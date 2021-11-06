Fairness in five minutes

The European Union’s political institutions are organising a many-months-long Conference on the Future of Europe. Part of this are a series of meetings of randomly invited European citizens, who are deliberating on what they think is important for the future of Europe. They are divided in several panels, and the panel that focusses, among other things, on social justice, is meeting this weekend for an online deliberation. As part of this, I have been invited to explain, in five minutes, the concept of ‘fairness’, and to do so in a balanced and accessible way. Not easy if one is used to give hourly lectures to university students, but here’s what I came up with – trying to get the most out of 5 minutes while also being as accessible as possible to a very diverse audience.
When thinking about fairness, we need to ask 4 questions:
First: what is fairness in general terms?
Second, where does fairness apply?
Third, what are the relevant principles of fairness?
Fourth, what are possible policies that affect fairness?
I will explain these four questions one after the other.
The first question is: what is fairness in general terms? It has two sides: on the one hand the division of benefits or the valuable goods, and on the other hand the division of burdens or costs.
Fairness applies in any area where we decide on a division of valuable goods that are scarce, which means that they are not unlimited and that, in general, many people want to have them. Examples are the distribution of income, of scarce medication such as vaccines, of valuable jobs or positions that more people would want than there are available.
Fairness also applies if we think about the division of burdens, hence, when we raise the question: who will pay, or bear the non-financial burdens, for something that benefits many people, or for something that needs to be done? For example, we can ask: who should pay how much in taxes so that we can have a good school system, or a health care system, or that we can have policies to deal with climate change?
In addition, there is a third element to fairness, which is whether how the decisions are made – the rules, processes etc. are fair.
The second question is: where does fairness apply? It applies to all areas that have effects on the division of the benefits and burdens in society. Think about schools, workplaces, but also, crucially, the fiscal system (that is, taxation plus financial transfers by the government). One element that is less visible for citizens, but about which scholars worry a great deal, is how in the economy the benefits from economic production are divided. Here we have seen that, over the last decades, those who derive income only from their own labour receive a smaller share of the wealth generated in the economy, than those who have income from investments.
The third question is: what are the principles of fairness that could be relevant? Here it is important that often there are several principles that are relevant, and as citizens we have to make a choice about how to balance them appropriately.
Some important principles of fairness are the following:
(1) Principle of non-discrimination: in getting access to valuable positions or goods, no-one should be discriminated against based on irrelevant factors. For example, if schools or colleges can only admit a certain number of students, they should make sure their selection is not based on prejudices on grounds of ethnicity, migration status, gender, class, sexual orientation, and so forth.
(2) Principle of meeting basic needs: we want to make sure that all citizens have their basic needs met if that is possible, in order to protect their human dignity. For example, this principle would translate into effective anti-poverty policies.
(3) Principle of merit: this principle states that talents and effort should be rewarded. For example, those who work more hours or have a successful enterprise, should be allowed to earn more; or students who do well at exams should be given higher grades.
(4) Principle of limiting inequalities: this principle states that we want to limit inequalities, for a variety of reasons. One reason for this principle is that large inequalities can have corrosive effects on society. Another reason is that luck plays a large part in generating inequalities, and luck should not determine our chances and outcomes in life.
Clearly, there is a tension between these principles, especially between the principle of merit on the one hand, and the principles of meeting basic needs and limiting inequalities on the other hand. And sometimes those principles of fairness are in tension with the principle of efficiency, which is how to get something done making best use of the available resources, or perhaps with the goal of economic growth.
The fourth question is: what are possible policies to realize fairness? Here we are talking about how progressive the tax system is, whether taxation treats income from labour and income from capital are the same or differently, whether the EU should have an unconditional basic income, and so forth.
nastywoman 11.06.21 at 9:51 am
why all these questions if the ‘Aufgabe’ or question is to explain, in five minutes, the concept of ‘fairness’.
So here it is – unquestionable – in a few seconds:
Play by the rules.
Tell the truth.
Take Turns
Think about how your actions will affect others.
Listen to people with an open mind.
Don’t blame others for your mistakes.
Don’t take advantage of other people.
Don’t play favorites.
and the definition of ‘fairness’ is:
‘impartial and just treatment or behaviour without favouritism or discrimination’.
JUST TELL THEM TO DO IT!
Ingrid Robeyns 11.06.21 at 10:51 am
@1 – two things: first, in political philosophy, what you write is not the concept of fairness.I was asked to contribute from my discipline. Second, I was actually asked to do more than just explain the concept (so that’s my mistake in the intro to the OP) – I was asked to explain some basic insights from scholarship. Also, from the background documents it was clear that the way the citizens who had prepared this understood it in relation to questions of social justice, equity, etc. In that context, I think the 5′ explanation I gave, made much more sense than the much more restricted description that you offer in your comment.
