The end of American democracy is unimaginable

I should know, I tried to imagine it.
Every few days, there’s another article pointing out the likelihood that a Democratic win[1] in the 2024 US election will be overturned, and suggesting various ways it might be prevented, none of which seem very likely to work. The best hope would seem to be a crushing Democratic victory in the 2022 midterms, which doesn’t look likely right now[2]
What I haven’t seen is anyone discussing what the US would be like after a successful Trumpist (or other Republican) coup. The closest approaches I’ve seen are “looking backwards” pieces, written from an imagined distant future when democracy or something like it have been restored.
I decided to attempt the task myself and found it very hard going. The resulting piece is over the fold. I tried a few outlets for it, and no one was interested in publishing it. So, I’m putting it out here, with all its faults.
Suggested improvements are welcome, as is serious criticism. Snarks and trolls will be deleted and permanently banned [3].
The anniversary of the insurrection of Jan 6, 2021, and the realisation that it was almost successful has brought increasing number of Americans to the realisation that the end of democracy in the US is, if not inevitable, at least highly likely. The New York Times, the leading representative of mainstream liberalism, has said as much. But it’s easier to understand this point intellectually than to imagine what life will be like after democracy.
It is now clear that Republicans are both willing and able to overturn electoral results that don’t go their way. Officials who protected the electoral process in 2020 have been removed and replaced by partisans who assert that the election was stolen. The handful of elected representatives who have unequivocally condemned Trump’s assaults on democracy are being forced out, or have chosen to resign. It therefore seems highly likely that the Republican candidate will be declared victorious in 2024, whatever the voters might say. Given that assurance, it is even more probable that this candidate will be Donald Trump.
One possibility, which seemed very real until 2021, was that a large group of decent Republicans would recoil from attempts to overthrow democracy, and defect either to a third party or to support for Democrats. If even a quarter of Republicans had moved in this way, Trump and Trumpism would be finished. In reality, though, the number of elected Republicans who have made such moves, at either national or state level, can comfortably be counted on two hands.
The same is true of Republican voters. A substantial majority endorse the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and can be expected to endorse any measures, up to and including a second insurrection, to ensure victory in 2024. Of the minority who accept the obvious non-existence of cheating, some small group may shift sides. But even assuming a resurgence in the popularity of Biden’s presidency, there is little that enough will shift to produce the overwhelming Democratic victory that would be needed to forestall a successful attempt to overturn the results.
In these circumstances, it seems virtually certain that a Democratic victory in the 2024 presidential election, will be overturned. In the event of a legitimate Republican victory (under existing electoral college rules, and allowing for legal voter suppression), the chances of a fair election in 2028 will be reduced even further.
This isn’t a novel conclusion. Nearly every serious student of failing democracies regards the US as being in grave danger. Resistance relies mainly on an argument from incredulity: the end of American democracy is unthinkable and therefore impossible. To break down this incredulity, it might be helpful to think about what a post-democratic America would be like.
Initially, at least, the changes would not be obvious, and would undoubtedly be dismissed by many. A rigged election outcome would not automatically do away with electoral politics. Modern autocracies like Putin’s Russia maintain the façade of elections and multi-party competition, even though the winner is generally known in advance. And there have been enough surprise results in such countries that the Democrats will be likely to persist with business as usual in the hope of eventual success. But there is no reason to think such efforts will be more successful in the US than in other backsliding democracies.
An example closer to home is experience of the US South, where the attempt to create a genuine democracy in the Reconstruction era was decisively defeated by the ‘Redeemers’ who instituted the Jim Crow system: one party rule, cemented by a combination of voter suppression, vote rigging and violent intimidation, both by police and by rightwing thugs, with significant overlap between the two. https://www.opb.org/article/2021/10/15/dozens-of-oregon-law-enforcement-officers-joined-far-right-oath-keepers-militia/
In considering possible resistance to the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s. The Trump restoration is in large measure, the latest stage of the backlash against Civil Rights that began with Nixon’s Southern Strategy, and most recently represented by the attack on ‘critical race theory’.
It makes sense, therefore, to assume that these struggles will dominate the political scene in the future, most obviously through the Black Lives Matter movement. Against this will be range the anti-BLM repression movement epitomised, in its legal form by slogans like Blue Lives Matter, and in the form of extra-legal violence, epitomised by Kyle Rittenhouse, and even more by the adulation he has received from the mainstream right.
