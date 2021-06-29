What makes a policy progressive or regressive?

I wrote something a while ago about why I think forgiving all student debt is neither a good idea nor progressive. One of the common responses to people who make the kinds of argument that I make is that, indeed, forgiving student debt is progressive, because, at least on the plan Sanders had, it would be paid for by a tax on speculative trades. So, it is progressive because it redistributes down.
After I saw that objection several times I realized that I didn’t have a well-formed concept of progressivity or regressivity, and didn’t really know what other people meant by it. So I’m asking you to do either or both: help me understand what progressive means, and/or understand why it matters that some policy is progressive.
To be clear. I agree that, if paid for the way Sanders planned to pay for it, loan forgiveness would have the net effect of redistributing down. Now, that doesn’t impress me a huge amount. Imagine a proposal that redistributed down from the top 1% just to the next 9%, and does nothing for the bottom 90%. Sure, that redistributes down, but the population within which it redistributes isn’t really of interest to me for now.
The definition of “progressive” on which the transfer from the top 1% to the next 9% is progressive is:
- A policy is progressive as long as it has the net effect of redistributing resources downward at all.
That’s clearly not the definition underlying my objection to student debt forgiveness being progressive. (As I say, I just didn’t have a clear idea of what definition was in my head, but it wasn’t this one).
Here’s a second possible definition:
- A policy is progressive as long as it has the net effect of reducing inequality of resources in the whole population
These two definitions may look equivalent, but I don’t think they are. It’s just not clear to me that redistributing from the 1% to the next 9%, even though it redistributes down, reduces inequality in the whole population.[1] It reduces inequality within the top 10%, but leaves inequality in the whole population untouched. Similarly redistribution downward, or upward, within the bottom decile. Or within any decile or quintile (except the middle quintile). I’m not committed to this claim, just saying how it seems to me.
Suppose that you had a policy that reduced inequality in the population by shifting resources from the top 1% to everyone in the top 55% of the income distribution. That, I think, would count as reducing inequality in the whole population. So it would be progressive on both the above definitions, even though it doesn’t touch the bottom 45% of the distribution.
In this post about student debt forgiveness at Brookings, the authors say the following:
We measure regressivity in relationship to income (or wealth), not to raw dollar amount. The latter metric would mean that Social Security is a regressive social program since it pays out higher benefits to higher-income beneficiaries… That is why the claim that student debt cancellation is regressive is false. We measure regressivity in relationship to income (or wealth), not to raw dollar amount. The latter metric would mean that Social Security is a regressive social program since it pays out higher benefits to higher-income beneficiaries… Of course, Social Security is widely and correctly credited as the federal program that does the most to reduce poverty… Because loan balances as a share of income are highest for lower-income borrowers—and so much higher as to be negative for low-wealth borrowers (many of whom have negative balance sheets thanks to student debt)—cancelling student debt would make the income and wealth distributions more egalitarian and nearly eliminate negative net worth households from the wealth distribution. That is the definition of a progressive—not regressive—program.
I don’t understand the first sentence of that passage (any help would be welcome). But the rest of the passage suggest two different, non-equivalent, definition of progressivity. First, the final two sentences suggest this definition:
- A policy is progressive as long as it has the net effect of increasing the resources of the bottom X%
I’ve used X because I am not sure what percentage they have in mind, and because you could reasonably argue for any of a number many possible values — at least any value under 35 in the US context. But you can see, I think, how it is different from the first two definitions – a policy could redistribute down, and reduce inequality in the population as a whole, without doing anything for the bottom X%.
The second definition, suggested (to me) by the first half of the passage, is this:
- A policy is progressive as long as it reduces the ratio of resources between the top and the bottom.
Just to be clear, hooray for increasing resources for the bottom, and for reducing the ratios. But neither is the definition of progressive that I’ve been carrying around in my head. Consider the following example. Suppose group A has average wealth of $1000, and group B has average wealth of $10,000. If you gave everyone in the A $1000, but gave everyone in B $5000, you would double the wealth of group A, but would only increase the wealth of group B by 50%. So you have, indeed, increased the resources of the bottom group, and you have reduced the ratio from 1:10 to 1:7.5. This redistributes down, decreases inequality, and increases the resources of the worst off group. But, still, I am reluctant to call the measure progressive. I’m certainly reluctant to celebrate it, even in those cases in which, in fact, it really is the best we can do.
