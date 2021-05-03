The Ministry for the Future seminar

Over the next ten days, we’re running a seminar on Kim Stanley Robinson’s recent novel about climate change and how our political and economic system might have to change to stop it, The Ministry for the Future. We’re happy to be able to do this – it’s an important book. Since it came out, it’s had an enormously enthusiastic reception (see e.g. Barack Obama and Ezra Klein). What we want to do in this seminar is not to celebrate it further (although it certainly deserves celebration) but to help it do its work in the world. So we’ve asked a number of people to respond to the book, by arguing it through and, as needs be, arguing with it. Soon after the seminar finishes, we will publish a reply piece by Stan, and then make the seminar generally available under a Creative Commons license. As the pieces are published, I will update this post to provide hyperlinks, to make it easier for people to keep track.
The participants in the seminar:
-
Henry Farrell blogs at Crooked Timber.
-
Maria Farrell blogs at Crooked Timber.
-
Jessica Green is an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto.
-
Oliver Morton is The Economist’s briefings editor.
-
Suresh Naidu is a professor of economics and international and public affairs at Columbia University.
-
John Quiggin blogs at Crooked Timber.
-
Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò is an assistant professor of philosophy at Georgetown University. What’s In Our Way?
-
Todd Tucker is director of governance studies at the Roosevelt Institute.
-
Belle Waring blogs at Crooked Timber.
-
Kim Stanley Robinson is a writer.
