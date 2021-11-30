Replacing Western civ: how bad would it be?

A key element of the the ideology of the new populist far right (Trumpian, Faragist, Zemmourian etc) is some version of the “great replacement” theory, the idea that Western civ is under threat from migrants, Muslims, black people, brown people, yellow people and the rest. In some version or another, it actually goes back a long way, and was the main driver of things like the White Australia policy and similar paranoias elsewhere about white settlers being overwhelmed by coolie labour. I happen to think the fears are overblown and that the good stuff in Western civ – Bach, Shakespeare, Gothic architecture, science, ymmv – is going to survive any amount of demographic change. But the question I’d like to pose here is, how bad would it be, morally speaking?



The current “liberal” guardians of Western civ are perfectly happy to have large numbers of their fellow human beings drown, freeze, starve, or be tortured in Libyan holding pens rather than allowing them to be physically present in the heartlands. Many of the people who have drowned, frozen etc have done so because military interventions by the guardians of Western civ, as well as the wars on terror and drugs have made staying in situ frankly intolerable. Some of the movements of people (and plenty more to come) have been because of the growing impacts of climate change, including flooding and desertification, but far from co-operating to tackle those problems, the guardians have been dragged only as far as making minimal concessions which are unlikely to slow the catastrophe by much. And the populations the guardians guard are, let us not forget, the principal historical beneficiaries of industrialization and related greenhouse gas emissions. Now, faced with a worldwide pandemic where the imperative is to get everyone in the world immunized, the guardians have hoarded the vaccines at the expense of the global poor and are now punishing poorer countries such as South Africa by cutting them off when they suffer the predicted consequences. In all this, the guardians have the willing support of most of their electorates, such that no politician can hope to succeed by doing more or better.

Obviously I could go on, and back through some of the history. But it seems unnecessary to do so. The more liberal of the guardians, in Washington, Brussels, Canberra and the like will presumably remind us that “at least we’re not the Nazis” and also that actually, they are holding the line against the locally Nazi-like and provide excellent welfare and human rights for citizens inside the fence and those few denizens who managed to get over or under it. When we could pretend to ourselves that it was only a matter of time and that the “backward” would eventually catch up and have similar goodies for themselves, there was something understandable about this stance. But now they mustn’t get much richer there, for fear of making the planet even hotter, and they mustn’t come here. “We” are no longer, to paraphrase the Soviet posters, “the shining future of all mankind”. So where does that leave our claim not to be replaced?