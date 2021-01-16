Luck and fate in politics

There’s a lot of luck[1] in politics. If a handful of events had gone differently in 2016, we’d probably be discussing President Clinton’s second term right now. If the Brexit referendum had been held a few weeks earlier, Remain would probably have won, and David Cameron might still be PM. A few lucky breaks and Labor would have won the 2019 Australian election. And if things had gone slightly differently in Georgia (with the Repubs falling just short in the first round, then losing both runoffs), the prospects for a Biden Administration would be greatly worse than they are.
The first three of these events were unexpected wins for the Trumpist right. And while nobody much pays attention to Australia, the first two were interpreted by Trumpists as much more than lucky breaks. They fed a whole set of beliefs which built up to an expectation that, no matter how bad things looked, their side was destined (for a lot of Trumpists, divinely ordained) for victory.
It’s not surprising then, that Trump’s supporters expected victory in November, and were willing to believe, without any evidence that their victory had been stolen. But as it became more and more evident that the election results were not going to be overturned, cognitive dissonance started to set in. The options were to accept that, fairly or not, they had lost, or to embrace the apocalyptic vision of QAnon and the far right, manifested in the Capitol last week. From the polling evidence, it looks as if the Republican base split down the middle on this.
Now that the insurrection has failed, and Biden’s inauguration is about to take place, the choice gets even sharper. As those who rejected the election result and tried to overturn it are increasingly ostracised and increasingly forced to recant[2], there’s no middle ground between accepting defeat, at least this time around, and going all the way down the insurrectionist rabbit hole and into rightwing terrorism.
From the politics as usual viewpoint of someone like Mitch McConnell, the advisability of the first course of action is obvious. But to the extent that the energy of the Trumpists was built on faith in inevitable victory, that may be difficult to sustain[3].
As for rightwing terrorism, it’s bound to keep on happening. The history of events like the Beer Hall Putsch shows that clownish initial failure does not guarantee defeat (no inevitability, again). We have to hope that, having been directly and personally threatened by the terrorists, the Democrats won’t shrink from the responses necessary to suppress them and the Republicans won’t be willing to defend them.
fn1. My friend, fellow-economist and now politician Andrew Leigh has a great little book called The Luck of Politics It’s mostly about luck as it affects individual political careers, where the same point applies: a bit of good luck is often the difference between being revered and being reviled.
fn2. In this context, the coverage by the Washington Times is just as significant as the apology extracted from American Thinker. The story includes, as background, the observation that
Mr. Trump and some fellow Republicans pushed false claims and conspiracy theories to justify the election’s outcome prior to mobs of the president’s supporters raiding the U.S. Capitol last week, including baseless allegations involving Dominion and its machines.
Republicans will have to get used to reading this kind of thing, even in reliably rightwing media.
fn3. The 20th century debates within Marxism about the inevitability of socialism illustrate this, as do even older debates about predestination within Christianity. Logically, you might expect a belief in inevitability to discourage costly action (why work hard for a cause that is going to win anyway?), but in practice, the feeling of being on the winning side has always won out.
Hidari 01.16.21 at 8:15 am
I agree with all of this, except this: ‘the Democrats won’t shrink from the responses necessary to suppress them and the Republicans won’t be willing to defend them’.
To be honest, it sorta gives me the chills. As you are probably aware, Washington currently is under complete lockdown by the military (as everyone now finds it convenient to forget the military is, and will be until Tuesday, noon, actually under the control of Donald Trump. So….yeah, there’s a bit of a problem there. But everyone seems determined to forget that basic fact. Likewise the unprecedented empowerment of the Feds ((and one assumes the CIA/NSA etc.). Again these agencies are currently under the control of…..Donald Trump. But let’s forget that).
Now, almost every journalist, apparently unaware of the issues or problems with this, has, when tweeting this, stated something like ‘This isn’t Baghdad!’ or ‘Scenes not from Khabul!’. Apparently unaware of what they are letting slip, and how dangerous this analogy is (you might want to ask the native inhabitants of those cities now ‘safe’ the Americans made their hometown).
The Army is literally calling the area under military occupation ‘The Green Zone’ (I’m not joking: https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1350294354489995265/photo/1).
This does not precisely break posse comitatus, but it is definitely pushing at the frontiers of what is acceptable.
