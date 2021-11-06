Fairness in five minutes

The European Union’s political institutions are organising a many-months-long Conference on the Future of Europe. Part of this are a series of meetings of randomly invited European citizens, who are deliberating on what they think is important for the future of Europe. They are divided in several panels, and the panel that focusses, among other things, on social justice, is meeting this weekend for an online deliberation. As part of this, I have been invited to explain, in five minutes, the concept of ‘fairness’, and to do so in a balanced and accessible way. Not easy if one is used to give hourly lectures to university students, but here’s what I came up with – trying to get the most out of 5 minutes while also being as accessible as possible to a very diverse audience.

When thinking about fairness, we need to ask 4 questions:

First: what is fairness in general terms?

Second, where does fairness apply?

Third, what are the relevant principles of fairness?

Fourth, what are possible policies that affect fairness?

I will explain these four questions one after the other.

The first question is: what is fairness in general terms? It has two sides: on the one hand the division of benefits or the valuable goods, and on the other hand the division of burdens or costs.

Fairness applies in any area where we decide on a division of valuable goods that are scarce, which means that they are not unlimited and that, in general, many people want to have them. Examples are the distribution of income, of scarce medication such as vaccines, of valuable jobs or positions that more people would want than there are available.

Fairness also applies if we think about the division of burdens, hence, when we raise the question: who will pay, or bear the non-financial burdens, for something that benefits many people, or for something that needs to be done? For example, we can ask: who should pay how much in taxes so that we can have a good school system, or a health care system, or that we can have policies to deal with climate change?

In addition, there is a third element to fairness, which is whether how the decisions are made – the rules, processes etc. are fair.

The second question is: where does fairness apply? It applies to all areas that have effects on the division of the benefits and burdens in society. Think about schools, workplaces, but also, crucially, the fiscal system (that is, taxation plus financial transfers by the government). One element that is less visible for citizens, but about which scholars worry a great deal, is how in the economy the benefits from economic production are divided. Here we have seen that, over the last decades, those who derive income only from their own labour receive a smaller share of the wealth generated in the economy, than those who have income from investments.

The third question is: what are the principles of fairness that could be relevant? Here it is important that often there are several principles that are relevant, and as citizens we have to make a choice about how to balance them appropriately.

Some important principles of fairness are the following:

(1) Principle of non-discrimination: in getting access to valuable positions or goods, no-one should be discriminated against based on irrelevant factors. For example, if schools or colleges can only admit a certain number of students, they should make sure their selection is not based on prejudices on grounds of ethnicity, migration status, gender, class, sexual orientation, and so forth.

(2) Principle of meeting basic needs: we want to make sure that all citizens have their basic needs met if that is possible, in order to protect their human dignity. For example, this principle would translate into effective anti-poverty policies.

(3) Principle of merit: this principle states that talents and effort should be rewarded. For example, those who work more hours or have a successful enterprise, should be allowed to earn more; or students who do well at exams should be given higher grades.

(4) Principle of limiting inequalities: this principle states that we want to limit inequalities, for a variety of reasons. One reason for this principle is that large inequalities can have corrosive effects on society. Another reason is that luck plays a large part in generating inequalities, and luck should not determine our chances and outcomes in life.

Clearly, there is a tension between these principles, especially between the principle of merit on the one hand, and the principles of meeting basic needs and limiting inequalities on the other hand. And sometimes those principles of fairness are in tension with the principle of efficiency, which is how to get something done making best use of the available resources, or perhaps with the goal of economic growth.

The fourth question is: what are possible policies to realize fairness? Here we are talking about how progressive the tax system is, whether taxation treats income from labour and income from capital are the same or differently, whether the EU should have an unconditional basic income, and so forth.