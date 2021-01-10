Sunday photoblogging: robin

by Chris Bertram on January 10, 2021

Robin at Alderman Moore's allotments

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

1

Alan White 01.10.21 at 7:22 pm

Best bird pictures = natural perch + interesting behavior + nice contrasting background + really sharp focus; check, check, check, and check!

Love it.

Leave a Comment

You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>