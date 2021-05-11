Half the Earth ?

When I read fiction, it’s mostly either the 19th century classics or speculative fiction – what was and what might be, as opposed to what is. I live in the present, and spend most of my waking hours analysing the economy and society of today, along with the recent past and near future. In doing that, I am, for the most part, in agreement with Mr Gradgrind – what I want is facts, nothing but facts.

But in relation to the future (and, in many ways, the past) we don’t have facts, only possibilities. And, unlike the present, we don’t have lived experience to help us understand those possibilities. Speculative fiction, at its best, extends our thinking to encompass possibilities we wouldn’t otherwise consider, and to imagine ways of life no one has actually experienced.

Thought of this way, The Ministry for the Future is like an all-you-can-eat buffet with more possibilities, both dystopian and utopian than it’s possible to digest in one sitting. I’m just going to pick out one morsel – the idea of returning half the earth to a more or less wild state. The Half Earth idea isn’t Robinson’s invention – there’s an active society promoting it. But Robinson’s presentation makes it seem more real than an advocacy organization.

Once I’m captured by an idea like this, I tend to go back the analytical mode, and ask whether this is really a possibility. The first thought that occurred to me is was a memory from high school,. One of my friends was a keen conservationists (he was later responsible for management of environmental water allocations in Australia) who pushed the idea that 5 per cent of Australia’s land area should be national park.

That proposal seemed radical at the time, but we now have a ‘National Reserve System’ covering nearly 20 per cent of the country. It encompasses national, state and territory reserves, indigenous lands and protected areas run by non-profit conservation organisations and ecosystems protected by farmers on their private working properties. That National Reserve System is still growing, with a particular emphasis on the wildlife corridors central to Half Earth.

Australia is a big, sparsely populated country, much of which isn’t particularly well suited for any economic use, including food production. We can grow enough to feed ourselves, export lots of grain and meat, and still have plenty of land left over. But is it possible to feed, clothe and house the whole world using only half its land and oceans?

In large part that depends on how many people there are in the future. That in turn depends almost entirely on what happens to birth rates in Africa, since most of the world is already near, or below, replacement levels of fertility. In Robinson’s Future, net births per woman fall rapidly to around 1.8, so population is already declining in the second half of the 20th century. That’s partly optimism and partly a predictable outcome of the climatic disasters that destroy much of our existing social order in the opening chapters of the book.

I’m an agricultural economist by training, so I’ve spent a fair bit of time looking at food production. We are already producing more than enough to feed the entire population of the world. 800 million people are undernourished simply because they don’t have enough money to buy food; they are outnumbered three to one by the obese, many of whom also lack the resources and education needed for a healthier diet.

It will however, be difficult to feed a growing population if everyone is to eat the amounts of meat and fish typical of the diets of high-income countries. Conversely, if we are to return lots of land to a wild state, everyone will have to eat a largely plant-based diet. Whether meat animals are fed on grain or on grass, it takes a lot more land to produce animal protein than to do produce the same quantity of plant-based food.

As well as farmland, we would need to reduce the area of land we live on, moving from small towns and suburbs into cities. The scene in Future where the residents of a declining country town agree to sell en masse and move to the city makes this seem like a realistic, if emotionally challenging, possibility. But as the narrator says, with a much smaller population, it might be possible to move back to village life further in the future.

We are, suddenly and surprisingly, at a point in history when radical change seems not just possible but likely. Whether it is change for the better or for the worse is in our collective hands. The Ministry for the Future gives us hope that, out of disaster, we may build something much better.