Twigs and branches

July 16, 2021
MisterMr 07.16.21 at 11:32 am
I have a pet argument that is the Labour Theory of Value, in particular the no-ricardian/classic version of it (that is the version that takes the LTV as a price equilibrium model, not as an assertion about the existence of some entity that we call labour value separated from prices).
I recently came to think to this example, that I believe explains EVERYTHING about the LTV, the univers, the purpose of life, and capitalism:
In world A, everybody is a farmer, but all the land is owned by a few landowners. Worker 1 works a field and produces 10$ a day, and is paid 5$, the remaining 5 dollars go to the landowner; worker 2 works a slightly worse field and produces 9$, he still gets 5$, the owner only ges 4$, and so on, until we get to worker M who works a field that produces 5$, M gets 5$, the owner gets 0$ and therefore will not employ any other worker.
M is the famous marginal worker, every workers gets its marginal product (that is, M’s output), total profits depend on the difference between marginal productivity and average productivity.
In world A, there is a clearly defined full employment situation, that is when the last worker has a productivity so low as to just cover his/her wage.
But all this depends on the assumption that workers work with worse and worse pieces of land (this is actually Ricardo’s theory of land rent); worker’s falling productivity actually depend on capital’s falling productivity.
In world B, instead, everyone works at a shoemaking factory. Since it is possible to produce any number of equal factories, worker 1 produces 10$ of shoes and gets 5$ in wages, worker 2 again produces 10$ and gets 5$, and so on, and the profit share is allways the same. However, as new shoe factories are built and unemployment falls, workers become uppity and start asking for more, so that at some point all workers will ask for 6$, then all workers will ask for 7$ (thus reducing profits from 5$ to 4$ to 3$ per workers). At some point capitalist stop investing becuse they see their profits falling instead than rising, but as investiment in new factories was an integral part of demand, their profits actually fall even more, triggering a recession; this goees on util the economy reaches some sort of bottom, stall for a bit, and then the cycle repeats when some enterpreneurial guy chooses to invest again.
In world B, as the capital goods do not have a falling productivity, workers also do not have a falling productivity, and therefore it is impossible to determine worker’s marginal productivity: there is no worker M.
Therefore, there isn’t a clearly defined full employment situation either , but just a cycle of booms and busts (one could notionally argue that “full employment” is when workers get 10$ and capitalists get 0$, but obviously this doesn’t make sense in a capitalist economy).
Does our world look more like world A or like world B? In my opinion much more like world B.
The contention of the LTV/neo-ricardian/classic guys is that in the economic models currently in use, the economy is assumed to work like in world A (so with a falling productivity and therefore a clearly defined full emplyment and a Worker M), and then, since in reality the economy has booms and busts, keynesian economics is grafted over this model to justify the booms and busts. But hen there is a problem because some assumption of keynesian economics contradict the assumption of the underlying model (the so called microfundations problem).
In other words, the microfundation problem is just the same problem of the Cambridge capital controversy, it’s a problem caused from the assumption that we live in world A, whereas we live in world B; the technical details of the microfundations and capital controversies are very complex but, at the bottom, the root is very simple.
So, what has this to do with the LTV?
Basically if we live in world B we cannot distinguish between labour productivity and capital productivity, we have a total output of 10$ of which some will go to the worker and some to the capitalist, but not due to some techinical limit but just because of social constraints (e.g. the level of unemployment).
In world A instead there is a cclearly defined point (worker M) that determines what is the worker’s share, there fore we can say that if worker 3 on lot 3 has an output of 8$ of potatoes, 5$ are produced by the worker and the other 3$ by the lot.
But if we cannot determine how much productivity is the worker’s and how much is capital’s, all that we get is that the market will push the workers in those field where their productivity is higer until ideally all workers have the same productivity, thus leading to the LTV equilibrium (in the simple form, pricse will tend to be directly proportional to the amount of labor used in production, in the complex form there is a part of fixed capital so that there will be multipliers that depend on capital intensity, following Sraffa these multipliers also depend on the wage share so this is a pain, but still the wage share is the independent variable and the multipliers the dependent one).
I’m sure this comment will enlighten everyone!