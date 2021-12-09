Getting it wrong on self-driving vehicles

A few years ago, I got enthusiastic about the prospects for self-driving vehicles, and wrote a couple of posts on the topic. It’s now clear that this was massively premature, as many of the commenters on my post argued. So, I thought it would be good to consider where and why I went wrong on this relatively unimportant issue, in the hopes of improving my thinking more generally.
The first thing I got wrong was overcorrecting on an argument I’d made for a long time, about the difference between radical progress in information and communications technology and stagnation in transport technology. The initial successful trials of self-driving vehicles in desert locations led me to think that ICT had finally come to transport, when in fact only the easiest part of the problem was solved.
There was also an element of wishful thinking. As commenter Hidari observed, the most obvious use of self-driving vehicles is to provide mobility for 75+ Baby Boomers. As someone approaching that category, and having never liked driving much, this is an appealing prospect for me. And I liked the idea of taking other bad drivers’ hands off the steering wheel.
That framing of the issue is very different from the way a lot of commenters saw it. Should self-driving cars be seen as automated taxis, and if so is automation desirable or not? Is any improvement in car technology a distraction from the need to shift away from cars altogether? I don’t have good answers to these questions, but they indicate that resistance to self-driving cars won’t be purely a matter of technological judgement.
Finally, having put forward a position, I am usually tenacious in defending it. Within limits, that’s a good thing, particularly in the context of a blog where the discussion doesn’t have any direct implications for what happens in the world. It’s good to put up the strongest case, and test it against all counter-arguments. But that approach carries the risk of being obstinately wrong.
I’m hoping discussion here will help me deal with more consequential errors of judgement I’ve made. So feel free either to discuss the original question of self-driving vehicles or the broader issue of how to think about mistakes, and particularly mistakes I’ve made.
Brett 12.09.21 at 8:51 pm
Peak Self-Driving Car Hype was probably around 2017-2018. The robo-taxi stuff stuck around longer, but it’s running into challenges as well. It’s just really hard to get it to full automation.
Maybe the trucks will do better, but it’s still a big challenge to get a system that reliably do self-driving. Here’s a very interesting piece from 2020, from the founder of the now defunct Starsky Robotics (a self-driving truck startup) talking about it.
TL;DR: It’s really hard to get to a safe level of reliability, and many of the competitors didn’t even try – they drew in investors by piling on features that maybe worked once in a while, over-promising and so forth.
afeman 12.09.21 at 9:19 pm
There’s an xkcd for everything: https://xkcd.com/1425/
J-D 12.09.21 at 11:51 pm
I paid for driving lessons for my daughter, but she still hasn’t got her licence. I expect her to do a better job of driving than I do once she’s over that hurdle. One day, perhaps …
Jim Harrison 12.10.21 at 12:10 am
I spent around 30 years doing writing and editing jobs for engineers and scientists so I’ve seen the rise and collapse of many brilliant ideas. I got paid to promote ’em so I’m kinda happy my name isn’t on the documents. Thing is, though, I also wrote up various plans that I personally thought were going nowhere but which just plain worked. The classic instance was back in the early 80’s when I wrote marketing copy for a book on packet switching, the technology that made the Internet possible, though at the time I struggled to find ways to make it appear sexy. A very rare case: a marketing guy underhyping something. The point is, it is damned hard to predicting whether a technology is going to work or make a difference. Guessing wrong isn’t a moral failing.
nastywoman 12.10.21 at 12:24 am
and I always thought that getting vaccinated against a deadly virus was/is a GOOD idea –
and now I have found out that a lot of people think it isn’t a good idea –
at all –
and they rather… die?
marcel proust 12.10.21 at 12:42 am
I’m hoping discussion here will help me deal with more consequential errors of judgement I’ve made. So feel free either to discuss the original question of self-driving vehicles or the broader issue of how to think about mistakes,
The second sentence is amazingly antiseptic in light of the first sentence. Can’t we make this discussion more ad hominem… pretty please?
John Quiggin 12.10.21 at 12:57 am
MP @6 Not sure if I’m getting your point, but TBC, I’m mainly interested in fixing my own mistakes here. I’ll edit to make this clear.
Moz In Oz 12.10.21 at 2:23 am
What I look for in these stories is the missing reason: “everyone does this. We don’t know why, so we’re not doing it”.
Silicon Valley geeks are really awesome at solving hard problems in novel ways, given infinite resources. They’re absolutely shit at accommodating humans. So any radical innovation that you wouldn’t want to be on the downside of, you wanna think long and hard about the downside of.
