Story ate the world. I’m biting back.

A piece I wrote elsewhere in March is doing the rounds again. ‘The Prodigal Tech Bro’ is about the privileged place in professional interactions and public discourse given to men who used to work in senior positions for tech platforms and are now surprised and disturbed by what those companies do. It points out how the ex-tech executives’ “I’m was lost, now I’m found; please come to my TED talk” redemption arc misses out a key part of the narrative groove they use to slide back into our good graces. It’s the bit in the Biblical parable of the Prodigal Son where he hits rock bottom in a pigsty and decides to go home and beg to be taken on as one of his father’s servants. Ultimately, he’s forgiven, much to the chagrin of the brother who stayed home and did the work, but the original Prodigal Son understands where he went wrong, and more importantly who he has wronged, and believes all the long walk home that he will never regain his former status and comfort.
A new documentary on Netflix, The Social Dilemma, is about the harms of social media. It centres the wide-eyed gradualism of a former tech executive named in my piece, amongst others whose careers have followed a similar trajectory from poacher to … someone who thinks we should maybe sometime think about hiring some more gamekeepers, if that’s ok, though obviously not the radical gamekeepers, and definitely not gamekeepers who think their job is something more than game-keeping the herd so ‘we’ can conveniently shoot or farm it.
The film repeats the same failing of the former tech execs – it assumes that the privileged people who made the mess we’re all in should be at the centre of the conversation on how to clean their shit up, crowding out once again those who have suffered because of their shit, or who’ve wrecked their careers by speaking loudly about the existence of this shit, and – crucially – limited our thinking about what we do now to the homeopathic solutionism of the slurry-drenched insider who is already defined by his insistence that what looks, smells and acts like shit is not, in fact, shit.
I’m labouring the expletives because I’m personally tired – both exhausted and fed up – of operating in a professional world where these guys weaponise civility, etiquette, professionalism and all manner of toxic, power-pointed pearl-clutching to passive aggressively coerce everyone else into pretending they and their companies don’t stink to high heaven.
But the reason I want to write about this here is not to rehearse the arguments about why centrism always loses when your opponent not only breaks the rules but owns the whole game, but about what it is I am trying to do.
Our era is drenched in narrative. From the beguiling flame spiral of neoliberalism’s end of ‘grand narratives’, to Trump’s three and four word (lock her up / maga) death cult ultra-short stories of destruction, to our helpless fascination with the far right’s ability to govern by unverified sound-bite, to the fact that every shitty little marketer on the Internet now calls themselves a ‘storyteller’; story has eaten the world.
Our preferred form of storytelling is so obsessed with endings that we’re convinced we’re ring-side at the biggest, baddest, worst ending ever – that of the centuries of Reason and their faithful but unfortunately carbon-emitting Engines of Progress. We love endings, revere protagonists, and not so secretly long for their mutual culmination in a fiery end of glorious and gorgeously terminal self-actualisation. Our whole mode of future-imagining is a death cult. We literally cannot imagine the world after us.
So, in the medium-term, I’m working on a book-shaped thing about how we use story to actively imagine and build better futures than the nihilistic inevitabilism currently on offer (especially from Big Tech.) It’s currently got a LOT in the mix – from how my abusive convent boarding school revealed the intimate relation between privacy and power, to how the English state’s origin stories that justify state coercion and soften the peasants up for perpetual violence (Leviathan, Lord of the Flies) are historically and culturally contingent cries for help instead. All that stuff shows how the stories we mindlessly reach for to understand how the world works work as gate-keepers on possibility and crushers of hope.
But the fun stuff, the truly important stuff, is about how utopias – be they of the Erik Olin Wright ‘real’ variety, the Charlotte Perkins Gilman feminist utopia some white feminists actually got to live in, for a while, the earthy and anthropological Ursula K. Le Guin ones that interrogate their own ideas of order even as they encourage our brains to generate more – are stories that not only imagine alternative futures but help us find friends and allies who also dream of them, to build coalitions and make them real. There’s also a fucktonne in there on how to generate new ideas about the future that don’t require ‘us’ to be the protagonists and our deaths or failures to be the end. Some of that stuff listens to the storytelling traditions of indigenous people who have gone on making new stories even as their collective future was murdered in front of their eyes. I don’t know if I’ll get to write this book, but I do know it’s a significant part of my life’s work.
