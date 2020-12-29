Positive note #7: tech tools

It’s time to share your most helpful tech finds for the year, this time more on the software than the hardware side. My big find was a task management tool that is the mother of all task management tools. It’s called Amazing Marvin and amazing is indeed the word I use when I describe it to friends and colleagues. If there is one downside, it’s that its versatility makes it a bit hard to navigate at first, but the investment is worth it.

Let me take a step back and explain the problem I was trying to solve when I searched for a tool back in the Spring. The search was not necessarily prompted by the pandemic, but launching into a huge data-collection project a week into lockdowns certainly gave a nudge. I had never had a good system for keeping track of tasks, ranging from very specific small to-do items to components of large multi-year projects. I had tried several programs over the years, but none had met my needs, whatever those might have been. (Sometimes you don’t realize what works well until you try to get a program to do what you need and then it hits you that that missing feature is a must-have.) I was using a mix of approaches from putting some things on my Google Calendar to keeping emails unread until I had tended to them, etc. It was a sad patchwork of solutions that, frankly, left me wondering how I wasn’t dropping balls left and right.

Enter Amazing Marvin.

It caters to numerous productivity approaches. The interface allows for all sorts of personalization. It lets you figure out what it is that you need and build up your customized system around those needs. (When I say build, I just mean choose options, there is no programming involved on the user’s part.) For example, I wanted a system that would let me keep track of numerous projects and tasks on my long-term agenda so that I don’t forget about any of them. As an academic, these tasks can encompass a wide range of items from the next step in data cleaning for a project to editing the literature review of a paper, from writing a recommendation letter for a student to remembering to schedule a meeting with a colleague, from submitting receipts for reimbursement to giving my postdoc feedback on a grant proposal, from meeting with a student about her project to reviewing a journal article, and the list goes on and on and on. I really like the scheduling feature, not in terms of when on a particular day I need to work on something, but when in the next week or month it needs to be on my agenda and when it may be due. You can put things on Backburner that you don’t need to see for a while. You can customize how it shows you your tasks, whether it’s by type (and it’s up to you to set up types if you wish) or by when your have it scheduled. It’s hard to explain just how flexible and accommodating it is. Here is a screen shot of my Master List with topical categories I set up and then groups by type within the Papers category. Here I am showing academic papers I’m working on first grouped by project (e.g., our Covid project) and then by paper. Then once there are tasks associated with a paper, I can add those and they will show up in the next column (e.g., “figure out analyses”).





[open image in new tab to see a somewhat larger and thus more legible version]

Many parts of the visuals are customizable. I picked the colors for the folders, the icons associated with each project, the color of the left-hand border, numerous other details. I set up my front page so that I can click on a button and it shows me my tasks for the day, another button shows me my scheduled tasks for the day after, and another for the day after that. You could set this up in a million ways since items can have both project parents and labels. You can organize by labels if that’s more of interest. Or not organize in such ways at all. You can roll over tasks scheduled for today that you did not complete or not. You can gamify getting things done or not. Again, it has a lot of flexibility.

I am not even close to familiar with all of the countless options. For example, I personally have no problem figuring out when to do things during my day so that is not an area where I need help. But if that’s something someone else needs help with, Marvin has all sorts of features to help with that. I also don’t have trouble focusing on writing, but plenty of people need help in that department and use things like the Pomodoro method. Marvin has that as an option among many others to help you achieve your productivity goals. (I know I sound like a cheesy advertisement, but I really believe in this product and am so grateful that it exists.)

One thing it does not do well as of now, as far as I know, is sharing. So this is probably not the way to go for shared project management. It’s also not the place to store files, although it does allow you to leave some freeform notes on tasks.

It’s only free for a month of trial and then you have to pay either monthly, annually or buy a lifetime subscription for $300, which is what I did as I knew I would continue to use it. I encourage students to write to the developer to request a discount, I’m told it’s possible.

One caveat is worth noting. Given its versatility, it can be a bit overwhelming at first. It took me considerable time to (a) figure out how I wanted to customize it to my needs and organize/enter my content; (b) learn how to set things up. Again, there are so many options that it can be hard to figure out what is what or know where to achieve what you want to set up. There are help files and I have found the people behind the site to be quite responsive to requests for assistance.

For the record, I have zero financial stake in this product. I do want it to continue thriving though so I do have that incentive. I also like that it’s the work of a young woman in Zurich and how common is that in the tech world?

What have been your helpful or entertaining tech finds this year?