in general. The path is the response of the US Republican party to this dilemma. And the trap is the self-reinforcing nature of that path, impelling the party along a trajectory where the choices look increasingly grim, for the party, but much more so for the country as a whole.

Hacker and Pierson draw their description of the “Conservative Dilemma” from Daniel Ziblatt’s work on nineteenth century conservative parties, generalizing and extending his basic idea. The conservative dilemma is straightforward: conservatism is not likely to be a politically popular cause in a democracy. Conservatism is the political movement that represents the interests of those who have against those who have not. When a country democratizes, conservatism reflects the interests of the old propertied class – the landed gentry and its allies in the United Kingdom; the Junker aristocracy in Prussia. So why should a majority ever vote for a party that represents the interests of the propertied minority?

As Ziblatt argued, nineteenth and early twentieth century European conservative parties found out that the way to attract public support was to combine nationalism for the masses with wealth protection for the rich. This could go in one of two ways. In the nineteenth century United Kingdom, the forces of nationalism, religion and tradition were both “mobilized and contained.” In other words, they played an important role in politics – but were mostly channeled through democratic structures (Hacker and Pierson do refer in passing to the agitation around Irish Home Rule, when conservatives tacitly encouraged military dissension and armed revolt to keep Ireland in the Union). In Germany, it didn’t work out that way. Germany united in the nineteenth century around the Prussian model of conservative nationalism, and in the twentieth century, conservatives encouraged virulent demagoguery, leading to a death spiral that engulfed them and the country, paving the way for Nazi dictatorship.

Hacker and Pierson argue that modern US conservatives as represented by the Republican Party face their own version of this dilemma – how to attract mass support for an agenda of cutting taxes for rich people? Furthermore, the dilemma has gotten ever more vexing as US economic inequality has increased, so that the interests of the Republican party’s clients and ordinary voters clash ever more. This, then is the engine that they argue has driven US Republicans ever further to the extremes. If they want to get their agenda through, they need popular support, and the best way to generate that support is through fostering division and extremism, amplifying the beliefs of a sufficient number of voters that their way of life is under threat from un-American, irreligious people who want to destroy their traditions. Plutocratic populism – the key phenomenon that they set out to analyze – is precisely a welding of a plutocratic agenda with populist rhetoric.

The book however, is not just applied Ziblatt. It argues that US Republicans have responded in some quite particular ways, which reflect how party politics work in the US. Specifically, the Republican model has involved what might be described as outrage outsourcing. The Republican party itself is organizationally weak (from passing discussion, it is clear that Hacker and Pierson are sympathetic to Schlozman and Rosenfeld’s hollow party account). Hence, the importance of the National Rifle Association, religious conservatives and Fox News, as key organizers in the Republican coalition. The NRA’s strength comes from mobilizing its members around the fear that their guns will be taken away from them. Religious conservative organizations and churches similarly have turned abortion into a mobilizing cause, while Fox News actively helped organize the Tea Party movement (although Gabriel Sherman’s book suggests that even Ailes was nervous about this), and creates a general climate of outrage and fear.

This means that Republicans depend on organizations that are outside their control. While Hacker and Pierson don’t dwell on this, there is an implicit parallel between their diagnosis of the current situation of the Republican party, and that of conservatives in Weimar Germany: both are structurally weak groupings that came to rely on extremists that they could not themselves keep in check.

This has created the trap. Hacker and Pierson identify feedback loops through which the current Republican model has become a self-reinforcing set of pathologies. One is a feedback loop between wealth inequality and Republican electoral strategy. In their description:

Republicans’ electoral fortunes, their ability to recruit candidates, their activist cadre, their party organizations – all required escalating sums of money and the efforts of savvy institution-builders. As inequality grew rapidly, business groups and the donor class had these in abundance. In turn, Republicans had the power to deliver favorable policies – and to demand in return that those who benefited operate as team players rather than free agents.

Another feedback loop is the reliance on outside organizations to mobilize voters. Parties can often benefit from a certain degree of ambiguity – creative interpretation of core values allow them to build coalitions of voters whose actual preferences clash. It is hard for a party that has effectively outsourced core parts of its identity to extreme-hugging groups such as the NRA to maintain that kind of ambiguity. Thus, the Republican party finds itself having to double down on the extreme demands of its dominant groups in ways that are likely to repel groups that might otherwise have been attracted into its coalition.

Together such feedback loops are leading the Republican party to focus on catering for extremists and plutocrats rather than redefining itself to attract new constituencies. The Republican party could have attracted Latinos, if its commitments to the political extremes, and to its plutocratic funders had not made it effectively impossible to do so. The fundamental problem of the Republican party is that its electoral strategy, policy commitments and core support are both mutually supportive and politically pathological – they mean that its response to the Conservative Dilemma will become increasingly ineffective over time. The economic agenda of the Republican party is becoming ever more unattractive to voters, and ever more difficult to push through by using fear and outrage as a mobilizing strategy.

This suggests that the Republican party can move in one of two directions. Either it can redefine itself so as to respond to the demands of a democratic system, that requires it to assemble majorities to get elected. This would require it to escape the trap, and begin figuring out how to appeal to voters in non-pathological ways. Alternatively, it can look to redefine the democratic system so as to better match the internal demands of its own internal coalition of plutocrats and rabble-rousers, by making it harder for majorities to displace Republican politicians. Hacker and Pierson emphasize that this doesn’t necessarily require a lapse into dictatorship – the existing Republican enthusiasm for countermajoritarianism through gerrymandering, making voting harder, court restrictions on reform and the like – can deliver plenty.