Pieces like the Prodigal Tech Bro work for me as test-drives for how we take the stories many of us already share, and use them to re-frame the ‘facts on the ground’ in ways that a) give explanations that weren’t previously obvious, and b) point the way to what to do about them. Writing it, I very consciously took an existing story – a Biblical parable that seems well enough known outside of Christian circles to assume familiarity – and used it to tease out just what it was that grates about ex-Googlers hogging the public intellectual bandwidth of how to unbreak our shattered world. Unquestioned, the prodigal son also works as a trope that gives public figures quick and unearned redemption – but only if you don’t know the full story, only if you are unaware of or ignore the hinge around which the story turns; the rock bottom pigsty turning point. Once that frame is overlaid on the tech bros’ too-smooth redemption arc, the missing part of the stories they tell – sorrow, remorse, anguished regret and the relinquishing of power and status to those who did the right thing all along – becomes visible. You can’t unsee the bits they skip over and expect us to, also. I know it’s worked not because my article has gone mildly viral once more, but because the comments people make in response are of the ‘Aha, now I see it and can articulate what bugged me. Now I’m talking to other people about that.’ That’s my ambition, to find better stories that unite our intellectual and emotional capacities and direct them outward in ways that refuse the current order of power and its chino-wearing civility police.
At the very simplest, the Prodigal Tech Bro is just an alternative framing to the media-slick one most journalists – and documentary-makers – unthinkingly apply. The “Center for Humane Technology”, a Stanford think-tank of one of the well-got ex-Googlers featured in the Social Dilemma documentary, emailed me last week about how “humbled and in awe” the center’s ‘team’ was by the film’s reception, and encouraging me to “go deeper in the conversation” by using its “discussion guide” or even organising a viewing party with my friends. These people have always controlled the narrative by insisting there is only one acceptable form it can take, leading to a tiny range of acceptable endings.
That’s bullshit. The very least I personally can do as someone who knows a lot about tech and also, increasingly, something about storytelling, is offer ways to resist these bullshit framings and signal the way to spaces and possibilities that people better than me can build.
That’s my life’s work. I’m forty-eight and it’s just in the last year or two taken shape. All endings are beginnings and this is a moment when I feel we each need to figure out what we do in service of those who’ll come after us into this messed up world. I don’t think despair is an option; I think it’s an unearned luxury. But for some of us at this moment the life’s work may be simply to survive, to endure, and that has to be ok, too. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Actually it’s more of a relay race. Actually it’s not a race at all.
What’s your life’s work? Do you know it yet, or did you always? Have you found ways to do it, people to do it with? Do you have any sense that it will be enough?
J-D 09.23.20 at 11:59 am
What, is there supposed to have been a time when it was different? Colour me dubious.
I wish I knew. No, not a damn clue. Kurt Vonnegut wrote that we’re here to fart around: if that’s my life’s work, I’m doing okay, but is it? You tell me. Please.
Cory Doctorow 09.23.20 at 12:43 pm
This sounds fantastic, Maria. I can’t wait to read it.
steven t johnson 09.23.20 at 12:43 pm
The point of the parable of the prodigal son was that the resentment of the good brother was wrong. The point of the parable of the prodigal tech bro is that resentment at the restoration of privilege is justified. I agree that lots and lots of people actually reject Christian morality. The contempt bred by familiarity leads them to dismiss the manifest meaning…in favor of their own story.