Mike Huben 11.06.21 at 12:27 pm
Another principle you might add is one of hypocrisy detection.
“If you value your principles of fairness so highly, would you be willing to permanently adopt the lowest position in society to achieve your fairness?”
For example, if you encounter someone who wants to institute slavery, ask them if they’d be willing to be the slave.
This is “put your money where your mouth is” Rawlsianism, and very close to what most soldiers do risking death and disability in wars.
Richard Birns 11.06.21 at 12:44 pm
It’s way too dense and complex for your audience. Try to explain it without summarizing it.
steven t johnson 11.06.21 at 12:54 pm
Fairness is a value judgment about how power (the command over sanctions and resources) is exercised. 1)Treating everyone fairly means treating everyone the same. 2)Treating everyone fairly means taking into account differences. 3)Fairness means never offending anyone’s dignity.
Numbers one and two are in contradiction. And number three, being a personal disposition in someone else’s mind, is impossible to judge, not least because it is impossible to distinguish in persons dignity from vanity. Someone you like is dignified, someone you don’t is pompous. Taking charity destroys claims to dignity in the eyes of those who oppose welfare programs. So on and so forth.
The principles of fairness are plausible enough, until one asks why these principles? Why not the principle of rights, even, or is it especially property rights? What about necessity, whether the need for the market to rule or the nation to survive? What about a radical definition of justice as conformity to God’s will? Evolutionary psychology, still reputable after all, says people are not equal. What if, for instance, a fair market price for labor will still inevitably produce an inequitable society?
I’m not sure the goals of political equality and the continued existence of social classes in a secular society are compatible with social justice in the long run. At any rate, a five minute summary has to assume basic agreement to start with.
nastywoman 11.06.21 at 1:35 pm
@2 –
‘two things: first, in political philosophy, what you write is not the concept of fairness’.
How? –
As I quoted the definition of ‘Fairness’ as being ‘‘impartial and just treatment or behaviour without favouritism or discrimination’ and you present as Nr1 principle of fairness the Principle of non-discrimination – which I also consider to be the Nr1. ‘Philosophical Unfairness’ in Europe and I very strongly believe that –
‘Playing by the rules – Telling the truth – Taking Turns – Thinking about how your actions will affect others – Listening to people with an open mind – not blaming others for your mistakes and not taking advantage of other people or not playing favorites means –
‘no-one should be discriminated against based on irrelevant factors and we all should make sure that all of our selections are not based on prejudices on grounds of ethnicity, migration status, gender, class, sexual orientation, and so forth.
Lynne 11.06.21 at 1:37 pm
Ingrid, I liked the distinctions you make (who decides, who pays, etc) but, depending on the audience, I wonder whether something more concrete might serve you better.
For example, there is a pie to be divided. We decide it is fair to divide it equally, but we will also consider whether anyone needs more (or less). (As Steven says above, these considerations are in conflict). Now consider, who baked the pie, who paid for the labour, who grew the apples….or any other aspect that you want to highlight. Did everyone contribute somehow? If not, is everyone still entitled to some pie? If so, how much are they entitled to?
This is off the top of my head, and may not work. But if the audience is not particularly academic, some specific example might serve you well.
Interesting exercise!
nastywoman 11.06.21 at 1:45 pm
and about the contradiction of@5
1)Treating everyone fairly means treating everyone the same.
2)Treating everyone fairly means taking into account differences.
If you are taking into account ‘differences’ like ‘ethnicity, migration status, gender, class, sexual orientation, and so forth’ – you can’t treat ‘everyone the same as Mr. Steven t Johnson –
if you understand what I mean?
anon/portly 11.06.21 at 3:02 pm
The fourth question is: what are possible policies to realize fairness? Here we are talking about how progressive the tax system is, whether taxation treats income from labour and income from capital are the same or differently, whether the EU should have an unconditional basic income, and so forth.
I’d suggest replacing “whether taxation treats income from labour and income from capital are the same or differently” with “whether monetary policy is focused on achieving full employment.”
Ingrid Robeyns 11.06.21 at 4:49 pm
thanks for all the comments and advice. I gave my 5′ presentation earlier today, but did share with the citizens who were in that deliberative group the link to this post (the most important reason so that they could read it once more at their own pace, which I think would hopefully meet some of the concerns that Richard @4 has.) But these citizens might return here at any point that they like, so no reason to stop giving your views.
What might be relevant by way of further context, is that in the same panel, there was someone else also talking about fairness, and there were two scholars talking about social security and two about equal rights. And then there are a zillion other panels that focus on the zillion other goals that citizens might have for the EU’s future. While some overlap between those concerns is inevitable, it made me decide to focus more on the distributive side (also because from the report of the first meeting they had, I deduced that they understood ‘fairness’ as, roughly, synonymous for ‘equity’).