The big difference between the coming struggle and that of the Civil Rights era is the role of the national government. Civil rights activists sought the involvement of the national government and the Supreme court to override racism at the state and local level, epitomized by the campaigns in cities like Montgomery and Selma
In the coming years, those roles will be reversed. The residents of cities and metro areas more generally will be overwhelmingly opposed to the national and state governments, which will rely on the support of exurban and rural voters
In 2020, the largest metro areas made the difference for Democrats
The Supreme Court will almost certainly act to back Republicans at every level. In these circumstances the odds will be stacked against the defenders of democracy. But the defenders of Jim Crow, facing similar pressures, put up a determined resistance for decades in support of a cause even they knew was morally indefensible. There’s no reason the same resistance can’t be sustained in the cause of democracy.
Class conflict is also likely to take place under conditions stacked in favor of capital. Among the few policy achievements of the Trump Administration was a massive tax cut, weighted towards corporations and high income earners. Conversely, worker militancy has been increasing ever since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis brought an end to the illusory prosperity of the early 21st century. Successful campaigns for a $15 minimum wage are among the outcomes
Despite this, the success of Trumpism owes a great deal to the Republican capture of the ‘white working class’, typically defined in US political parlance as those without a college education. White men without a college degree voted overwhelmingly for Trump.
The equation of ‘no college’ with ‘working class’ is problematic. The ‘no college’ group includes many farmers and small business owners, and is skewed towards older age cohorts, for whom college education was less common. And it includes lots of retirees, who have no direct interest in the outcomes of labor struggles, whatever their pre-retirement class position.
There are important countervailing trends. In electoral terms, the relationship between income and political alignment hasn’t changed. High income households are predominantly Republican (and also more likely to vote). Union households still vote predominantly for Democrats, though the long decline in union density has made this group much smaller than it was. And once we shift the focus from whites to the entire population, it’s clear that the majority of voters of working age supported the Democrats.
Despite all of these qualifications it seems likely that most whites who work for wages voted for the Republicans in 2020 and that most will be unlikely to join unions or support political campaigns in support of labor rights.
A crucial question here is the stance taken place by big business. There are obvious reasons for business to back a Republican seizure of power, and call on the state to suppress worker resistance. On the other hand, global corporations rely on a professional workforce that is ethnically diverse and mostly college educated as well as being more likely to be unionised. Furthermore business has to reckon with the fact that a Trumpist government will be inherently unstable and prone to collapse from within. Enlightened self-interest would prescribe sustained support for democracy. But the short-term benefits of collaboration with the Republicans are likely to prove more persuasive.
At a day-to-day level the struggle will mostly be over the culture wars that are at the heart of Trumpism and Republican politics more generally. Here we can expect to see the politics of resentment become even more poisonous. The key driver of Republican resentment has been the fact that, even where they hold political and economic power, the Republican base (old, white, Christian, rural or suburban, and less educated, but often well-off economically) has found itself culturally marginalised. From their perspective, the history of the decades since the Reagan Presidency has been one of continuous defeat.
The change is most obvious in relation to religious belief. When the current older cohort of white Americans was growing up, they were surrounded by people like themselves. It could safely be assumed that nearly everyone was, or least professed to be a Christian. Not only that, but the great majority of Christians were Protestants. And, in large parts of the country most Protestants were evangelical. Non-believers were non-existent, or at least invisible.
As recently as 2007, 78 per cent of the US population was Christian, compared to only 16 per cent ‘Nones’ who described themselves as atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular’. White Christians, at around 55 per cent, constituted a clear majority. Barely a decade later … White Christians account for only 43 per cent of the population, compared to nearly 30 per cents Nones. On current trends, Nones will outnumber White Christians by the end of the 2020s.
The shift away from religious belief is most evident among those with college education or more, rising to near unanimity among the eminent natural scientists who are members of bodies like the National Academy of Sciences. Resentment against these ‘elites’ reflects a perception that they look down on ‘real Americans’, that is, white Christians without college education
That won’t change, even with unchallenged Republican dominance of national and state politics. Rather, the reverse is more likely. In the early stages of the Trump era, there was, among mainstream liberals, an earnest desire to understand why so many American with little to gain from rightwing economic policies would support someone like Trump. It was, in large measure, this desire that propelled JD Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy to the top of the bestseller list.