So, what would make a policy progressive? I think that the reason I baulked at people claiming that debt relief is progressive, and similarly baulk at claims that free public college is progressive, is that I had in the back of my mind (really, quite far in the back of my mind) something like the following definition:
- A policy is progressive as long as it reduces the ratio of resources between the more and the less advantaged, and does not increase the absolute gap in resources between them.
That means flat rate equal transfers are the starting point: they are the minimum expectation for progressivity (because they reduce ratios without increasing absolute gaps). I think that is exactly the standard for progressivity that I have been carrying around in my head, and which makes me baulk at calling policies like free public college or student debt relief progressive. (Though, I have never before been able to articulate it).
This still leaves open the possibility that policies that reduce ratios and increase absolute gaps might sometimes be all-things-considered improvements on the status quo. And if that really were the best we could do in some circumstance we might be justified in doing it. But we wouldn’t flatter it with the term progressive.
Of course, in the end, ‘progressive’ can mean whatever you want it to mean – but, as with lots of other concepts, it helps to know what you mean by it, and know what other people mean by it (I mean that as a self-criticism). Maybe think of it this way: the fifth definition sets a standard for celebrating a redistributive policy. If it doesn’t do that, you still might endorse it if it’s the best you can do. But you’ll look even harder for alternatives that do better than you normally would.
[1] This is partly because I’m not sure what I mean by ‘inequality in the whole population’. It could be interpreted a number of different ways. Give it whatever you think the most plausible interpretation is.
{ 15 comments… read them below or add one }
SamChevre 06.29.21 at 4:24 pm
We measure regressivity in relationship to income (or wealth), not to raw dollar amount…
I understand this but disagree that it’s the right way to measure.
If you take 5% of income from everyone, that’s neither progressive not regressive, by this definition (with regard to income). (Change “income” to “wealth” to get “prpgressive with regard to wealth.)
I think that Social Security payouts are regressive–this definition is intended to say they are not. I think that it makes more sense to say the Social Security program is progressive–high-income people pay a lot more in, and get a little more benefit. So the benefits stand-alone are not, in my opinion, progressive.
I find “progressive” and “increases inequality” too vague to be helpful. I find it much more useful to look at “increases inequality between percentiles X and Y.” It seems much attention goes to increasing equality between the median and the 10th percentile, and between the 99th and the 90th percentile: I think the difference between the 50th and the 90th is probably most important socially, and the growing gap there contributes greatly to the current unhappiness.
Tim Worstall 06.29.21 at 5:10 pm
It’s not obvious that a financial transactions tax itself is progressive. Sure, in the first instance it’s people who trade financial instruments who pay it. But it would destroy a lot of HFT (part of the claimed appeal). But HFT has a significant effect. It reduces the market maker’s spread. Those 401 (k)s buying a few stocks to put away for 20 years leave less of their money with the market insiders as a result of HFT. Get rid of HFT and they’ll leave more for the market insiders.
This is a significant effect. The IFS looked at stamp duty on shares (so, equivalent enough to an FTT) and said the major long term incidence was on smaller private sector pensions.*
It’s possible to construct a case – not that I’d insist upon it, but it would be possible to argue – that an FTT is in itself a regressive policy.
It’s also not obvious that government paying for college is progressive. Some 50% go to college and yet it’s the taxes of all – money is fungible after all, even tax revenue – that pay for college. So, some amount of the taxes paid by the 50% of non-college goers, usually lower earners than college graduates, end up paying – even if we’re only including opportunity costs, what could be done for them if this money weren’t paying for college – for the degrees of those who will have higher earnings.
“We measure regressivity in relationship to income (or wealth), not to raw dollar amount.”
We’re measuring the effect as a percentage of income or wealth, not as the number of dollars. So, $1,000 is 10% of a $10,000 stock of wealth and 1% of a $100,000 stock.
SS does pay more to higher income people – on the basis that they’ve paid more SS tax in over the years. But SS benefits are a lower percentage of gross income for high income retirees (say, at a guess, 20%) than they are for low income (who might gain 100% of their retirement income from SS) and therefore even though the low income people are gaining fewer dollars it’s a greater portion of their income.
Student debt cancellation is a higher portion of the net wealth position of the not very wealthy than it is of the wealthy, therefore it’s progressive. That’s their claim by their method of measurement.