Also, do you make mistakes? Better be really careful around their products, and do your own risk analysis, especially failure mode analysis. If the TV playing an Alexa recording causes your Alexa to buy something for you, is that a problem? If instead “James, fetch the car” causes your car to go into valet mode and start reversing, is that a problem? What if you’re on the motorway at the time? Did Tesla think of that and write code so the car won’t do it? Are you sure? Really, really sure?
As XKCD suggests, the “stuff computers can do easily” is often non-intuitive, but it’s also worth remembering that AI is now at much the same point as humans are… except less efficiently. Given a few GW of electricity few hundred million dollars of computers can do amazing stuff. Sometime even more amazing than $1/hour worth of human can do. Sometimes literally so – people have faked AI using cheap humans.
It’s worth noting that cars as we have them today are a subtle problem all by themselves, as Tesla is busy finding out. Tesla is full of really smart people working really hard, and I’m sure than within a decade or two they will have worked out how to make a basic, reliable, driveable car. Possibly one valid for more than five years (thing of smartphones… now think of a car designed by the sort of people who make smartphones). But right now what I’m reading says you shouldn’t buy a Tesla, and you probably shouldn’t ride in one ether. They’re designed and built by people who just don’t know enough about cars to understand how they’re not capable of making a safe one.
There are so many trivial examples, like Tesla only realising after the first few times that a car you can’t even unlock, let alone start driving, without cellular data… that’s going to be a problem. And by “a problem”, I mean the next of kin will sue Tesla sort of problem. Existing car manufacturers have long lists of stuff like that, and exhaustive lists of past problems and consequences plus the experience and gut feelings of thousands of engineers, so that when they design cars they think about stuff like “when I drop my car key and it falls down the side of the seat, how do I get it out?” Other car makers make those mistakes, but fewer of them such that Tesla generate the majority of those stories recently despite hardly manufacturing any cars.
Cranky Observer 12.10.21 at 2:26 am
There is a general disdain for the profession of engineering in the political and economic commentary worlds, but even within the technology world there is very little understanding of what the people who integrate extremely complex systems do, whether at the high end of continental electric networks or the opposite end of the spectrum of systems integration on a modern CPU chip, how critical what they do is, or how many people have to toil away unseen at very high levels of proficiency to make it all work. And of course the management people who integrate the work of the integrators are doubly despised. Yet for every person who makes a billion with the next great app (“Like TikTok, except for cars!”) there are 50 or 100 engineers and support staff toiling away at the Apple, Intel, and nVidia chip design centers, TSMC, etc to make it all possible.
And indeed while automobiles appear to be a known and solved problem there are such people toiling away at the large makers of them as well (one of my classmates spent the last 20 years of his career as GM’s expert on car window mechanism lubricants). Can those people have blind spots? Certainly, particularly when “corporate goals” are involved (GM blowing a 120 year lead on electric vehicles, then a 20 year lead, then a 10 year lead to allow Tesla and new entrants to arise while ignoring the lesson of how it came to exist itself is a good example), but that doesn’t mean that when their experts say things or do things they are automatically wrong or ‘archaic’. GM, Daimler, BMW have been proceeding very slowly on autonomy research, releasing very small increments, for 15 years. They are not promising big bang advances, and they are working within the framework of the SAE and state/local roadway associations and agencies. Perhaps they know something? [1]
And oh yeah: I’ve been reading academic and industry papers on artificial intelligence since the 1980s, and have read some of the key papers back to 1960. We aren’t even close to having a glimmer of a candle inside a titanium box about how to create a true artificially intelligent system – but even the worst human bad driver referred to in the previous two threads as the lead standard of human driving applies sophisticated intelligence to the problem of driving every time he turns the key. No autonomous vehicle system released to date has shown anything close. And they are all tested on the wide clear streets of Silicon Valley and Phoenix, never on slush-covered sidestreets of Pittsburgh or Chicago…
I don’t think JQ made a serious mistake here other than not listening to informed critics, which is easy to do when the big names of the last Big Thing are saying this is a simple evolution from their previous success. But verifying and double-checking is always important, and listening to the very experienced domain experts (even when they are old and grey) is part of that.
[1] in 2018 one of my sources in a large legacy auto company told me they had something very close to Level 3 autonomy in the final stages of test, and that at a minimum it would be included and active for at least highway driving in high end 2019 models. In the big auto world that means it would have been greenlighted in 2017 or 2016. In the event that manufacturer did release a much improved driver assist package in 2019 models, but nothing like what was described to me, and my source stopped talking. I have to think that that manufacturer learned something in testing in 2018 that was serious enough to pull a feature planned for 3 years at the last minute. That’s the kind of testing that a gadfly such as Musk could not abide.