Vance’s own moral collapse, in the words of Tom Nichols, from ‘truth-teller in his own community, contemptible and cringe-inducing clown’ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/07/moral-collapse-jd-vance/619428/ is a symbol both for the actual moral decline of the Republican base and for the shift from sympathy to contempt in the view of that base held by the supporters of democracy. It’s reflected in heavy-handed, but effective, satires like Don’t Look Up.
It is important to recognise that cultural dominance can be misleading. Although the youth culture of the 1960s was overwhelmingly radical, it wasn’t representative of the age cohort as a whole. The older Baby Boomers who make up the ‘Vietnam generation’ have voted roughly in line with the US electorate as a whole over their lives, sometimes slightly favoring Democrats and at other times Republicans.
In the current context, it’s important to distinguish the impact of demography from that of age per se. Young rural whites without a college education are still strongly Republican, but they are a much smaller population of younger age groups. Conversely, larger proportions of young people are non-white, urban and college-educated than in previous generations. But these qualifications are ultimately unimportant, given the steepness of the age gradient in voting.
So, the post-democratic USA will be one which the great majority of educated urban dwellers, and the majority of employed workers, will be alienated from a government of crony capitalists like Trump, kept in power by ignorant and bigoted voters, stereotypically old and rural.
This is a recipe for disaster. It is hard to predict precisely what form this disaster will take. Still, it is time to think about the possibilities rather than waiting for the catastrophe to happen.
fn1. There’s also the possibility that the Republicans win legitimately (that is, under the existing Electoral College and voting rules). But the same problem would then arise in 2028 under even less favorable conditions for democracy.
fn2. Please, no discussion of whether a coup will happen or how it might be prevented. I want to focus on the aftermath.
fn3. This includes jibes to the effect that US democracy has always been a sham. Tell it to the ghost of Ernst Thalmann.
George Michaelson 01.30.22 at 5:11 am
Amended constitutions in a modern age of litigation.. it would be a heinous circle of process, Americans obsess with process dances. A clever actor could use this to prolong some emergency state for decades. “Under review”
Recall of the states convention to redraw the union comes up online periodically when “Texas will succeed” type discussions are running. Getting a constitutional convention running against multi-stage multi-state opposition would be hard. This too plays to a “prolong the state of emergency” game.
Basically, as we see in post dissolution Russia, a kleptocracy is not easily displaced, democracy not withstanding.
Chetan Murthy 01.30.22 at 5:48 am
John, thank you for this. Some thoughts:
A key thing to remember (to me) is that this time around, they’re all going to remember all the people who resisted them, all the structures of resistance, and will be sure to put appointees (with political commissars, just like last time) in place to grind those places down. With lots of judges already in-place to ensure that any legal resistance is squashed. Even if the GrOPers garner more votes in 2024, TFG will be rarin’ for revenge. I think it’ll rapidly become untenable for at least some of the leading Dem politicians, to hang around: remember what happened to Don Sigelman in Alabama. [convicted and imprisoned for stuff that every pol does.] All of this will turn much more of the Federal Government to “working towards Hair Furore”, and drive out of government anybody with a thought of resisting.
there are enough Trumpists in California, heck even in SF, that with the backing of the po-po they could institute a Jim Crow-like regime even here. B/c most people aren’t going to fight, are they? OK, that might be exaggerating a bit. But in lots of purple areas, and even some light blue ones, this will be true. Much more of the country will be under a Jim Crow 2.0 regime, than during the 20th century. Much more. B/c much more of the North is now effectively Confederate territory.
You can count on federal laws criminalizing protest and decriminalizing vigilante “justice” against protestors. E.g. “run down protestors, get away scot-free”. Ditto shooting protestors. This will put a serious damper on protest.
The protests of the civil rights era didn’t just happen when it was possible to have recourse to the Federal Government: they happened when there was a large undecided Northern population to convince of the rightness of the Civil Rights cause. That population is gone, baby, gone. And since the Feds will be unmoved by such protests, they’ll be toothless.
The key gambit will be separating the white “squishy liberals”/”race traitors” from people of color, and especially Black people. That’ll be done by making it clear that whites who give up their treason won’t be harmed, and that’ll convince them to at least become passive in the face of what’s going on.