As to the larger point, what, exactly, is the definition of progressive in this sense I’m not sure that it’s possible. Take this point:
“Because loan balances as a share of income are highest for lower-income borrowers—and so much higher as to be negative for low-wealth borrowers (many of whom have negative balance sheets thanks to student debt)—cancelling student debt would make the income and wealth distributions more egalitarian and nearly eliminate negative net worth households from the wealth distribution. That is the definition of a progressive—not regressive—program.”
This would be true if we looked at household wealth levels today. But household wealth is perhaps better understood – OK, differently understood – as a lifetime cycle.
We have, perhaps, the recent graduate with significant student debt. They also have a low income – just starting out their working life. Negative wealth and a low income. Wiping that debt is being described as progressive.
Well, yes, sorta. It rather depends upon what the lifetime income is going to be. That degree might be the start of a significant income. There are times in the medical training system when someone’s on $30k, $40k a year (less than median household income, substantially so) and the debt’s roaring through $250k. A decade later the same person’s on $300k and more a year from that same degree and training.
Is forgiving their debt progressive? On a lifetime income basis no, not really. By the definition being used here, a snapshot approach, it’s being defined as so.
It might be possible to give a tight definition of progressive with respect to income. Or possibly to wealth. But given the way the two can vary substantially for the same person I think it might be difficult for the one definition to cover, precisely and exactly, both at the same time.
*My one and only peer reviewed paper is on this very subject. Given that the impact factor of the journal is 0.3 it’s not a very important paper…..
Anonymous 06.29.21 at 5:23 pm
I don’t really understand the objection to increasing the absolute gap as long as the ratios are reduced.
When we talk about progressive taxation, we mean a tax that takes proportionally more from the rich, not just a tax that takes absolutely more from the rich. A flat tax (rate) preserves ratios but takes absolutely much more from the rich. A regressive per capita tax takes the same absolute amount from everyone and increases the rich:poor ratio. We only seem to care about the ratio when we talk about a tax’s progressivity.
Money in particular is also a little weird, because if we double the amount of money (and debt, and whatever else) everyone has then it’s not clear that anything has actually changed — prices would double and everything would go on as before. The ratio may be the only thing that’s even meaningful.
But even for real goods, if you keep shrinking the ratio while still giving absolutely more to people already on top, you still eventually end up with something that looks pretty equal to me. If eventually Jeff Bezos owns 11 galaxies and regular people only own 10, in some sense the gap between him and everyone else is unimaginably bigger than it is now, but in another sense he only has 10% more stuff and there’s not really anything he can do that’s out of reach for other people. If the end result looks pretty fair then surely the identical steps we took to get there are progressive.
marcel proust 06.29.21 at 5:47 pm
I believe you mean:
A policy is progressive as long as it
reducesincreases the ratio of resources between the bottom and the top.
The original appears to say that a policy is progressive if it reduces the ratio defined as (resources of those at the bottom of the distribution) divided by (resources of of those at the top of the distribution).
If it is not an error but intentional, then the definition in your (Harry’s) head is very different from the one in mine.
Harry 06.29.21 at 5:52 pm
Thanks Marcel, fixed.
marcel proust 06.29.21 at 5:56 pm
Consider China and, to a lesser extent, India, over the last 40 years. Both countries (esp. China) have seen a massive decrease in poverty, both in absolute numbers of individuals and in population shares, and a massive increase in inequality. It’s a mixed bag, but in my judgment, the decrease in poverty, from an average of barely subsistence for hundreds of millions, with too frequent swings into less than subsistence, has made the change, on balance, net progressive. I don’t believe anyone has yet figured out a policy that pulls so many so rapidly up the income scale without the increase in inequality that makes us question the progressiveness of the change. The cost seems a lot less than a more Stalinist one (where I think the excuse was that you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs and the riposte was “Where is the omelet?”).
NB: this is not meant to excuse Xinjiang, Tiananmen Square or anything else one can think of along these lines. Just that if one is judging whether the reforms that Deng initiated 40 years ago were progressive or not, on balance I would assent to “Yes,” because of the degree and widespread nature of the benefits at the bottom.
Gorgonzola Petrovna 06.29.21 at 6:21 pm
What are these ‘resources’ you speak of? For example, I hear that Warren Buffett leads a modest life, all the while controlling huge sums of money, moving them (along with other people’s money) from one company to another. Does he need to be expropriated, or, considering the (allegedly) modest amount of resources he personally consumes, he can be left alone to do the things he does?
