On a piece of bad reasoning about race and class

Most people interested in thinking about inequality, will have come across the dry and sarcastic saying from Anatole France that “In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread.” France shows us how the reality of class, economic inequality, makes a mockery of equality before the law because of the different real-life effects of the same law.
Now why is sleeping under bridges bad? Well, presumably, it is bad because it makes you more vulnerable to certain harms: exposure to the cold, or being beaten up by gangs of strangers. We can imagine a kind of objection to Anatole France, albeit a very obviously silly one. It would go like this: the thing we should really be concerned about is the harms that people are exposed to. And when we investigate we find no difference in those harms between rich people who sleep under bridges and poor people who sleep under bridges. (We can assume that a few rich people, inebriated after a night at their club, end up under bridges too). According to the silly objection, what we should concentrate on is the group of people who sleep under bridges: there’s a perfect match between membership of this group and those who suffer the harms, whereas it turns out that lots of poor people, because they never sleep under bridges, are not at risk of such harms.
It is a silly objection, and obviously so. And yet we come across something very similar in form in many arguments about race and class. There are harms reliably associated with low socio-economic status and those harms fall on people regardless of their race. Kerching! – it is claimed – race doesn’t matter in the explanation of those harms! But obviously, if being black increases your relative propensity of being sorted into a poor working-class group that is exposed to such harms, and if being white reduces your relative propensity of being so sorted, then race is actually a big part of the picture. Showing that, of those who are in a category that is strongly pre-selected for by race, harms were not associated with race, does not lead to the valid conclusion that those harms are not associated with race.
dePonySum
Who are some prominent, well known figures who would deny this reasoning- that race sorts people into classes and is therefore part of the picture? I can think of a handful of cranks, but that’s about it. Even the vast majority of people I know who explicitly argue for a “class first” leftism wouldn’t deny this.
nastywoman
”Showing that, of those who are in a category that is strongly pre-selected for by race, harms were not associated with race, does not lead to the valid conclusion that those harms are not associated with race”.
and is it NOW possible – for anybody here – to answer Emmas question from the other thread:
”I want somebody to tell me, plainly and without euphemizing, exactly how much racism I’m supposed to swallow from poor/uneducated white people in order to advance the glorious revolution”?
MisterMr
“It is a silly objection, and obviously so. And yet we come across something very similar in form in many arguments about race and class. There are harms reliably associated with low socio-economic status and those harms fall on people regardless of their race. Kerching! – it is claimed – race doesn’t matter in the explanation of those harms! ”
I must say I never heard this argument in my entire life.
MisterMr
Ok so I’ll now make an argument that goes more or less in the way the OP, and it is an argument that I actually believe:
Suppose that tomorrow everyone in the USA (or other country) became immediately color-blind, so that racism in strict sense disappeared.
But, as social mobility in general is quite low (much lower than we usually tend to assume), in pratice descendants of black families will still be ovverrepresented among poor/working class, while descendants of white families would be overrepresented in middle class and importantly amoing the rich.
This is, I think, true, and would be an example of the idea that what we call “racism” is really just disguised “class”.
But while I think this is true, I would never say that this represents the totality of the harms of racism, because with racism come an additional harm that might be delivered also to people who are rich (the example of antisemitism in europe expecially in the pre-war period is quite evident).
So while I DO think that much of what is imputed to race is disguised class problems, I wouldn’t go to the point to say that racism per se doesn’t exist, as is implied, I think, in the OP.
Furthermore, if I take the most glaring examples of racism: against blacks, against immigrants, and against jews, it seems to me that all those three are caused by distorted class antagonism pressures:
In the case of immigrants, it’s evident that many locals believe that they are stealing our jobs;
In case of jews, they were explicitly associated with banking so that when a very big crisis hit, they were blamed for it (instead than blaming the economic system); jews were paradoxically associated with communism for more or less the same reasons;
In case of blacks, I personally see continuous racism against black as a sort of war among the poor, that is used by right wing parties to keep in check social democracy demands.
So I actually think that class structure preceeds and actually causes racism, and therefore that there is a primacy of class structure relative to racism; but this is not the same than saying that racism does not exist or that being ascribed to this or that “race” can’t have bad consequences.
Thomas Beale
if being black increases your relative propensity of being sorted into a poor working-class group that is exposed to such harms, and if being white reduces your relative propensity of being so sorted, then race is actually a big part of the picture
Well yes and no. The overriding factor is history, in the sense of the temporal trajectory of any complex system. Your ‘blackness’ per se isn’t the primary determiner of where you start in life; the socio-economic history of your forbears is – your starting point in life isn’t generally a race-based ‘propensity’ that you have.
Obsessing about the colour of people today won’t change much because any race-based ‘sorting’ has already happened, mostly long ago (well to be sure, it might be occurring among other immigrant populations, but not much in the black US population).
Fixing the poverty of the recipients of their historical situation (just like generationally poor white, latino, etc people) is mainly a question of supplying forward-looking opportunities for everyone in such situations, as well as finding ways to combat negative aspects of the culture of poverty (e.g. fatherless families), identified by the likes of Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele etc.
Cahokia
Additionally I found the short paper by Prof. Kimberle Crenshaw, Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex: A Black Feminist Critique of Antidiscrimination Doctrine, Feminist Theory, and Antiracist Politics, very helpful as a living room teaching tool. It’s a study of law cases where these intersections are most opaque. Easily found.
SamChevre
I think “being sorted” is doing rather a lot of work in this argument. If it’s something done to one, by others, without any ability to control it, this argument makes sense. If it’s based on one’s own decisions, even if those decisions are more common among one group than another, it makes less sense.
For a concrete example: reckless driving is far more common among young men than among any other group. However, I think it would be unreasonable to describe a crackdown on driving 70 in a 30 mph zone as as an ageist or misandrist activity–and pointing out that young men who do not drive recklessly are unaffected would be a key part of that argument.