Forever wars and frozen conflicts

The chaotic scenes now playing out as the Taliban take over Afghanistan have unsurprisingly drawn comparisons to the collapse of the South Vietnamese government in 1975. But there have been many similar instances, though most were a little slower: the end of Indonesian rule in East Timor (now Timor L’Este), the French withdrawal from Algeria, and the earlier Russian withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The common feature in all these cases is the attempt by an external (sometimes neighbouring) power to impose and then sustain a government of its choosing, usually in the hope that it will ultimately secure the support of the majority of the population along with international acceptance. The usual outcome is a long period of relatively low-level conflict, during which it can be made to appear that a successful outcome is just around the corner. In some cases, actual fighting ceases and is replaced by a ‘frozen conflict’, in which life proceeds more or less normally most of the time, but without any final resolution.
Very occasionally, these attempts succeed (the US invasion of Grenada is one example, and I expect commenters can come up with more). But far more commonly, the external power eventually tires of the struggle and goes away. Alternatively, frozen conflicts can continue more or less indefinitely, as with Israel-Palestine.
If successful interventions are the exception rather than the rule, it’s natural to ask why they are so popular? Certainly, the military-industrial complex benefits from war and lobbies for it, but the same is true of any activity that involves spending a lot of public money. Then there are psychological biases which seem to favor both starting wars in the expectation of an easy win and persisting when the conflict drags on.
But learning takes place eventually. After taking part in centuries of bloody conflict, all around the world, Europeans seem mostly to have tired of war. And in the US, weariness with ‘forever wars’ seems finally to be eroding the belief that armies can solve complex problems in other countries
Chetan Murthy 08.16.21 at 4:26 am
It’s worth noting, that the Taliban are creatures of the Pakistani ISI, and [IIUC] are funded by the Saudis. So …. it’s not like the US are the only ones doing the “meddle in other countries’ affairs” thing.
John Quiggin 08.16.21 at 5:28 am
Yes, it is the rule rather than the exception, despite the disastrous history of these attempts.
John Quiggin 08.16.21 at 5:30 am
Though I doubt that ISI will find the Taliban to be the useful tool they expect
Tim Worstall 08.16.21 at 8:23 am
“If successful interventions are the exception rather than the rule”
Well, there’s the rub.
“The common feature in all these cases is the attempt by an external (sometimes neighbouring) power to impose and then sustain a government of its choosing, usually in the hope that it will ultimately secure the support of the majority of the population along with international acceptance.”
The prize is large enough that history is littered with the attempts and enough of them have succeeded to make the attempt at the brass ring seem worthwhile. Just to start early, the Assyrians enjoyed their coming down out of the hills, the Hyksos would have claimed success in Egypt for at least a couple of centuries. The Normans did win and we still complain – OK, some do – about Plunkett-Ernle-Erle-Drax with his 3,000 acres of Dorset but largely accept what happened. Ruthenia isn’t going to be part of Czechia or Slovakia again anytime soon. Poland’s not getting the eastern 400 miles back.
We might even claim that the current political geography is entirely the result of such interventions that did succeed. Making a claim of their rarity a little too strong perhaps.
J-D 08.16.21 at 8:39 am
From ‘The Unknown Citizen’, by WH Auden:
MFB 08.16.21 at 9:35 am
I see no signs that the French are pulling out of Mali. I’d like to believe that Europeans are more sensible than Americans, but I suspect that they’re perfectly willing to send other people’s sons off to die for Uncle Sam.
Incidentally, a more recent example of a successful invasion which didn’t lead to a frozen conflict, albeit a rather more strategically sensible one than Grenada, was the Russian seizure of Crimea. (You can argue that the Donbass war is a frozen conflict, but I really doubt that it was part of the original Russian game-plan.)
John Quiggin 08.16.21 at 9:39 am
@4 My vague recollection is that the Assyrians, despite their purple and gold, came to a bad end, but whether or not that’s true I don’t think this episode has much of use to tell us
Let’s stick to examples within living memory (say, after 1945).
oldster 08.16.21 at 10:28 am
“After taking part in centuries of bloody conflict, all around the world, Europeans seem mostly to have tired of war.”
Didn’t Macron take the lead in deposing Qaddafi? My info in this was bad to begin with, and worsened by memory, but I thought that the US was a junior partner on that, and initially a reluctant one.
Corrections more or less welcome, inevitable in any case.
Peter T 08.16.21 at 11:21 am
Since modern states rely on the more or less willing cooperation of most of the population to function, successful conquest has become rather hard. If you can’t push the locals out (Palestine, Western Sahara) or swamp them with colonists (West Papua, West Bank), then it’s a losing proposition. The only way the US could have held Afghanistan is sending most of Texas to live there.
lurker 08.16.21 at 5:48 pm
‘If successful interventions are the exception rather than the rule, it’s natural to ask why they are so popular?’
They succeed often enough, and there are seldom consequences for failure. Suez may have been a big deal for Britain, but France and Israel got over it just fine (AFAIK).
‘Let’s stick to examples within living memory (say, after 1945).’
I find the Allied (and other) interventions in the Russian Civil War such a magnificent tapestry of wishful thinking, mission creep, reckless overreach, utter ignorance and so on, that I’d want to include them in any discussion. There’s a British memo on North Russia (brief and to the point) recapitulating the irresistible slide from landing a couple of hundred marines to guard military stores to waging land war with tanks and poison gas that I will try to find if I can.
engels 08.16.21 at 5:49 pm
If successful interventions are the exception rather than the rule, it’s natural to ask why they are so popular?
An illuminating contemporary overview of the arguments for going to war:
https://seis.bristol.ac.uk/~plcdib/imprints/bertram.html
Cola Vaughan 08.16.21 at 5:51 pm
@ 1: Yes and they succeeded in insuring that the Persians continue to be constrained by a more or less Wahabist oriented polity in Afghanistan. Not so sure the US isn’t ‘down’ with that result as well and wasn’t to some degree a contractor in the whole affair. Meantime things are going to suck for all females and a probable majority of all others not fundamentalist Pashtun. And now just like in the ISIS sphere we’ll be the ones with a target on our backs. Obviously I just don’t understand.
notGoodenough 08.16.21 at 6:02 pm
Peter T @ 9
“The only way the US could have held Afghanistan is sending most of Texas to live there.”
I’m not sure that would be the only way – but I am sure there are a non-zero number of USians who would be more than happy to send most of Texas to Afghanistan, regardless of whether that led to the US holding it or not…
DCA 08.16.21 at 6:13 pm
All the “sucessful” examples being given seem more like (a) “move your border and take over some land, so you run the place” than (b) “intervene to get a sovereign nation to remain so but have a different government that you like better”. The end of the Vietnam war was type (a), by N Vietnam.
J-D 08.16.21 at 10:49 pm
Win-win!
J-D 08.16.21 at 10:57 pm
Do you include examples where the intervening power incorporates the territory under its own government (or attempts or purports to do so), as opposed to establishing a separate government (or attempting or purporting to do so)? If so, do Goa, Hyderabad, Sikkim, and Tibet count as examples?