Kiwanda 06.29.21 at 6:35 pm
One version of progressivity could just be “decreases the Gini coefficient”, by which measure forgiveness of student debt would be progressive, just not very progressive.
I’d guess the most progressive way to move a dollar is to take it from the richest person, and give it to the poorest person, or take equally from those tied for richest, and give equally to those tied for poorest. The effect of repeating this would be an increase in the number of those tied for richest, and an increase in the number tied for poorest (the latter probably much larger), together with the rest of us, in between.
I imagine such a scheme is maximally progressive, for given amount of redistribution, for any reasonable measure of inequality. For other redistributions, like student loan forgiveness, the degree of progressivity would depend on the measure of inequality used.
I think the Gini coefficient is not the best measure of inequality, because an additional dollar has much greater utility to the poorest person than to the richest, so utility is something more like logarithmic in income. In that case, it looks like the Theil index is a better measure of inequality, and the progressivity of a re-distribution is better measured by the change in Theil index it produces.
Timothy W. Sommers 06.29.21 at 7:21 pm
Unless I missed it, no one mentioned that one might think that being “progressive” or a progressive politically was not just a matter of distributive justice.
That being said, I have a related question on distributive justice that I would love input on. The question is, what makes a distributive view “egalitarian”? I take the main distributive alternatives currently popular to be prioritarianism, sufficientarianism, and limitarianism, plus, of course, the historically significant, but not so popular anymore, “strict equality”. (I prefer “range egalitarianism” which is, roughly, sufficentarians plus limitarianism, but it’s not (as far as I can tell) a widely-held position).
For simplicity, I’ll use sufficientarianism as an example.
Many (I think, most) sufficientarians deny that it’s a form of egalitarianism. Frankfurt, Temkin, et al say it’s “humanitarian” not “egalitarian”. I would argue that part of what makes it egalitarian is that it only makes sense to defend it if you assume, at a minimum, that we are all moral equals (even if that doesn’t mandate strict economic equality). But that’s not enough alone because you might argue from moral egalitarianism to some principles that just can’t be taken as egalitarian. Consider libertarianism. But still sufficientarianism is egalitarian because (i) the only plausible way of understanding sufficiency (I would argue) is comparatively, and (ii) sufficiency is only on the table where the net affect of applying it would reduce the gap between the worst-off and everyone else relative to some unadjusted baseline (no matter how you calculate). Here’s what any of that might have to do with the question of what makes you an economic progressive.
I think there’s no definition of what counts distributively as “progressive” except relative to which one of these ways of being egalitarian you hold to be the right one.
Maybe, anyway.
LFC 06.29.21 at 8:26 pm
marcel proust @6
This 2012 post from my no-longer-active blog is, I think, relevant to your comment, though I’m not taking the time now to re-read the post myself:
link
Starry Gordon 06.29.21 at 9:09 pm
Does ‘progressive’ just mean ‘egalitarian’? If so, I can think of simpler ways to envision progress. But there are many who would disagree.
Howard F. 06.29.21 at 10:22 pm
You may already know this, but someone once told me that Musgrave and Musgrave’s undergraduate public finance textbook has a lengthy discussion of different definitions of progressivity.
That aside, confusion is bound to ensue because the name of an ill-defined political tendency is the same as that of a mathematical property of some public policies.
John Quiggin 06.29.21 at 11:15 pm
It’s important to think about opportunity cost.
If we take money from the 1 per cent, and give it the next 9, that’s money that can’t be spent on anything else. And our capacity to extract money from the 1 per cent is limited So, rather than describing particular policies in isolation as progressive or regressive, it’s better to compare policy packages.
Taking from the 1 and giving to the 9 is more progressive than the status quo, but less progressive than lots of alternatives.
PopsHobby 06.29.21 at 11:34 pm
Progressive has two meanings. One is the redistribution of income or wealth, or both, from the upper echelons to the lower echelons. The transfer could happen directly or indirectly.
The more important meaning, however, is political. Can a policy be described in ways that people who believe, or can be made to believe, that they are shortchanged feel that they are participating in a communal effort to stick it to the man?
Where are we going if you want to lead the country in a more progressive way or, more simply, “forward?”
J-D 06.30.21 at 12:03 am
Thanks! That’s a key insight.