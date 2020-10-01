The first day of the rest of my life

Today, for the first time for over thirty years, I don’t have an employer. This is because I decided to retire rather than to face the unwelcome choice between online teaching and exposing myself to COVID in the classroom. I think, in fact, that I didn’t have enough “points” to get an exemption from face-to-face, despite being nearly 62 and having high blood pressure. Oh well, the issue is now moot. I shall miss being around students, chatting to them, helping them and getting the buzz that you get from a good classroom discussion. I won’t miss reading and marking student essays and exams though. Not one bit. I hope I’ve done a good job over the years, even though I feel I only learnt to teach well in the past decade (thanks to the direct and indirect influence of Harry).
There’s another reason to stop now though, which gives me a slight sense of vertigo, to be honest, and it involves “owning your own bullshit”. I’ll have a lot less income but I’ll have a lot more time. I’ve long believed that we, as a society (swap in your own society if you too live in a wealthy one) consume too much, engage in too much burdensome toil, and have too little leisure time to enjoy and indeed work on freely chosen goals. Capitalism has a built-in tendency to promote burdensome toil in the pursuit of consumption, but now I have a choice. Can I live with it? And will I make the most of it without the external discipline provided by the expectations of employers, colleagues and students? That’s a big test. But I hope to continue writing and publishing on many of the same topics I worked on up to now, and chiefly on migration and justice. I’m also happy to stand up on my hind-legs and talk to people about political philosophy and related matters, most of the time for nothing (invitations welcome!).
One thing I haven’t made my mind up on though: mode of publishing. People read books and people read blogs, so if you want to communicate your ideas then both are good formats (among others). But is there any point in continuing to send papers to academic journals? On the plus side, the peer review process induces a kind of discipline and quality control. On the other hand, many of the things that reviewers insist upon are pointless and detract from what you’re trying to say. And then there’s the small matter of the fact that nobody reads such papers. It is a source of lasting frustration that political philosophy as practised in academic journals is an activity that is almost entirely disconnected from the social and political life of the societies that surround it. I don’t mean that we ought to be getting down and dirty with Donald Trump or Brexit, but that we need to find ways of making the things we write about (should foreigners, or expatriates, have voting rights?, for example) cut through to public discourse. Making that argument in the pages of Philosophy and Public Affairs may not make enough of a difference, however good it is for an academic’s promotion prospects. But then, cutting through was one of the hopes I always had for Crooked Timber.
Brian Weatherson 10.01.20 at 12:54 pm
Yeah, the readership numbers for academic journals are depressing. At Imprint we’re Open Access, so we don’t even have paywalls keeping us down. And article downloads are often measured in the hundreds.
We need more things in philosophy like Monkey Cage – something where the average article is 1000 or so words, and draws on careful research to make a point in a way that’s accessible to non-specialists. (Having it hosted at a national newspaper wouldn’t hurt too.) On this model the point of the journals would always to be in the background, to be the venue where the specialists can fight out the details amongst themselves with the intent to inform, rather than constitute, the public facing work.
Crooked Timber isn’t a bad substitute for this – especially if you publish academic work in open access venues you can use CT for the publicly accessible discussion of the work. But you’re not the only academic facing the challenge you describe in the last paragraph, and most people don’t have a good outlet for this kind of work.
Michael Cain 10.01.20 at 1:17 pm
Congratulations, I think. One of my common observations is that one good thing about retirement is that I get to choose my own research projects. The corresponding bad thing is that funding is trickier.
SamChevre 10.01.20 at 2:18 pm
Congratulations? I think that’s right. My great-uncle (an economist, one of my largest influences) retired in his early 60’s, but continued to work until he was 90 because he found his topic more interesting than most other things in the world. I aspire to be him when I grow up.
On modes of publishing, for me (a non-academic) the blog-type platforms with long articles and well-moderated comment sections have been extremely helpful in understanding topics better (although I often don’t agree, I at least have a clearer idea why not). Top examples of the genre: Michael Berube’s Theory Tuesdays, SlateStarCodex reviews of mental health and medication related to mental health, Timothy Burke on the university, Eugene Volokh on free speech law. The comments are critical for me–they fill the same role as the discussion with classmates of filling in gaps in the knowledge I came in with and clarifying terms and insights. And to do that, they have to be well-moderated but not limited to only one point of view.
LFC 10.01.20 at 3:13 pm
@ Brian Weatherson
When the Monkey Cage was a standalone blog I read it fairly regularly, but when it moved to the Washington Post, I stopped reading it — not b/c I am anti WaPo (in fact I have a digital subscription) but I just never got in the habit of following The Monkey Cage after it moved. It’s a bit more difficult to navigate to it than when it was a standalone blog but that’s not a real reason since I cd have bookmarked it at its WaPo site.
