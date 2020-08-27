On an objection to the idea of “white privilege”

The term “white privilege” has been getting a lot of play and a lot of pushback recently, for example, from Kenan Malik in this piece and there are some parallels in the writing of people like Adolph Reed who want to stress class-based solidarity over race. Often it isn’t clear what the basic objection from “class” leftists to the concept of “white privilege” is. Sometimes the objection seems to be a factual one: that no such thing exists or that insofar as there is something, then it is completely captured by claims about racism, so that the term “white privilege” is redundant. Alternatively, the objection is occasionally strategic or pragmatic: the fight for social justice requires an alliance that crosses racial and other identity boundaries and terms like “white privilege” sow division and make that struggle more difficult. These objections are, though, logically independent of one another: “white privilege” could be real, but invoking it could be damaging to the struggle; or it could be pragmatically useful for justice even if somewhat nebulous and explanatorily empty.

One particular type of argument is to deny that some white people enjoy privilege on the basis of noticing that some groups of white people suffer outcomes that are as bad or worse than non-white people on average or some non-white groups in particular. The claim is then that it is nonsensical to think of these white people as enjoying “white privilege”, or, indeed, any kind of privilege at all. But whatever the truth turns out to be about the explanatory usefulness of “white privilege”, I think these outcome-oriented assessments, sometimes based on slicing and dicing within racial or ethnic groups in ways that create artificial entities out of assemblages of demographic characteristics (white+rural+poor, for example), don’t ground a valid objection because they misconstrue what the privilege claim is about.



As I understand it, the “white privilege” claim sits best with a certain sort of metaphysics of the person, such that individuals have a range of characteristics, some of which are more natural and others more social, that confer a competitive advantage or disadvantage in a given environment, where that environment is constituted by a range of elements, including demographics, institutions, cultural practices, individual attitudes, and so forth. The claim is then that perceived whiteness confers a relative advantage on its bearer in a society where some combination of other facts holds true, where those other facts may include (and each to varying degrees) overt racism towards non-white people, or a perception of perceived phenotypical “whiteness” as the norm, or institutions that end up discriminating against non-white people because they reproduce existing patterns of advantage, etc.

If we understand “white privilege” in this frame, then it is easy to see that its possession (or lack) is entirely consistent with some non-white groups doing better than some white groups. So, take, for example, a group of non-white people of recent immigrant origin, which possesses a strong culture of parental ambition for children and set them alongside the demographicaly constructed assemblage of poor+white+rural, which perhaps turns out to be statistically associated with low levels of parental ambition for children. It may very well be that members of the first group do better, on average, than members of the second group. But is may also be the case that if we select a member from each group and make sure that they are identical on the full range of other characteristics (height, physical strength, gender, educational attainment, job experience), then the member of the white group will have an advantage in a job or college application over the non-white group.

Notice that what I’m doing here is just explaining that the objection based on average outcomes for demographic groups doesn’t hit the spot. I’m not establishing that, as a matter of fact, “white privilege” in the form I describe is a real thing, although I believe that it is. Also notice that the existence of “white privilege” is consistent with some people perceived as white suffering from analogous relative disadvantage on the basis of, for example, ethno-cultural characteristics that they possess, such as being seen as a redneck, hillbilly, foreigner, or in some contexts (such as 1980s Britain) coming from some towns or regions or having an accent there. It may also be unclear, for some individuals or groups, whether they enjoy white privilege or suffer from a lack of it (and this may change over time as they come to be seen as being or not being “white”).

Does “white privilege” add anything to the claim that we live in a racist society? I think it does, in a number of ways, even if the same ideas could be expressed or conveyed differently. First, the claim of “white privilege” is more clearly dissociated from claims about the individual attitudes of white people, even if the advantage white people enjoy often rests on people having such attitudes. Second, I think it better conveys a phenomenological sense of non-whiteness coming with an impediment in a racist society, of swimming against the current, of carrying a heavier load. White people who revile discrimination and overt racism may have thought that racism was therefore nothing to do with them without having a good sense of how things work comparatively to ease their path on the basis of perceived race. In an atmosphere of toxic social media exchanges perhaps the notion of “white privilege” can be used to sow division and spark white resentment, but in getting white people to see how others face obstacles they do not, it could also foster empathy and, more importantly, solidarity.