Hacker and Pierson’s book is a popular book for a popular audience, but it is clearly based on political science arguments. In particular, its approach builds on the historical institutionalism that they and others such as Kathy Thelen are closely identified with. On the one hand, history is crucial. On the other, it is crucial in a particular kind of way. Path dependence means that choices build on other choices and in turn are built on again so as to constrain people’s strategies. Part of what Hacker and Pierson want to do is to enable a healthier Republican party that somehow manages to escape its current path. They stress that these self-reinforcing pathologies were present in the Republican party long before Trump, and that Trump is a symptom rather than a major cause. But they also want to figure out a way to unwind them.

One of the questions that haunts the book is whether this could have been avoided. Put more abstractly, a path dependence account requires that multiple possible trajectories were possible at some point before one of these trajectories was chosen and became self-reinforcing. In Hacker and Pierson’s account:

Plutocratic populism was not inevitable. Other roads were possible as the struggle within the party over how to respond to America’s growing Latino population reveals. The path Republicans ended up taking emerged from a long series of choices by plutocrats, politicians and the party’s surrogates. Over time, that path narrowed, and many within the party ceased to see real alternatives to radicalizing their white voting base or rigging the electoral process. But other paths could have diminished resort to these dangerous temptations.

Broadening appeal to Latinos was one possible alternative. Hacker and Pierson also stress how Republicans worked to prevent an alternative path of non-plutocratic populism, in which African-Americans and poor white voters might have figured out their common interests at an even earlier era.

But it’s still hard to really pin these alternative stories down and figure out under which conditions those paths might have been chosen. One reason for this is that, as the above quote suggests, the book nearly exclusively focuses on the choices of Republicans and conservatives, depicting them as the unwitting architects of their own destiny. But these were not the only agents in American politics. At a minimum, Democrats’ choices too played into this – efforts to build that kind of coalition met sharp opposition within the Democratic party. One of the costs of focusing on the Conservative Dilemma is that it becomes harder to see how it interacts with other parties’ dilemmas, and their own solutions to those dilemmas, conducting to outcomes in a broader strategic space where no one party consistently dominates.

This also has implications for their understanding of Trump. Hacker and Pierson provide a top-down approach that focuses on the interests of sophisticated policy demanders – specifically the rich. Adapting Schumpeter, their position could be simplified as a claim that tax policy is the soul of the party, stripped of all misleading ideologies. The reason why the Republican party is as it is, is because of a kind of two step, where Republicans had to figure out a way to build support for a pro-rich agenda while wrongfooting their opponents, and realized that they could do this by mobilizing poorer white voters around race. Bottom up approaches instead tend to focus on the perceptions of less elite actors, and to emphasize the extent to which the Republican party has become a vehicle for the racism of many of its supporters.

Under Hacker and Pierson’s account, structural racism plays a crucial role, but as a set of popular biases that are mobilized by self-interested elites. This is very different from the kinds of crude arguments made by some centrist liberals, who suggest with greater or lesser degrees of openness, that the way for Democrats to win is to ditch the talk of identity, and figure out ways to bring white working class voters into the fold. Some of the difference lies in Hacker and Pierson’s sense that the urgent problems lie in the Republican party rather than the Democrats. Some lies in their understanding of path dependence – it is far harder to change things once a feedback loop has kicked in, so that a party’s strategy and voters’ choices and identity reinforce each other. Hacker and Pierson emphasize the opportunity costs of not changing for the Republican party – parties want to win elections above all. Yet there are also internal feedback loops – the Republican representatives that are least in danger of losing their seats are plausibly those who have most heavily bought into the existing set of bargains. As the Republican coalition is winnowed by losses, it may become more extreme rather than less.

Furthermore, the process through which Trump became the 2016 presidential candidate suggest that the elites are not nearly as in control as they would like to be. Hacker and Pierson emphasize how Trump was contained and tamed by the plutocracy – but he was not initially the plutocracy’s preferred candidate. They rightly push back against the bias of US political science towards a broad bottom up default assumption that candidates’ and party’s positions reflect the preferences of voters, but there are other kinds of bottom up forces too that intersect with the top down. Described more abstractly, we can expect feedback loops within parties too, as some candidates generate groups of activists whom they nurture, and who in turn nurture them.

Put even more abstractly: what we need, and what we don’t, so far as I know, have, is a really developed literature on parties as institutions, similar to the policies as institutions literature that Hacker and Pierson have pioneered in political science. I emphasize the words “so far as I know,” since there may be work out there that I am unfamiliar with. But my sense is that while the problems are coming into view, we don’t have a systematic understanding of them yet. We need to get away from top down versus bottom up to a better understanding of when effects become causes and vice versa– when top-down initiatives reshape the bottom, and when bottom up movements capture the understanding of elites, and how they intersect with each other. We also need a better understanding of the relationship between parties and the institutional ecologies that they inhabit, which likely involve similar feedback loops. Finally, we need a better sense of how party structures and political economy affect each other, along the lines of Kimberly Morgan’s work on Western Europe.

All of this is going to be especially hard for political scientists to figure out given current intellectual fashions. These kinds of causal loops play badly with standard identification strategies. Nonetheless, this kind of academic work is necessary to really figure out what is going on. One of the benefits of work such as Hacker and Pierson’s – which looks to apply political science arguments to major public problems – is that it shows us the gaps in our social science that we need to fill if we are going to do a better job of engaging in public debate.