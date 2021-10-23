E-mailing for work during the weekend

I recall, a few years ago, seeing a FB-friend mention that they think emailing for work during weekends is really bad, and should not be done. At the time, that surprised me – as long as it’s clear that no-one expects anyone to read or respond to emails during the weekends, what’s the problem? But that initial response might be too quick, and I’m increasingly having second thoughts about this – though have not come to a clear position on this matter. So this made me wonder what the smart people here think about emailing for work during the weekend.

Here are a few reasons why emailing during the weekend might be bad. First, the sender might think they are not imposing any expectations on the receiver, but that might not be how the receiver experiences it. In that case, they are infringing on the private time of their co-worker. Second, if the sender has some sort of power over the receiver (being their boss, supervisor, etc.), then this might even be more so. Third, if people regularly email during the weekend, they are effectively signaling/telling that one can’t do this job without working at least part of the weekend, and it might be problematic to convey that message to those who aspire having such a job in the future (e.g. PhDs or postdocs receiving messages from professors during the weekend), since it might put off those who want to have healthy/balanced lives to stay in that sector. Finally, perhaps an argument could be made that it is a collective protection/self-binding strategy to not send emails during the weekend in an attempt to contain the working week to Monday to Friday. But I am not sure that argument works, give that there are so many other work related things we can do and do do during the weekend.

From the other side of the argumentative spectrum, there is the raw fact that, given effective workweeks for many professors of 50+ hours, and I suspect for many other professionals too, they might only during the weekend be able to catch up with emails. They then have two options: to write the emails but have them only sent out on Monday morning (this avoids all the above alleged bad effects); but if the receiver is someone who doesn’t mind at all receiving them during the weekend, then why bother? There are also some people who think this is effectively a non-problem turned into a problem. A final detail is that not everyone enjoys their weekend on the same days; for most it is Saturday and Sunday, but it could also be other days, such as (from what I understand!) Friday and Saturday for Jewish universities – so we are presumably only talking about how ‘the weekend’ is dominantly understood in the place where one works.

I’m planning to do a long post, or perhaps a series of posts, on what we can do to reduce working hours and work pressure in academia, so keep your ideas on that specific issue for later – presumably starting one of the following weekends, since that’s when I have time to write blogposts :) – but for now, you can fire away your thoughts about writing emails during the weekend.