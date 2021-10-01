If you’re a socialist you need the Real Utopias Project

One of my favorite, and most intense, writing projects this year has been preparing a contribution to an in-progress volume celebrating the work and life of my late friend Erik Olin Wright. The essay, provisionally called “If you’re a socialist you need the Real Utopias Project whether you like it or not”, was prompted by reading and hearing numerous criticisms of either Erik’s book Envisioning Real Utopias, or the Real Utopias Project more generally. So what the essay does is argue for the importance of the RUP against those criticisms in a way that is much more defensive, combative, confident, and irritable than I would ever be discussing my own work. It’s been fun, though also quite strange to so inhabit the thought of someone to whom I was so close for so many years: I have had ‘new’ conversations with him in my head as the paper has unfolded.

I’ll share the final section below the fold, which will give you a sense of what I think. But, taking a leaf out of JQ’s book, I also thought some of you might like to read the whole draft and, even better, might be able to give me some feedback on it.

For those of you with more sense than to read an entire paper, here’s how the essay (currently) concludes:

Wright says: “Particularly in the Marxist tradition, radical intellectuals have insisted that wholesale redesign of social institutions is within the grasp of human beings. This does not mean, as Marx emphasized, that detailed institutional blueprints can be devised in advance of the opportunity to create an alternative.” In the early days of the project, he considered calling it “Society by Design”, and rejected that title exactly because it connoted a technocratic elite imposing designs from above. The title he chose is more appealing, and better reflects his intent as well as his personality.

In deference to Wright I have so far avoided the term “blueprint”. But I think the Real Utopias Project is usefully seen as a process of scrutinizing… well, blueprints. Socialists who think they do not have an obligation to offer real, practicable, designs, thereby express disdain for those who they are inviting to make commitments and sacrifices and to take the risk of everything going wrong. As Wright says, “vague utopian fantasies may lead us astray, encouraging us to embark on trips that have no real destinations at all, or, worse still, which lead us towards some unforeseen abyss”. How can anyone judge whether those commitments, sacrifices, and risks are worth taking, without being offered a blueprint? You wouldn’t ask to redesign someone’s house, still less ask them to pay for it, and still less to risk their lives for it, without offering them a blueprint. “Trust me, we’ll work it out together” or, worse, “Trust me, you’ll work it out” or “Trust me I’ll work it out”, sound like empty promises at best, and attempts to disguise a hidden agenda at worst. Basic respect requires one to offer up for consideration, scrutiny, revision, or rejection, a proposal that one has already diligently scrutinized oneself. The approach socialists should take, if any designs pass muster in something like the RUP is this: “Here’s is a blueprint. We’ve worked hard on it, using the expertise available to us, and we think there’s a good chance it will work to realize the goals that we can offer you reasons to share with us. Of course, you might reject it. Or maybe you have a better one. Let’s compare them! And of course, if you accept ours, it’s not written in stone, any more than yours is if that’s the one we settle on. They’re blueprints, not commandments. We’ll work, together, to revise the blueprint, so that we can make the house we share the best it can be, as we build it together”. The more risky and costly the transition, and the less detailed and well-scrutinized the blueprint, the more contemptuous the offer. And, coincidentally (and fortunately) the less likely it is to win support.

History does not suggest that there will be plenty of second chances if we get it wrong in one instance. And it does suggest that getting it wrong can be catastrophic. If you’re a socialist you need the Real Utopias Project whether you like it or not.