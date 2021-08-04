Sitting in limbo

I’m in the UK now, having spent the last (lovely) six weeks in France, an EU member-state with a much more functional government than we have. When we left for France in mid-June, it was on the UK government’s “amber list” and had just started admitting visitors from the UK with proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID test. To get such a test in the UK we had to pay £80 to a private provider. We also had to pay for additional travel insurance to travel to a country that the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against travel to, the advice having rendered our existing travel insurance inapplicable. All went swimmingly on the journey out apart from a 30-second hiccup when a French border guard thought a different set of rules applied to us, requiring urgent reasons for travel, but a colleague set him right.

Our plan had been to stay in France until the UK government moved it to an easier category not requiring quarantine. But the opposite happened. Ostensibly because of a surge in the Beta variant in France, the UK moved the country to an enhanced “amber plus” category, requiring 10 day quarantine even for the fully vaccinated. This measure against France was quite inexplicable, since there were other European countries with higher incidences of Beta, and becauce the French cases were actually overwhelmingly on French islands in the Indian Ocean. Perhaps there were other, more political, reasons behind the change, or perhaps the British government is bad at geography but couldn’t lose face by backing down once the error had been pointed out? Who knows? Rumour has it that France will be taken out of “amber plus” this week, and that the fully-vaccinated will be allowed quarantine-free admission to the UK from France this week, as visitors from the US and most of the EU are. That’s no good to us. (And note this is at a moment when nearly all internal restrictions have been lifted in the UK.)



To return, we had to fill out a “Passenger Locator Form” giving details of where we would be quarantining (at home), get a negative COVID test in France, and then book with a private provider in the UK for tests on days 2 and 8 of quarantine. We also had the option of an additional test to release from quarantine on day 5, which we have taken. The French test cost €25, the UK “package” cost £83, with an additional £43 for the early release scheme. (The private providers making these windfall profits may or may not be personal friends of senior Conservatives.)

Quarantine involves, obviously, sitting around at home. But “NHS Test and Trace” (actually provide provider Serco) has a contract to check up on you and to tell you what you may or may not do. On Day 1 we received a call. “I am standing outside your house, why are you not answering the door?” The answer was that the checker was standing outside the wrong house. Eventually he found us and asked for ID. He wasn’t able to tell us what power he has to ask for ID. We also each get a phone call from Serco every day (keep your mobile by you at all times). The person, reading from a script, asks us if we intend to abide by the law. Well, what would a non-law-abiding person say? When questioned about what the rules are, though, they aren’t very good at clarifying and sometime say things that are obviously false (asserting that there could be a financial penalty for not taking the voluntary day 5 test).

Given that the Serco man had not found the house, we were very anxious that our test kits would not be delivered to the right place by the private courier company with the contract, particularly since they have misdelivered ordinary packages in the past. But the courier came through, so yesterday we self-administered our Day 2 tests, sticking swabs down throats and up noses etc (French tests seem to be nose-only, incidentally). I was permitted to leave the house to deliver the test kits to a “drop box” to be flown to Northern Ireland. The drop box depicted on the company website was a shiny metal affair, but the reality was a man seated next to large cardboard boxes overflowing with test kits. Today we got the results, confirming that our COVID negative status is unchanged since last Friday’s visit to a French pharmacy! So, on to a few more days of sitting around and waiting for Serco to call.

(While away, we also acquired some experience of the French health system. A trip to “Urgences” was needed (British A&E, American ER). Seen within a few minutes and charged €30 for an x-ray (nothing broken) and then prescribed painkillers (and related meds) that came in at €10 for 3 boxes of tablets. In the UK you’d probably have waited at least 3 hours to be seen and the non-exempt would have been charged more in “prescription charges”. In the US, well …. )