In Red areas/states, I think we can expect a wave of racist repression of all people of color except the richest, who will flee to safer areas. A reversion to the times when Black people walking alone in public areas were fair game, seems likely. Recall that racist attacks have been on the rise. Things like interracial couples’ homes being burned, interracial children being attacked by their teachers, etc. [All already happening here-and-there] Remember that a Black person holding a weapon is automatically sentenced to immediate death. And once the GrOPers command the might of the US military, any small-scale militia resistance would be squashed like a bug. It’s the observation that people made about all these gunhumpers: that if they were to face the US Army, the’d be squashed; it’ll be just as valid about Blue resisters.
The one factor that might change things, is if states organized to resist. But I don’t think this’ll happen, b/c they simply don’t have enough truly-committed Blue/Dem voters to be able to purge their po-po of fascists, and to do is quickly enough that they can rebuild loyal police forces. No state is doing anything to prepare its citizenry for what’s coming, so when it arrives, those citizens will each have to make decisions individually in the face of this massed oppressive power. And that means that anybody with a brain, who can “bend the knee” will be forced to do so.
We can expect that just as in China, the Feds use network surveillance to find resisters: I’m sure guys like Thiel are creaming their jeans at the prospects.
But you’re right, that the incompetence will be just rampant. There’ll be all sorts of fraud and crime at the highest levels, and there’s every chance that they’ll fuck up their governance royally. But they’ll probably still be able to hang onto power, b/c it will take a lot for their base to give up that “racist psychological wage” and for sure, their satraps in the states where they hold the trifecta will still be well-compensated.
Just as in TFG’s first reign, where undocumented immigrants were ratted-out by their neighbors (just as happened in Nazi Germany, b/c the po-po/Gestapo weren’t very effective without that aid) we should see lots of “Good Americans” turning in their race-traitor and otherwise-undesirable neighbors. That will also put a damper on resistance.
TFG bleated on about his “deportation force” during the 2016 campaign. With the government well-cleaned of “deep state resisters”, we can expect that imprisoment and deportation of undocumented immigrants will happen at a brisk clip, and without much in the way of due process (after all, that costs $$, and we can’t really spare it, can we?) If a few brown citizens get caught up in the net, it’ll be no big deal (just as during TFG’s first reign).
Chetan Murthy 01.30.22 at 6:14 am
Oh god, I forgot to list all the ways that this will affect women (though I would hope that some female commenters would do so):
1. expect to see Red States come to resemble some of those Central American countries where women can be imprisoned for miscarrying.
2. And I think we can expect to see a Federal law outlawing abortion.
3. lots more, I’m sure.
oldster 01.30.22 at 7:00 am
Typo here?
“from ‘truth-teller in his own community, contemptible and cringe-inducing clown’”
Missing a “to” after “community,”?
Brett 01.30.22 at 7:03 am
We’re seeing a stronger tendency towards polarization on education grounds. Unfortunately, that means you’re going to see a larger share of non-college-educated workers shifting towards Republicans (including a greater proportion of non-white voters without college education).
Couple that with a hostile conservative-dominated judiciary, and they could just straight up win a lot of elections at the federal and state level even not counting gerrymandering, the Senate bias, and voter suppression.
The large, younger, and college-educated part of the population will be seething over this and likely organizing, but I just don’t see them launching any sort of revolution or the like that could shake the above to its core unless the conservative regime is utterly discredited by economic calamity like the Great Depression.
Tim B 01.30.22 at 7:19 am
If an illegitimate government only maintains power by the support of corrupted institutions (as opposed to say, force of arms and intimidation of opponents), I rather imagine it would be vulnerable to people recognizing that those institutions aren’t worthy of trust. So I would expect fear-based responses to any who would attempt to question the integrity of those institutions, or even look too closely at them. And especially to attempts to make them trustworthy.
But most of the post seems to be more about “what would things look like with the Republican party in charge” rather than “what would things look like if democracy stops working” (either of which could be called “post-democratic” which is confusing). In which case, I’d expect to see more of their current attempts to ban treating people differently by race, more attempts to ban killing the unborn, probably something intended to ban viewpoint-based censorship by private companies which would somehow backfire horribly, probably a reversal of direction on recent policy changes about what having women-only spaces means, probably something intended to encourage families to stay together which would somehow backfire horribly, probably slightly less official antagonism towards gun owners, the official stance on due process for college students would flip again, etc.