Gregory Sanders 09.23.20 at 1:18 pm
@Steven T Johnson
I’d recently read a book by Amy-Jill Levine that argued, I think effectively, that parables are medium resistant to having a single point and that modern readings of them tend to be reductive. That they are met to be challenging to the audience and as they become familiar over the centuries we can often focus on a read that is unchallenging to us. Here’s a piece she wrote on the Prodigal Son in particular:
https://www.christiancentury.org/article/2014-08/parable-and-its-baggage
Russell Arben Fox 09.23.20 at 1:19 pm
[long and enthusiastic applause]
What’s your life’s work? Do you know it yet, or did you always?
I’m only 51. According to both Confucius and the Bible, I still have 19 more years to get it right.
Maria 09.23.20 at 1:26 pm
Thanks, Cory!
Cian 09.23.20 at 1:29 pm
Someone who’s been pushing back hard on the tech bro narrative is Wendy Liu. I find her work inspiring.
I’d also add Cory Doctorow as someone who’s experimented with exploring possible non-dystopian futures that relate very specifically to our tech moment.
There’s a possibility of utopianism contained within open source. Problematic in many ways (things like AWS would be impossible without Linux, and much of Web 2/3/4.o would be impossible without JavaScript frameworks), but still there’s something to value there.
My question would be how do you radicalize developers? A small minority already are radicalized. But all too often developers get excited by the tech and forget about the uses it’s put to.
John 09.23.20 at 1:29 pm
For another version of the prodigal rich redemption. see NYT Sorkin Dealbook 9/13 in which CEOs comment on Milton Friedman.
Gregory Sanders 09.23.20 at 1:30 pm
@Steven T Johnson
I’d recently read a book by Amy-Jill Levine that argued that as a medium, parables are meant to reframe our vision and be unsettling and that the modern take on manifest reading can sometimes be reductive. She tends to emphasize the context of rabbinical literature of the period. Here she is on the prodigal son:
https://www.christiancentury.org/article/2014-08/parable-and-its-baggage
(Apologies if this is a repeat post, tried it from Newsblur but I don’t think it went through.)
Maria 09.23.20 at 1:37 pm
Hi Gregory – I put both your comments through as I think they emphasise different things / I learnt something from each. Many thanks for this link. I didn’t know of Levine’s work and will seek it out.
Cian 09.23.20 at 2:04 pm
Thinking more about the story – recrafting a story for developers/tech people would actually be quite valuable. Thinking less of techbros who are just capitalists, and more the workers who build this stuff.
Currently their story is one of progress, where tech is (almost) always a good thing. It’s also a story where they’re the heroes, recreating the world for a mass populous that is not as grateful as they should be. It’s a world where mostly the ordinary masses are ignored, and instead tech is
imposedgiven to them from on high.
There are alternate narratives. For example there’s the participatory design movement (which was a strong influence on early Human Computer Interaction/User Centered Design) that came out of the unions in Scandinavia, where technologists work with users to redesign a world that fits their needs and vision.
Doug 09.23.20 at 2:05 pm
Who’s ‘we’? What assumptions do you have lurking in your pronoun?
Sumana Harihareswara 09.23.20 at 2:27 pm
What’s your life’s work? Do you know it yet, or did you always? Have you found ways to do it, people to do it with? Do you have any sense that it will be enough?
Thank you for asking these questions.
At some point about six years ago I said that my gig was inculcating compassion in others and making processes that scale. In the short term I am doing this through my work in short-term project management in open source software projects, and it feels closest to “my life’s work” compared to anything else I’ve done for a job. I am slowly finding other people to do it with. I don’t know whether it will be enough in terms of making the changes I want to see in this corner of the world, but it’s enough to soak up all of my working time.
Phil 09.23.20 at 2:40 pm
The story of the Prodigal Son isn’t actually the story of someone who did bad stuff – he just threw his father’s money away on riotous living (then hit rock bottom, then went home and begged forgiveness, etc). So that doesn’t really fit the “repentant tech bro” story at all. (OTOH, the moral of the PS is that heaven rejoices when a sinner repents, so maybe that’s all that people are really drawing on.)
