Story ate the world. I’m biting back.

A piece I wrote elsewhere in March is doing the rounds again. ‘The Prodigal Tech Bro’ is about the privileged place in professional interactions and public discourse given to men who used to work in senior positions for tech platforms and are now surprised and disturbed by what those companies do. It points out how the ex-tech executives’ “I’m was lost, now I’m found; please come to my TED talk” redemption arc misses out a key part of the narrative groove they use to slide back into our good graces. It’s the bit in the Biblical parable of the Prodigal Son where he hits rock bottom in a pigsty and decides to go home and beg to be taken on as one of his father’s servants. Ultimately, he’s forgiven, much to the chagrin of the brother who stayed home and did the work, but the original Prodigal Son understands where he went wrong, and more importantly who he has wronged, and believes all the long walk home that he will never regain his former status and comfort.

A new documentary on Netflix, The Social Dilemma, is about the harms of social media. It centres the wide-eyed gradualism of a former tech executive named in my piece, amongst others whose careers have followed a similar trajectory from poacher to … someone who thinks we should maybe sometime think about hiring some more gamekeepers, if that’s ok, though obviously not the radical gamekeepers, and definitely not gamekeepers who think their job is something more than game-keeping the herd so ‘we’ can conveniently shoot or farm it.

The film repeats the same failing of the former tech execs – it assumes that the privileged people who made the mess we’re all in should be at the centre of the conversation on how to clean their shit up, crowding out once again those who have suffered because of their shit, or who’ve wrecked their careers by speaking loudly about the existence of this shit, and – crucially – limited our thinking about what we do now to the homeopathic solutionism of the slurry-drenched insider who is already defined by his insistence that what looks, smells and acts like shit is not, in fact, shit.

I’m labouring the expletives because I’m personally tired – both exhausted and fed up – of operating in a professional world where these guys weaponise civility, etiquette, professionalism and all manner of toxic, power-pointed pearl-clutching to passive aggressively coerce everyone else into pretending they and their companies don’t stink to high heaven.

But the reason I want to write about this here is not to rehearse the arguments about why centrism always loses when your opponent not only breaks the rules but owns the whole game, but about what it is I am trying to do.

Our era is drenched in narrative. From the beguiling flame spiral of neoliberalism’s end of ‘grand narratives’, to Trump’s three and four word (lock her up / maga) death cult ultra-short stories of destruction, to our helpless fascination with the far right’s ability to govern by unverified sound-bite, to the fact that every shitty little marketer on the Internet now calls themselves a ‘storyteller’; story has eaten the world.

Our preferred form of storytelling is so obsessed with endings that we’re convinced we’re ring-side at the biggest, baddest, worst ending ever – that of the centuries of Reason and their faithful but unfortunately carbon-emitting Engines of Progress. We love endings, revere protagonists, and not so secretly long for their mutual culmination in a fiery end of glorious and gorgeously terminal self-actualisation. Our whole mode of future-imagining is a death cult. We literally cannot imagine the world after us.

So, in the medium-term, I’m working on a book-shaped thing about how we use story to actively imagine and build better futures than the nihilistic inevitabilism currently on offer (especially from Big Tech.) It’s currently got a LOT in the mix – from how my abusive convent boarding school revealed the intimate relation between privacy and power, to how the English state’s origin stories that justify state coercion and soften the peasants up for perpetual violence (Leviathan, Lord of the Flies) are historically and culturally contingent cries for help instead. All that stuff shows how the stories we mindlessly reach for to understand how the world works work as gate-keepers on possibility and crushers of hope.

But the fun stuff, the truly important stuff, is about how utopias – be they of the Erik Olin Wright ‘real’ variety, the Charlotte Perkins Gilman feminist utopia some white feminists actually got to live in, for a while, the earthy and anthropological Ursula K. Le Guin ones that interrogate their own ideas of order even as they encourage our brains to generate more – are stories that not only imagine alternative futures but help us find friends and allies who also dream of them, to build coalitions and make them real. There’s also a fucktonne in there on how to generate new ideas about the future that don’t require ‘us’ to be the protagonists and our deaths or failures to be the end. Some of that stuff listens to the storytelling traditions of indigenous people who have gone on making new stories even as their collective future was murdered in front of their eyes. I don’t know if I’ll get to write this book, but I do know it’s a significant part of my life’s work.

Pieces like the Prodigal Tech Bro work for me as test-drives for how we take the stories many of us already share, and use them to re-frame the ‘facts on the ground’ in ways that a) give explanations that weren’t previously obvious, and b) point the way to what to do about them. Writing it, I very consciously took an existing story – a Biblical parable that seems well enough known outside of Christian circles to assume familiarity – and used it to tease out just what it was that grates about ex-Googlers hogging the public intellectual bandwidth of how to unbreak our shattered world. Unquestioned, the prodigal son also works as a trope that gives public figures quick and unearned redemption – but only if you don’t know the full story, only if you are unaware of or ignore the hinge around which the story turns; the rock bottom pigsty turning point. Once that frame is overlaid on the tech bros’ too-smooth redemption arc, the missing part of the stories they tell – sorrow, remorse, anguished regret and the relinquishing of power and status to those who did the right thing all along – becomes visible. You can’t unsee the bits they skip over and expect us to, also. I know it’s worked not because my article has gone mildly viral once more, but because the comments people make in response are of the ‘Aha, now I see it and can articulate what bugged me. Now I’m talking to other people about that.’ That’s my ambition, to find better stories that unite our intellectual and emotional capacities and direct them outward in ways that refuse the current order of power and its chino-wearing civility police.

At the very simplest, the Prodigal Tech Bro is just an alternative framing to the media-slick one most journalists – and documentary-makers – unthinkingly apply. The “Center for Humane Technology”, a Stanford think-tank of one of the well-got ex-Googlers featured in the Social Dilemma documentary, emailed me last week about how “humbled and in awe” the center’s ‘team’ was by the film’s reception, and encouraging me to “go deeper in the conversation” by using its “discussion guide” or even organising a viewing party with my friends. These people have always controlled the narrative by insisting there is only one acceptable form it can take, leading to a tiny range of acceptable endings.

That’s bullshit. The very least I personally can do as someone who knows a lot about tech and also, increasingly, something about storytelling, is offer ways to resist these bullshit framings and signal the way to spaces and possibilities that people better than me can build.

That’s my life’s work. I’m forty-eight and it’s just in the last year or two taken shape. All endings are beginnings and this is a moment when I feel we each need to figure out what we do in service of those who’ll come after us into this messed up world. I don’t think despair is an option; I think it’s an unearned luxury. But for some of us at this moment the life’s work may be simply to survive, to endure, and that has to be ok, too. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Actually it’s more of a relay race. Actually it’s not a race at all.

What’s your life’s work? Do you know it yet, or did you always? Have you found ways to do it, people to do it with? Do you have any sense that it will be enough?