Brett 01.30.22 at 8:35 am
Yes, I imagine they would at least make an effort at fear-mongering over more honest discussions about race in American history and present, try to restrict or ban women’s reproductive rights, aggressively attack internet companies until they’re actively supporting conservative media organizations (like Facebook used to do with their misinformation committee), and just generally reverse whatever pro-women policies they can (including enforcement of college rules against sexual assault). Not so convinced they’ll try to undermine divorce law.
Whether they can do that depends on whether they bother to overturn the filibuster.
Jacques Distler 01.30.22 at 8:55 am
Don’t forget the Supreme Court overturning New York Times v. Sullivan. Suing the free press into submission will be a key element going forward. Not that your big corporate media won’t happily roll over for our new overlords anyway. But they’ll still need to drive your ProPublica’s, etc., out of business.
Anyway, I don’t see which part of this is particularly difficult to imagine. Just think of a liberal, college-educated resident of New York or LA as being in the same boat as a liberal, college-educated resident of Budapest.
John Quiggin 01.30.22 at 9:43 am
Jacques D @8 I wrote a bit about Hungary, but left it out of this version. I think the big differences from the US future are
1. The option of emigration to other EU countries. Despite talk of moving to Canada, this isn’t really an option that large numbers of Americans can take
2. The EU. It moves super-slowly, but it’s a constant source of pressure. For the moment, Orban can rely on Poland for backup, but when one falls they both do. That provides a source of hope
Kit 01.30.22 at 10:02 am
Democracy is not an all or nothing proposition, and as long as the country keeps its name, it will be a democracy, even if it be the 1% milk of democracy. People will bend in endless contorsions to keep their identity, and we, as a people, are proudly democratic.
As to what happens if Trump attempts to ride back to power in 2024? All I’m comfortable predicting is that, win or lose, large segments of the population will lose faith in election integrity across the board.
A Trump loss sees off the man, but so much would ride on his spiritual successor that you can pretty much choose your own adventure.
A Trump win would so completely upend the status quo that prediction again becomes nigh impossible. My guess is for ineffective and short-lived protest on the Left. However, a potential realignment on the Right could push the country in unforeseen directions. I suspect that we will start talking about the military in new and uncomfortable ways.
The old stability is slipping. We all feel it. Whether the new stability takes five years or fifty, it will find us a democracy still, just a weaker one.
nastywoman 01.30.22 at 10:18 am
@ ‘fn2. Please, no discussion of whether a coup will happen or how it might be prevented. I want to focus on the aftermath’
IF ‘Trumprule’ (the worlds new word for: ‘Utmost Right-Wing Racist Science Denying Idiocy’) will be the ‘aftermath’ we already got such a HUUGE taste of it already that it is easy to predict that ‘Comedy’ and ‘Comedians’ in my homeland America will rule and lead like never before – and perhaps? – like already in the Ukraine -(and before in Italy) Political Comedians finally will ‘führ’ the Right-Wing Clowns ad absurdum?
And I hope this prediction will not be seen as ‘Snark’ ore ‘trolling’ as the major reasons for
the cure from ‘trump’ had and has been the beautiful successful ridiculing of everything he stood and stands for.
And the point – that in my homeland it sometimes takes a while before such a tremendous enjoyable deconstruction of ‘trump’ (and thusly everything he stands for) ‘sinks in’ –
in the last corner of every Red State – might lead to another ‘trumprule’ in 2024 –
and only –
THEN! –
America finally will have learned it’s lesson –
(like Germany before) shouldn’t scare US too much –
as Paul Krugman once -(in another context) – wrote:
‘Americans tend to be sloppy’ and they NEVER will be able to come up with the type of
Utmost Evil Anti-Democratic Fascism – Germany once organised so brutally frightening.
In other words: ‘The Aftermath’ will be just the usual Complete Clownesque Chaos – as during ‘Trumprule 1’
nastywoman 01.30.22 at 10:34 am
BUT it’s true –
that the ‘Thälmann-angle’ might be UTMOST worrisome?!
As all of these narratives of (Greenwald)parts of the American Left – believing that ‘the real enemy’ are some other ‘Lefties’ and
‘Trump’
will NOT only help to
‘FREE Assange’ –
but also
‘bring on the revolution’ –
are still faaaar too popular and in too many Confused Voters Mind’s…