Another take on the PS is Rudyard Kipling’s; he imagines that the PS continues to get side-eye from his brother – and the rest of the family – to the point where he thinks, sod this for a game of soldiers, and heads back out to make an honest living as a pig farmer. I’m not sure what the moral of that story is, but it’s different.
I stumbled on my life’s work when I was 47 – it has to do with the rule of law in a Marxist perspective, and the negation and preservation of liberalism more generally. Currently contemplating retirement and working on the book. Well, a book.
Ray Davis 09.23.20 at 3:11 pm
Like Cory, I want to read that book.
This is a wonderful essay, and I’ll be returning to it. As for the parable, I wonder if it may support your point more strongly through a slightly different path than the one taken by your Conversationalist piece.
The parable’s simon-pure elder brother complains (in Tyndale’s pungent translation):
“Loo these many yeares have I done the service / nether brake at eny tyme thy commaundment / & yet gavest thou me never soo moche as a kyd to make mery wt my lovers: but assone as this thy sonne was come / which hath devoured thy goodes with harlootes / thou haste for his pleasure kylled ye fatted caulfe.”
To which the father responds:
“Sonne / thou wast ever with me / and all that I have / is thyne: it was mete that we shuld make mery and be glad….”
As you go on to write, these corporation redemption stories skip the assignment of all they have to those who did the right thing and suffered for it. That being done, sure, why not party?
(Also as you mention in your earlier essay, the workings of god-and-eternal-paradise significantly differ from the workings of CEOs-and-global-capitalism, but I suppose free-marketeers might find that overly contentious.)
Gregory Sanders 09.23.20 at 3:21 pm
@ Maria
Glad they were of use! Her work has definitely heightened my appreciation for the method of storytelling and I think it definitely can fit well with your calling.
What’s your life’s work? Do you know it yet, or did you always?
Still figuring it out at 40, in part because I’m terrible at making the sacrifices necessary to effectively focus. The closest thing I’ve got to a legacy thus far is my support as a one of many volunteers trying to get a circumferential light rail project built in DC’s Maryland suburubs. I’m the second generation working for it in my family and unfortunately my day job as an acquisition analyst is now all too relevant.
My day job vocation is quantitative analyst, working with larger datasets and trying to combine various sorts of public administrative data as if I were rolling a giant katamari. Since a lot of what I do is defense analysis, there’s a lot potentially problematic to the whole enterprise. I try to make open source datasets that allow a broader range of participation in the analysis and to stay connected with a variety of scholars that challenge the whole enterprise. But I haven’t truly made it work yet, in part just because statistics are hard and I’m bad at figuring out what’s truly important and focusing on that. But it pays my advocacy bills at least.
Poirot 09.23.20 at 3:22 pm
This is wonderful, Maria. Thank you for this.
It’s posts like this that keep me coming back.
On a slightly different note, are you aware of the Society for Utopian Studies? They’re an academic organization of professors who want to reclaim Utopia as a good thing. And their starting point is the study of science fiction–of alternative, possible worlds, much as you write, above.
Please keep posting your draft fragments of your book-like thing as you go forward. You just gave me a whole bunch of hope today. And these days, we need it more than ever.
nastywoman 09.23.20 at 4:00 pm
It seems to be that a lot of people –
with this… Virus – asked themselves:
What’s your life’s work?
Do you know it yet, or did you always?
Have you found ways to do it, people to do it with?
Do you have any sense that it will be enough?
Especially after – or during the lockdown
https://youtu.be/TEjtu-KNcV0
and I tried out a lot of different answers – in the spirit of Cory Doctorow –
”Never underestimate the determination of a kid who is” –
cash rich and time poor.
Dean Spears 09.23.20 at 4:12 pm
I’m really looking forward to reading this. I hope you’ll engage with the “longtermist” ideas in utilitarian thought, like Toby Ord’s recent argument in The Precipice that the next few decades/centuries are the critical time for survival. (Why, we might wonder, will big risks end then?)
I don’t know if I know what my life’s work is yet.
JimV 09.23.20 at 4:33 pm
Exploring, and hearing and telling stories. If it’s not enough, it will have to do until enough comes along.
