Sunday photoblogging: Pézenas in time of COVID

by Chris Bertram on August 15, 2021

Pézenas

Alan White 08.15.21 at 2:34 pm

Certainly captures the mood of the time.

Peter Hovde 08.15.21 at 7:55 pm

This one should be submitted for some kind of award.