While the Monkey Cage made, and presumably continues to make, useful contributions, thanks partly to Henry Farrell’s efforts and those of some others, I never much liked certain things about it. I don’t know whether this is still true, but as a standalone blog it sometimes gave off the vibe that it represented The Voice of Political Science (in capital letters) and that anyone who disagreed or found it wanting was presumptively incapable of appreciating, or insufficiently taken with the virtues of, Real Social Science.
The implicit message was: if you disagree with our approach, you are a fuzzy-minded interpretivist, a wooly-minded postmodernist, or someone who doesn’t understand the role of evidence and data and is (probably) statistically illiterate. Not all the posts or all the contributors carried this message, but some did it seemed to me. I also happen to think that while there is good social science and bad (or less good) social science, there is no such thing as completely value-neutral social science, which TMC sometimes seemed to present itself as embodying (though not, I think, in anything that H. Farrell wrote).
Whether any of this bears on your suggestion that philosophy needs its own equivalent of TMC is, I guess, an open question. Since I’m not a philosopher it would probably be presumptuous of me to offer an opinion on that.
Jeff Darcy 10.01.20 at 3:26 pm
Congratulations, Chris. I also have retired very recently, not even a week ago yet, in my case from tech. Among other things, this has led to a sharp uptick in my blogging activity. Because of these similar circumstances, I particularly look forward to seeing where your journey takes you next.
Mike Huben 10.01.20 at 3:39 pm
“It is a source of lasting frustration that political philosophy as practised in academic journals is an activity that is almost entirely disconnected from the social and political life of the societies that surround it.”
That’s because politicians listen only to “philosophy” (aka propaganda) from think tanks. Politicians are not interested in truth, justice or realism or any of that: they are trying to appeal to a generation that has been brought up to believe the most convincing liars (hence Trump.)
The best you might be able to do to solve this problem is to assist at a progressive think tank. Bring some realism to politically active people who might actually do something with it.
Phil 10.01.20 at 3:48 pm
Great minds (and men in their 60s with elevated blood pressure) think alike – I’m currently part-time and thinking about retirement within the next couple of years, but if it looks like I’m going to be instructed to put myself in front of a class of maskless students I may well bring that date forward.
As for continuing to get stuff done – continuing to do work[1] when you aren’t being paid to do work[2] – today (one of my non-work[2] days) looks like being taken up almost entirely by non-work[1], and I suspect that the problems I’ve had before making full use of my time aren’t about to disappear. But it’s nice to be able to do the work[1] you want, even if there’s a battle against indolence, Twitter etc.
alfredlordbleep 10.01.20 at 4:05 pm
Footnoting here:
An (American) “general reader” I have been sustained by the NYRB, the LRB, (. . .) for years, but as one of the few non-professional subscribers to Philosophy and Public Affairs I found a handful of its essays most valuable of all my pickings. A good example is “Illiberal Libertarians: Why Libertarianism is not a Liberal View” by Samuel Freeman (Spring 2002), 105-151. An essay I recall CB acknowledged in passing.
note to footnote: cancelled my PAPA subscription some years ago. Had accumulated many of its volumes to read and re-read, according to my narrow interests, so I stopped there(!)
Kenny Easwaran 10.01.20 at 4:45 pm
It seems to me that one potentially relevant difference between blogs and journals is the lifespan of individual pieces of writing. There are certainly some posts from many years ago that keep getting read over and over, but linkrot is a real thing, and there just isn’t quite the same ability to cite old posts at a blog that has moved hosts as there is for journal articles.
Probably most of the things one wants to say don’t need this kind of long lifespan. But for things that do, the journal still seems to have an advantage.
John McGowan 10.01.20 at 5:19 pm
Congratulations. I have just retired as well. And have been blogging steadily, reading and discussing various things with ex-students and friends. The absurd productivity pressures of the academy and the even more absurd protocols of academic writing (enforced by peer review) are happily left behind. Find a few good interlocutors and keep posting to CT. I do worry about a blog’s Ephemeral nature (which Kenny Easwaran points out), so might consider a collection of blog posts, a kind of greatest hits. But otherwise the 20 to 40 people who read my blog offer me more in the way of responses than I ever received from academic work. Only a light exaggeration in that last sentence. I predict you will love retirement.
hix 10.01.20 at 5:47 pm
Happy sort of retirement.