“The Prodigal Son” happens to be one of the better guitar finger-picking arrangements I’ve found in my explorations. Nobody else in the world has ever heard it, but it’s on the plus side of my self-judgement ledger, balancing some of the red.
Message of the day: see the movie “Jojo Rabbit””. Now there’s a story! Favorite line: Anyway, fake-Nathan and I do have a plan.
steven t johnson 09.23.20 at 4:37 pm
Gregory Sanders seems to say the point of the parable, that the righteous are wrong to resent forgiveness of sinners, questioning the will of God, is a comfortable reading. I am puzzled by this, as so few of us identify with the prodigal. In this world, the rain blesses the unjust too. Who identifies with them?
As to the general question of how “reductive” readings of parables may be, this is strange to bring up when citing Levine. Levine literally reduces the parable of the prodigal son by omitting any discussion of the ending. You don’t get more reductive than that. In general, I believe the point of any art with a point is diffused when multiple readings are endorsed. Indeed, insisting on wildly disparate and irrelevant readings, or worst of all, contradictory readings, is a way of keeping away any discomfort. It’s denying the text.
In particular, Levine’s critique of allegorical anti-Semitic reading of the prodigal son as Christianity makes no sense, leaving the good brother, the Jew, the figure of righteousness, who never lost the love of the father, God. I have no doubt the story has been complicated by allegory by “commentators” to permit this misreading. Unfortunately, Levine does not criticize this for misreading, but joins in obfuscation with tedious nonsense about the prodigal’s sin, the father’s sin, ignoring the end of the parable. Levine’s Zen koan approach to parables directly contradicts the whole notion of parables as teaching to the simple folk, I think. The emotional impact (artistic effect, if you will) of a parable is strengthened by having a simple point, however uncomfortable, driven home without being dogmatically stated. Allegory a la prodigal=Christian, good brother=Jew, father=God is not just incoherent, it is dry and lifeless.
Levine wrote “Residual Marcionism, the view that God had a personality transplant somewhere between the pages of Malachi and Matthew, is still alive and well in churches today; it is also still a heresy.” Didn’t William F. Buckley write snide things about people so foolish as to immanentize the eschaton? Or was that an Onion parody? When I want to read about Marcionism I will go to my Kindle copy of Tertullian’s Against Marcion (in some antique public domain translation, of course.) I would be cautious in reading Levine.
My socially unqualified opinion of course.
Gregory Sanders 09.23.20 at 5:37 pm
@steven t johnson
I do think parables are writen for masses, but canonically, the disciples are regularly going to Jesus to say “we don’t get it” with Jesus then explaining in secret. Levine is of the school that the gospel writers trying to clarify what their prefered interpretation is, but I think is a point against the idea that they are supposed to have a point that is both simple and easy to understand for all.
That said, I do think that your interpretation is a straightforward reading of the text and in the book, Levine does more line up with your point on dry and airless allegory. I do think she is useful in helping point out ways parables can be challenging to us today in ways that are different than for the original audience, but I see that as supplementing rather than replacing the straightforward read you point out.
Shirley0401 09.23.20 at 5:54 pm
Cian @ 11
I think this is 100% true, and one of the big problems I can see with what you can generally call “the tech industry” is that so many of them are so rarely exposed to other viewpoints or framing. I know a few people who work in tech, albeit in positions (management, training) other than the truly technical (coding, &c), and I was telling one of them about the book Uncanny Valley, and recommending it to him, and his response was a version of “this a) won’t help me at work and b) doesn’t sound as entertaining as my preferred pure leisure activities.” The industry isn’t a baby any more, and afaict there is a mindset and ethos pretty baked-in at this point that infects almost everyone who exists in that ecosystem. It seems not to allow for much self-reflection or much in the way of non-“productive” activity, even off the clock. It’s self-reinforcing, and it’s dangerous.
Dave 09.23.20 at 6:03 pm
I love this and am very grateful you’re doing this