The “simple logic” of immigration control

In a recent column in the Times (paywall), James Kirkup, Director of the Social Market Foundation and writer for various right-wing outlets, argues that “liberals” should be more accommodating of the state’s desire to enforce exclusionary immigration policies and that, if only they were, a more open policy would be feasible. But, given, public anxieties about immigration and the stubborn refusal of the likes of us to co-operate, the public were going to put people like the UK’s authoritarian Home Secretary, Priti Patel, in charge. Our non-co-peration, or even resistance, is, supposedly self-defeating.

One thing he says is this:

There’s a simple logic about immigration: unless you believe your country should have no borders and be entirely open to anyone in the world, you must accept that the state needs to be able to remove uninvited people. I accept this as someone who has long argued for a liberal, open migration policy.

This rhetorical move gets made a lot by advocates and apologists for immigration control. I remember a similar point being made to a representative of the Stansted 15 on BBC Newsnight. Either the state gets what it wants, or … open borders.

But it is a rhetorical move that needs to be resisted, because you don’t have to be an advocate of open borders to believe that the actual policies being enforced by the state are cruel, unjust and unjustifiable to the point where reasonable people have the right, and possibly sometimes the duty, to disobey, even to resist and sabotage them.[^1] Moreover, when they are sufficiently unjust as a general rule, it is reasonable of people to believe that any particular act of enforcement will be unjustifiable and that the burden of proof is on the other side.

Other countries have their own tales to tell of state injustice and misconduct, but by any measure, the recent record of the UK is shocking. The UK does its level best to stop victims of persecution from reaching its shores to claim asylum. People who do manage to arrive are often criminalized for their method of arrival. Refugees are put into disused and dilapidated army camps in conditions that allow the coronavirus to spread. Their applications for asylum are inconsistently assessed and refusals are often overturned on appeal (so the government is trying to reduce their right to appeal). Many wait in limbo for years on £5 support per day, legally prevented from working. In the past many have been unlawfully deported, some to their deaths. The UK’s hostile environment policy, aimed at controlling irregular migration, led it it make unemployed or homeless long-term legal residents, to deprive them of health care, to incarcerate them or exclude them from the country. It introduced harsh financial limitations on the right to live in the country with your own spouse and children, splitting an unknown number of families (probably in the tens of thousands). It falsely accused thousands of foreign students, many of whom spoke perfect English, of cheating on an immigration-related language test and removed their visas, driving some into destitution. In recent days, young women visiting relatives who reveal to immigration officers that they might babysit for their families during their stay have been detained for intending to work illegally and forcibly removed from the country. So many lives ruined, and I didn’t even have to look up or check any of the above before typing. A longer list would be easy to make.

So no, there is no “simple logic” that tells you that short of open borders you have to accept whatever it is the state actually does, and one starting point might be that it is at a minimum a necessary condition of the legitimacy of state immigration policies that they not treat people in cruel and arbitrary ways, not throw them back into the hands of their persecutors, not expose them to violent death, not separate them from their loved ones, not deprive them of urgent medical care or leave them destitute on the streets, and so forth. When the state complies with those standards, we’ll talk.

But what if they can’t? Immigration restrictionists often argue to the effect that if control is a legitimate purpose, then whatever is necessary to achieve that purpose is itself legitimate. But that doesn’t follow, and if a supposedly legitimate purpose is only achievable by illegitimate means, then that failure infects the purpose itself. In other words, it isn’t just the restrictionists who can play the game of “simple logic”, and the onus is on them to show that immigration can be controlled without doing horrible things to human beings that should never be done.

[^1]: Lord Sumption, a former member of the UK Supreme Court, recently declared that there is no obligation to obey sufficiently unjust laws. He was right about the general proposition and was feted for saying so in the very publications that preach about an unthinking obligation to obey. That was because some of the people who write for those publication see covid lockdowns as unjustifiable restrictions on their freedom. But there’s no comparison between the temporary restraints of a global emergency and the systematic interference with the freedoms of immigrants and citizens a like that is required for effective immigration control. The cost of immigration control for freedom is well discussed in Chandran Kukathas’s new book Immigration and Freedom (Princeton).