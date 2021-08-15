Sunday photoblogging: Pézenas in time of COVID

by Chris Bertram on August 15, 2021
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 08.15.21 at 2:34 pm
Certainly captures the mood of the time.
Peter Hovde 08.15.21 at 7:55 pm
This one should be submitted for some kind of award.
Leave a Comment
Name
E-mail
Website
You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 08.15.21 at 2:34 pm
Certainly captures the mood of the time.
Peter Hovde 08.15.21 at 7:55 pm
This one should be submitted for some kind of award.