Trumpism in the form that we have known it, is simply dead. Biden will be brought into power on Tuesday, and it has been fairly obvious that this will happen since about March of this year (in lieu of some unforeseen and unforseeable event, this was pretty inevitable from that point on). QAnon is a batshit crazy conspiracy theory believed mainly by people with mental health issues. It’s not going to last. Trump won’t win in 2024, and it’s highly unlikely that he will even try (it’s pretty unlikely that he will even make the first steps towards that).
But the Democrats are in power, they have both Houses, and they are inheriting a situation where Americans are frightened and crying out for ‘strong leadership’ (to be fair, this is not particularly unusual for Americans). Journalists are already referring to this as 1/6 (in deliberate allusion to 9/11). Despite the crazy conspiracy theories flying about, the CIA and the NSA (and the higher echelons of the Armed Forces) are all strongly pro-Biden. These are the most anti-democratic forces in the United States (indeed, on Planet Earth). Luke Harding (the liar in chief for the Guardian) is already trying to spin this as a foreign attack (https://twitter.com/lukeharding1968/status/1350186187747696650), presumably necessitating military action at some point in the future. And what will anti-war protesters be called? ‘Domestic terrorsts’ one assumes.
The Trump appointed judges did not, in fact, have any loyalty to Trump. But they will be strongly against any perceived attacks on the American imperial state.
‘Following the …riot at the US Capitol, progressives and liberals have begun to mimic the calls for “law and order” of their conservative counterparts, even going as far as threatening to expand the “war on terror”. (This) fits neatly within the trajectory of attacks against civil liberties over the last two decades. A Biden administration with a 50-50 Senate will seek unity and compromise wherever it can find it, and oppressing political dissidents will be the glue that holds together Biden’s ability to govern.
A wide array of actors within the United States government have long predicted, and begun to prepare for, a new age of protests and political instability. In 2008 the Pentagon launched the Minerva Initiative, a research program aimed at understanding mass movements and how they spread. It included at least one project that conflated peaceful activists with “supporters of political violence” and deemed that they were worth studying alongside active terrorist organizations.’
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jan/14/biden-protest-surveillance-repression
One only needs to ask some basic questions. There are deep structural issues in American society vis a vis the police and the African American community. Given that BLM began under Obama, will there be further BLM rallies? Arguably yes, and (as as in the summer) there may be violence.
We know what Biden thinks of BLM: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-biden-ignoring-demeaning
What do we think the response of the American State, now more openly imperial than ever before, might be?
Again, what about Extinction Rebellion, whose whole modus operandi is about breaking the law?
And finally: when the Democrats leave power (and they will, eventually) all these new powers and this new attitude will be just ‘lying on the shelf’ waiting for the Republicans to use them against the Left.
Use of phrases like ‘the terrorists’ also gives me the creeps. Again, in 10 years time or so, I can just imagine these very same phrases being used against the Left.
MisterMr 01.16.21 at 9:40 am
I think that the problem is not inevitability, but rather the feeling of being a majority.
Like, many leftists believe that they represent the majority, so that when the right wins the elections it is because the corporate media fed the people with lies etc.
The difference is that lefties have still the idea of the USSR in their mind, so they realize that they could go wrong, whereas the right for various reasons does not really believe that they could go wrong and go fascist, because historical fascism ended a lot of time ago, but also because rightists are cultural conservatives who tend to assume that everyone thinks like them, and so don’t realize their similarity to fascism because fascists look foreign.
If you believe you represent a majority you naturally believe you will win elections, and that when you start an insurrection against someone who “stole” your election the country will rally behind you.
The problem is that the “will of the people” is a feeble thing, that is often contradictory and changes with the wind, and therefore can only be determined through some formal procedure.
nastywoman 01.16.21 at 10:32 am
and as there is this theory – that with ”the accidental” – or should we say ”random” election of a confused Idiot as President”-
all ”actions” – (or politics?) became more or less ”random” – in the United States – with the exception of the overbearing emotion to:
”Burn the Whole Place Down”!
And we used to film at a few Trump Rallies – and each time before getting there –
we received a call -(from Germany) – saying:
”Y’all know – somebody might kill y’all – especially if you are being as ”frech” and nasty and use y’alls right of FREE SPEECH.
And each time I answered – that I’m aware of such a possibility – and each time I actually was pleasantly surprised – that I wasn’t dead after the Rally – or just beaten up by a Trumper – and that most of these ”Trumpers” – actually – were really nice and sweet – especially to a Blond from Germany?
BUT anywhoo – I – we NEVER would have gone to a ”real insurrection” –
NAH! –
and that’s why I also prefer the words ”random” or ”accidental” instead of the word:
”Luck”….